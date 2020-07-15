Materials Up As Vaccine Report, Copper Strength Buoy Growth Hopes -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after promising early data on a vaccine spurred bets on economically cyclical areas.

Copper futures, followed on Wall Street because of the industrial metal's reputation as "Dr. Copper," a commodity who's price movements are a good economic diagnostic indicator, rose 12 straight sessions through Monday and are at their highest levels since early 2019.

"You have to be impressed by the action in the base metals like copper, iron ore, and zinc," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in an email.

"We've seen huge moves in these metals, which likely means the global economy is actually on firm footing and healing. If we were going to dive again it is hard to imagine copper prices not tanking...fortunately that isn't the case at all."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com