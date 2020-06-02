Materials Up As Reopening Bets Spur Copper Prices To 3-Month High -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as investors bet the economic reopening would spark demand for industrial metals.

Copper futures hit a three-month high, trading above $5500 a metric ton for the first time since early March, amid optimism about the restart of global economic activity.

Gold futures fell 0.7% but remained within 2% of the precious-metals recent multiyear high. The precious metal is used as a safe haven, a hedge against further economic weakness, but also a hedge against the inflation that would likely accompany a rapid global economic rebound.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com