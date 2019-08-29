Materials Up as Hopes of De-Escalation Buoy Copper -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose sharply after indications that China would not escalate the tariff battle with the U.S. further for the time being.

A spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce, Gao Feng, said Beijing and Washington remain "in effective communication" and are discussing whether to proceed with a September round of trade talks.

Copper futures, which had traded lower ahead of Feng's comments, rebounded after they hit the tape.

Gold futures, which have rallied largely because of fears about the impact of the trade war on global growth, hovered near their six-year highs.

