Copper slides on profit-taking, demand hopes bolster sentiment

* Escalating U.S.-China tensions weigh on metals
* U.S. reimposes tariffs on aluminium imports from Canada
LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Friday as
a stronger dollar triggered profit-taking on long positions, but
expectations of stronger growth and demand around the world
limited losses.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 0.9% at $6,417 a tonne at 0954 GMT. Prices of the metal
used in the power and construction industries are up around 50%
since the middle of March.
"What has been very much a China led recovery is definitely
broadening out. Industrial data from Europe is improving," said
BMO analyst Colin Hamilton.
DOLLAR: A rising U.S. currency makes metals priced in
dollars more expensive for holders of other currencies, which
subdues demand. This relationship is used by funds to generate
short term buy and sell signals from numerical models.
TRADE: Weighing on sentiment in industrial metals markets
was escalating tension between China and the United States after
President Donald Trump moved to ban transactions with the
Chinese owners of two popular mobile apps.
TARIFFS: Trump also reimposed 10% tariffs on imports of
unalloyed aluminium from Canada in an attempt to protect
high-cost smelters in the United States, an event the aluminium
market had been expecting for some months.
This can be seen in the U.S. physical market premium
, paid on top of the benchmark LME aluminium price, at
$280 a tonnes, up more than 50% since May.
Jorge Vasquez, founder of consultancy Harbor Aluminum,
expects the premium to head towards $350 a tonne.
"Re-imposition of tariffs on Canada will revive profit
margins by at least $150 a tonne for U.S. smelters, mills,
extruders and remelters with casthouses," Vasquez said.
OTHER METALS: Three-month aluminium was up 0.1% at
$1,779 a tonne, zinc fell 0.6% $2,398, lead
slipped 1.4% to $1,938, tin gained 0.2% to $17,998 and
nickel ceded 0.7% to $14,380.
Data compiled by Harbor and sourced from the U.S. government
shows Canada's primary aluminium exports to the United States in
the second quarter surged 139% year on year to 536,000 tonnes, a
new record.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Kirsten Donovan)