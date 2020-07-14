Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Copper edges higher on solid China demand, Chile supply risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 11:11pm EDT

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged higher on Wednesday on solid demand in top consumer China and supply worries in Chile, the world's biggest producer of the red metal, though gains were capped on rising U.S.-China tensions and a spike in COVID-19 cases globally.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.1% to 52,430 yuan ($7,487.43) a tonne by 0258 GMT, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.3% to $6,515 a tonne.

China's imports of unwrought copper in June were at a monthly record high, indicating solid demand, while potential strikes in Chile kept supply worries in check.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status, dampening the tensions with China even further and raising the risk of economic retaliation between the world's two biggest economies.

Meanwhile, rising virus cases and scattered movement restrictions around the world threatened a steady global economic recovery and metals demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* OTHER PRICES: LME zinc edged up 0.1% to $2,195.50 a tonne, while aluminium dipped 0.1% to $1,687 a tonne. In Shanghai, aluminium fell 0.7% to 14,485 yuan a tonne and zinc dropped 1.2% to 17,890 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian markets appeared set to shake off heightened tensions between the United States and China and the spread of the coronavirus, with stock futures pointing to early gains.

DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)

0600 UK CPI YY June

1000 EU Reserve Assets Total June

1315 US Industrial Production MM June

1330 UK Finance minister Rishi Sunak addresses

questions from parliament's Treasury Committee

1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of

economic condition

-- Japan JP BOJ Rate Decision

-- Russia Industrial Output June

($1 = 7.0024 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.08% 122.261 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 7.00574 Delayed Quote.0.58%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.02% 70.846 Delayed Quote.14.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LME COPPER CASH
07/14Copper edges higher on solid China demand, Chile supply risks
RE
07/14FUNDS BUY INTO A COPPER RALLY FUELLE : Andy Home
RE
07/14CHINA'S RECORD CRUDE OIL, COPPER IMP : Russell
RE
07/14Arc Minerals Shares Jump on Anglo American Exclusivity Agreement
DJ
07/14Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares
RE
07/14CHINA'S RECORD CRUDE OIL, COPPER IMP : Russell
RE
07/14China's June unwrought copper imports rise to record 656,483 tonnes
RE
07/13China june unwrought copper imports at highest record on monthly basis - rtrs..
RE
07/13China's June unwrought copper imports rise to record 656,483 tonnes
RE
07/13China june unwrought copper imports at 656,483 tonnes - customs
RE
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group