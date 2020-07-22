Copper advances as weaker dollar attracts buyers, EU pumps stimulus

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on
Wednesday as a weaker U.S. dollar made the metal more
attractive, and as the European Union's massive stimulus program
lifted market sentiment.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 0.7% at $6,581.50 a tonne by 0445 GMT, while the most-traded
August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
advanced 1.4% to 52,600 yuan ($7,544.36) a tonne.
A weaker U.S. dollar makes LME contracts priced in
the greenback cheaper for buyers using other currencies.
The European Union approved a 750-billion-euro bill on
Tuesday to aid its coronavirus-throttled economies.
"As long as the China-U.S. relationship doesn't go more
badly, the market's risk preference (for copper) is still on,"
said an analyst at a Chinese brokerage firm.
FUNDAMENTALS
* COPPER: The global world refined copper market showed a
86,000 tonnes deficit in April, compared with a 3,000 tonnes
deficit in March, the International Copper Study Group said.
* SPREAD: The difference between LME cash and three-month
copper <CMCU0-3> jumped to a premium of $9.95 a tonne, a level
not seen since April 2019, indicating tight nearby supplies.
* ALUMINIUM: U.S. aluminium premiums climbed to
their highest since April 23 at 9.98 cents a pound, signaling
recovering demand outside of China.
* CHINA: The Chinese government will make fiscal policy more
proactive, and prudent monetary policy more flexible, President
Xi Jinping said.
* OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium rose 0.1% to $1,698.50
a tonne, nickel advanced 0.5% to $13,530 a tonne while
ShFE aluminium advanced 1.3% to 14,425 yuan a tonne and
ShFE nickel climbed 1.3% to 107,330 yuan a tonne.
