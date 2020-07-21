Copper rises on weaker dollar, EU stimulus

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar weakened and market sentiment turned bullish after the European Union passed a massive stimulus program.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.8% at $6,585 a tonne as of 0254 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.3% to 52,550 yuan ($7,540.75) a tonne.

A weaker U.S. dollar makes LME contracts priced in the greenback cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

The European Union approved a 750-billion-euro bill on Tuesday to aid their coronavirus-throttled economies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* COPPER: The global world refined copper market showed a 86,000 tonnes deficit in April, compared with a 3,000 tonnes deficit in March, the International Copper Study Group said.

* SPREAD: The difference between LME cash and three-month copper <CMCU0-3> jumped to a premium of $9.95 a tonne, a level not seen since April 2019, indicating tight nearby supplies.

* ALUMINIUM: U.S. aluminium premiums climbed to their highest since April 23 at 9.98 cents a pound, signaling recovering demand outside of China.

* CHINA: The Chinese government will make fiscal policy more proactive, and prudent monetary policy more flexible, President Xi Jinping said.

* OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium fell 0.2% to $1,693 a tonne, nickel rose 0.1% to $13,485 a tonne while ShFE aluminium advanced 1.2% to 14,415 yuan a tonne and ShFE nickel climbed 1.3% to 107,380 yuan a tonne.

* COLUMN: Tin resurgent as low stocks highlight supply disruption: Andy Home.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asia shares were set to open lower after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments regarding the country's surge in novel coronavirus cases outweighed a slight rally on Wall Street.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1400 US Existing Home Sales June

($1 = 6.9688 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)