Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Copper edges lower as output from Chile, Peru rises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 12:39am EDT

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices declined on Wednesday, as rising production in top producing countries Chile and Peru pressures prices that rallied to multi-year highs last month.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.01% to $6,452.50 a tonne by 0411 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.7% to 51,340 yuan ($7,379.72) a tonne.

London and Shanghai copper contracts both hit a two-year high last month, partly due to expectations of supply disruptions in top producers Chile and Peru amid COVID-19 restrictions measures.

But Chilean firm Codelco, the world's top copper producer, reported a 4.7%-rise year-on-year in January-June output, while expected labour strikes at two Chilean mines failed to take place last month.

Meanwhile, June copper output in Peru, the world's No. 2 copper maker, jumped 40.8% from a month earlier as mining activities resumed. January-June copper output, however, plunged due to coronavirus restrictions.

"Copper struggled after signs that supply disruptions are easing. These supply issues offset relatively positive economic data," an ANZ note said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's copper premiums at bonded warehouses <CU-BMPBW-SHMET> fell to a seven-week low at $93.5 a tonne, while CIF premiums <CU-BPCIF-SHMET> declined to their lowest since June 15 at $72 a tonne.

* U.S. aluminium premiums rose to 12.6 U.S. cents per pound, their highest since March 31, while European premiums also hovered around a four-month high of $93 a tonne.

* LME aluminium eased 0.1% to $1,767.50 a tonne and LME zinc declined 0.3% to $2,332 a tonne.

* ShFE lead advanced 0.4% to 15,875 yuan a tonne and ShFE nickel rose 0.8% to 111,740 yuan a tonne, having hit a six-month high earlier in the session at 112,440 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.9569 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.80% 2014.91 Delayed Quote.30.20%
SILVER -1.39% 25.859 Delayed Quote.35.97%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.24% 6.9549 Delayed Quote.0.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LME COPPER CASH
12:39aCopper edges lower as output from Chile, Peru rises
RE
08/04Copper eases on output increases from top producers Chile, Peru
RE
08/04Peru copper and gold output nosedive in first half of 2020, ravaged by corona..
RE
08/04Peru copper output plunges in first half of 2020 as coronavirus bites -govt
RE
08/04Peru copper production falls 20.4% in first half 2020 vs same period in 2019 ..
RE
08/03London copper stays rangebound as investors eye next cue
RE
08/03Copper rebounds from three-week low on strong China data
RE
08/03Copper hits three-week low on demand fears and firmer dollar
RE
08/03Copper hits 3-week low as dollar firms, virus fears weigh
RE
08/02Copper falls to 3-week low as dollar firms, virus fears weigh
RE
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group