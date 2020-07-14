Copper edges higher on solid China demand, Chile supply risks

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged higher on
Wednesday on solid demand in top consumer China and supply
worries in Chile, the world's biggest producer of the red metal,
though gains were capped on rising U.S.-China tensions and a
spike in COVID-19 cases globally.
The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.1% to 52,430 yuan ($7,487.43) a
tonne by 0258 GMT, while three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange advanced 0.3% to $6,515 a tonne.
China's imports of unwrought copper in June were at a
monthly record high, indicating solid demand, while potential
strikes in Chile kept supply worries in check.
However, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an end to Hong
Kong's special status, dampening the tensions with China even
further and raising the risk of economic retaliation between the
world's two biggest economies.
Meanwhile, rising virus cases and scattered movement
restrictions around the world threatened a steady global
economic recovery and metals demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* OTHER PRICES: LME zinc edged up 0.1% to $2,195.50
a tonne, while aluminium dipped 0.1% to $1,687 a tonne.
In Shanghai, aluminium fell 0.7% to 14,485 yuan a tonne
and zinc dropped 1.2% to 17,890 yuan a tonne.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets appeared set to shake off heightened
tensions between the United States and China and the spread of
the coronavirus, with stock futures pointing to early gains.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0600 UK CPI YY June
1000 EU Reserve Assets Total June
1315 US Industrial Production MM June
1330 UK Finance minister Rishi Sunak addresses
questions from parliament's Treasury Committee
1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of
economic condition
-- Japan JP BOJ Rate Decision
-- Russia Industrial Output June
($1 = 7.0024 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)