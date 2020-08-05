Copper edges lower as output from Chile, Peru rises

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices declined on
Wednesday, as rising production in top producing countries Chile
and Peru pressures prices that rallied to multi-year highs last
month.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
eased 0.01% to $6,452.50 a tonne by 0411 GMT, while the
most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange declined 0.7% to 51,340 yuan ($7,379.72) a
tonne.
London and Shanghai copper contracts both hit a two-year
high last month, partly due to expectations of supply
disruptions in top producers Chile and Peru amid COVID-19
restrictions measures.
But Chilean firm Codelco, the world's top copper producer,
reported a 4.7%-rise year-on-year in January-June output, while
expected labour strikes at two Chilean mines failed to take
place last month.
Meanwhile, June copper output in Peru, the world's No. 2
copper maker, jumped 40.8% from a month earlier as mining
activities resumed. January-June copper output, however, plunged
due to coronavirus restrictions.
"Copper struggled after signs that supply disruptions are
easing. These supply issues offset relatively positive economic
data," an ANZ note said.
FUNDAMENTALS
* China's copper premiums at bonded warehouses
<CU-BMPBW-SHMET> fell to a seven-week low at $93.5 a tonne,
while CIF premiums <CU-BPCIF-SHMET> declined to their lowest
since June 15 at $72 a tonne.
* U.S. aluminium premiums rose to 12.6 U.S. cents
per pound, their highest since March 31, while European premiums
also hovered around a four-month high of $93 a tonne.
* LME aluminium eased 0.1% to $1,767.50 a tonne and
LME zinc declined 0.3% to $2,332 a tonne.
* ShFE lead advanced 0.4% to 15,875 yuan a tonne
and ShFE nickel rose 0.8% to 111,740 yuan a tonne,
having hit a six-month high earlier in the session at 112,440
yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.9569 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)