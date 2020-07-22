Copper advances as weaker dollar attracts buyers, EU pumps stimulus

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Wednesday as a weaker U.S. dollar made the metal more attractive, and as the European Union's massive stimulus program lifted market sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.7% at $6,581.50 a tonne by 0445 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.4% to 52,600 yuan ($7,544.36) a tonne.

A weaker U.S. dollar makes LME contracts priced in the greenback cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

The European Union approved a 750-billion-euro bill on Tuesday to aid its coronavirus-throttled economies.

"As long as the China-U.S. relationship doesn't go more badly, the market's risk preference (for copper) is still on," said an analyst at a Chinese brokerage firm.

FUNDAMENTALS

* COPPER: The global world refined copper market showed a 86,000 tonnes deficit in April, compared with a 3,000 tonnes deficit in March, the International Copper Study Group said.

* SPREAD: The difference between LME cash and three-month copper <CMCU0-3> jumped to a premium of $9.95 a tonne, a level not seen since April 2019, indicating tight nearby supplies.

* ALUMINIUM: U.S. aluminium premiums climbed to their highest since April 23 at 9.98 cents a pound, signaling recovering demand outside of China.

* CHINA: The Chinese government will make fiscal policy more proactive, and prudent monetary policy more flexible, President Xi Jinping said.

* OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium rose 0.1% to $1,698.50 a tonne, nickel advanced 0.5% to $13,530 a tonne while ShFE aluminium advanced 1.3% to 14,425 yuan a tonne and ShFE nickel climbed 1.3% to 107,330 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.9721 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)