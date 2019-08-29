Log in
Materials Up as Hopes of De-Escalation Buoy Copper -- Materials Roundup

08/29/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose sharply after indications that China would not escalate the tariff battle with the U.S. further for the time being.

A spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce, Gao Feng, said Beijing and Washington remain "in effective communication" and are discussing whether to proceed with a September round of trade talks.

Copper futures, which had traded lower ahead of Feng's comments, rebounded after they hit the tape.

Gold futures, which have rallied largely because of fears about the impact of the trade war on global growth, hovered near their six-year highs.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.70% 1527.84 Delayed Quote.20.37%
LME COPPER CASH -0.16% 5653 End-of-day quote.-3.19%
