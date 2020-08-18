Copper eases amid U.S. stimulus uncertainty, weaker dollar trims losses

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices eased on Tuesday,
struggling to break through a strong resistance level amid
uncertainty around the U.S. stimulus bill, but losses were
limited due to a weaker dollar.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.2% to $6,436 a tonne by 0617 GMT, having risen as much as 0.8%
earlier.
The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.9% to 50,820 yuan ($7,331.96) a
tonne.
The U.S. dollar weakened on Tuesday, making
greenback-priced LME metals more attractive to buyers using
other currencies.
"At the moment, the markets in general feel like they lost
their way and are looking for a trading signal," Malcolm
Freeman, a director at UK broker Kingdom Futures said in a note.
LME copper may revisit its July 13 high of $6,633 a tonne
this week, as a correction from this level may have completed,
Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Nickel ore at 14 Chinese ports edged up to 7.99 million
tonnes as of Aug. 7, the highest since June 28, research house
Antaike data showed.
* Nickel pig iron prices in Inner Mongolia with 10%-15%
nickel content <NPI-INRMON-ANT> rose to a seven-week high of
1,030 yuan a tonne, while Chinese 300-series stainless steel
prices <SSPR-3042B-ANT> hit their highest since Feb. 21 at
14,500 yuan a tonne, Antaike data showed.
* Chinese domestic aluminium ingots prices <SMM-ALU-ING>
fell to their lowest since July 21 at 14,420 yuan a tonne.
* The Asia Copper Week gathering of miners, traders and
smelters of the metal in Shanghai in November has been
cancelled.
* ShFE zinc jumped 2% to 19,905 yuan a tonne, while
LME zinc hit a nine-month high at $2,460 a tonne before
easing to $2,444 a tonne, a gain of 0.1%.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.9313 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich and
Uttaresh.V)