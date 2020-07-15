Copper advances as Chinese demand, Chile supply risks lend support

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Wednesday on solid demand in top consumer China and supply worries in Chile, the world's biggest producer of the red metal, though gains were limited on rising U.S.-China tensions and COVID-19 cases globally.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.1% to 52,460 yuan ($7,493.64) a tonne by 0502 GMT, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.1% to $6,506 a tonne.

China's imports of unwrought copper in June were at a monthly record high, indicating solid demand, while potential strikes in Chile kept supply worries in check.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status, souring tensions with China even further and raising the risk of economic retaliation between the world's two biggest economies.

Meanwhile, rising virus cases and scattered movement restrictions around the world threatened a steady global economic recovery and metals demand.

"Prices this week are more reasonable. They need to have some rest and reassess the factors," said a metals analyst based in China, referring to a recent rally that sent copper prices to their highest in more than two years.

FUNDAMENTALS

* OTHER PRICES: LME zinc eased 0.1% to $2,192 a tonne, while aluminium dipped 0.1% to $1,687.50 a tonne. In Shanghai, aluminium fell 0.7% to 14,475 yuan a tonne and zinc dropped 1.2% to 17,885 yuan a tonne.

* CHINA: Yunnan province will help key companies stockpile up to 110,000 tonnes of copper, 340,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots for re-melting, 70,000 tonnes of lead ingots, 240,000 tonnes of zinc ingots and 40,000 tonnes of tin ingots.

* COPPER: Chinese domestic copper ingots prices climbed to their highest since October 2018 at 50,580 yuan a tonne, according to SMM data.

($1 = 7.0006 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)