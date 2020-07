Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as investors bought economically cyclical sectors in light of promising Covid-19 treatment data.

Copper futures rose for the eighth consecutive week amid growing confidence in the outlook for the Chinese economy.

Gold futures ticked down Friday but remained above the $1800-an-ounce level and close to 9-year highs as continued increases in U.S. Covid-19 cases stirred demand for financial safe havens.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com