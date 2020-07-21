Copper rises on weaker dollar, EU stimulus

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on
Wednesday as the U.S. dollar weakened and market sentiment
turned bullish after the European Union passed a massive
stimulus program.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 0.8% at $6,585 a tonne as of 0254 GMT, while the most-traded
August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
advanced 1.3% to 52,550 yuan ($7,540.75) a tonne.
A weaker U.S. dollar makes LME contracts priced in
the greenback cheaper for buyers using other currencies.
The European Union approved a 750-billion-euro bill on
Tuesday to aid their coronavirus-throttled economies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* COPPER: The global world refined copper market showed a
86,000 tonnes deficit in April, compared with a 3,000 tonnes
deficit in March, the International Copper Study Group said.
* SPREAD: The difference between LME cash and three-month
copper <CMCU0-3> jumped to a premium of $9.95 a tonne, a level
not seen since April 2019, indicating tight nearby supplies.
* ALUMINIUM: U.S. aluminium premiums climbed to
their highest since April 23 at 9.98 cents a pound, signaling
recovering demand outside of China.
* CHINA: The Chinese government will make fiscal policy more
proactive, and prudent monetary policy more flexible, President
Xi Jinping said.
* OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium fell 0.2% to $1,693 a
tonne, nickel rose 0.1% to $13,485 a tonne while ShFE
aluminium advanced 1.2% to 14,415 yuan a tonne and ShFE
nickel climbed 1.3% to 107,380 yuan a tonne.
* COLUMN: Tin resurgent as low stocks highlight supply
disruption: Andy Home.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asia shares were set to open lower after U.S. President
Donald Trump's comments regarding the country's surge in novel
coronavirus cases outweighed a slight rally on Wall Street.
