Copper advances as Chinese demand, Chile supply risks lend support

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on
Wednesday on solid demand in top consumer China and supply
worries in Chile, the world's biggest producer of the red metal,
though gains were limited on rising U.S.-China tensions and
COVID-19 cases globally.
The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.1% to 52,460 yuan ($7,493.64) a
tonne by 0502 GMT, while three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange advanced 0.1% to $6,506 a tonne.
China's imports of unwrought copper in June were at a
monthly record high, indicating solid demand, while potential
strikes in Chile kept supply worries in check.
However, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an end to Hong
Kong's special status, souring tensions with China even further
and raising the risk of economic retaliation between the world's
two biggest economies.
Meanwhile, rising virus cases and scattered movement
restrictions around the world threatened a steady global
economic recovery and metals demand.
"Prices this week are more reasonable. They need to have
some rest and reassess the factors," said a metals analyst based
in China, referring to a recent rally that sent copper prices to
their highest in more than two years.
FUNDAMENTALS
* OTHER PRICES: LME zinc eased 0.1% to $2,192 a
tonne, while aluminium dipped 0.1% to $1,687.50 a tonne.
In Shanghai, aluminium fell 0.7% to 14,475 yuan a tonne
and zinc dropped 1.2% to 17,885 yuan a tonne.
* CHINA: Yunnan province will help key companies stockpile
up to 110,000 tonnes of copper, 340,000 tonnes of aluminium
ingots for re-melting, 70,000 tonnes of lead ingots, 240,000
tonnes of zinc ingots and 40,000 tonnes of tin ingots.
* COPPER: Chinese domestic copper ingots prices climbed to
their highest since October 2018 at 50,580 yuan a tonne,
according to SMM data.
($1 = 7.0006 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)