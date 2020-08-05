Copper edges lower as output from Chile, Peru rises

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices declined on Wednesday, as rising production in top producing countries Chile and Peru pressures prices that rallied to multi-year highs last month.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.01% to $6,452.50 a tonne by 0411 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.7% to 51,340 yuan ($7,379.72) a tonne.

London and Shanghai copper contracts both hit a two-year high last month, partly due to expectations of supply disruptions in top producers Chile and Peru amid COVID-19 restrictions measures.

But Chilean firm Codelco, the world's top copper producer, reported a 4.7%-rise year-on-year in January-June output, while expected labour strikes at two Chilean mines failed to take place last month.

Meanwhile, June copper output in Peru, the world's No. 2 copper maker, jumped 40.8% from a month earlier as mining activities resumed. January-June copper output, however, plunged due to coronavirus restrictions.

"Copper struggled after signs that supply disruptions are easing. These supply issues offset relatively positive economic data," an ANZ note said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's copper premiums at bonded warehouses <CU-BMPBW-SHMET> fell to a seven-week low at $93.5 a tonne, while CIF premiums <CU-BPCIF-SHMET> declined to their lowest since June 15 at $72 a tonne.

* U.S. aluminium premiums rose to 12.6 U.S. cents per pound, their highest since March 31, while European premiums also hovered around a four-month high of $93 a tonne.

* LME aluminium eased 0.1% to $1,767.50 a tonne and LME zinc declined 0.3% to $2,332 a tonne.

* ShFE lead advanced 0.4% to 15,875 yuan a tonne and ShFE nickel rose 0.8% to 111,740 yuan a tonne, having hit a six-month high earlier in the session at 112,440 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.9569 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)