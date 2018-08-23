Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/22
6000   -0.42%
06:13pOil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade row escalates
RE
04:36pStronger Dollar, Fresh Tariffs Hurt Copper
DJ
08/22Zambia Holds Key Lending Rate At 9.75% -- Update
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Oil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade row escalates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 06:13pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil and copper prices slipped on Thursday as the U.S.-China trade dispute escalated while global equity markets traded slightly lower as gains in U.S. technology shares offset declines in commodity and trade-sensitive shares.

The United States and China implemented punitive 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion worth of each other's goods, even as mid-level officials from both sides resumed talks in Washington.

The dollar rose after minutes released on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting suggest the U.S. central bank is on course for further interest rate hikes.

The minutes showed policy-makers discussed how global trade disputes could batter businesses and households. A prolonged trade war could change expectations for monetary tightening.

A drop in crude prices pushed oil heavyweights lower, with Exxon Mobil leading declining shares in U.S. markets and on MSCI's gauge of global equity markets, which shed 0.29 percent.

Oil prices were choppy as traders were tugged lower by the U.S.-Sino trade dispute with receiving some support from a report showing a decline in U.S. commercial crude inventories.

Brent fell 25 cents to $74.53 while U.S. crude rebounded to slid 29 cents to $67.57 per barrel.

"Fears are rife that economic headwinds stemming from an escalation in their trade war will ultimately hurt global oil demand," said Stephen Brennock, analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

In London metals markets, benchmark copper fell 0.35 percent at $5,984 a tonne, paring losses of more than 1 percent during the session.

China accounts for nearly half of global copper consumption and prices are near their highest in two years as manufacturers have rushed to buy refined metal to avoid import tariffs.

In Europe, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.14 percent while shares on Wall Street trended lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.88 points, or 0.39 percent, to 25,633.72. The S&P 500 lost 6.26 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,855.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.05 points, or 0.18 percent, to 7,875.05.

The trade-sensitive S&P industrials sector dipped -0.44 percent, while the technology index rose 0.22 percent, led by gains in Microsoft and Apple.

U.S. Treasuries were little changed ahead of a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday at the annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"Everybody's on wait-and-see mode for Jackson Hole tomorrow," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose 2/32 in price to yield 2.8189 percent.

Signs of faster economic growth and inflation in the euro zone lifted German 10-year bund yields to 0.35 percent, up from recent lows of 0.29 percent earlier this week.

The dollar snapped a five-day losing streak.

The dollar index rose 0.29 percent while the euro slid 0.19 percent to $1.1574. The Japanese yen weakened 0.51 percent versus the greenback at 111.15 per dollar.

The Australian dollar fell 1.17 percent after several senior ministers tendered their resignations on Thursday and demanded that besieged Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull call a second leadership vote.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Herbert Lash
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.35% 25645.65 Delayed Quote.4.46%
LME COPPER CASH -0.42% 6000 End-of-day quote.-16.45%
NASDAQ 100 -0.04% 7424.7202 Delayed Quote.15.65%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.07% 7886.4562 Delayed Quote.13.85%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2861.82 Real-time Quote.7.08%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.12% 95.15 End-of-day quote.3.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LME COPPER CASH
06:13pOil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade row escalates
RE
04:36pStronger Dollar, Fresh Tariffs Hurt Copper
DJ
08/22Zambia Holds Key Lending Rate At 9.75% -- Update
DJ
08/21Trade Tensions Weigh Heavily on BHP's Outlook -- Commodity Comment
DJ
08/21ZIJIN MINING : Three companies from Canada, China, Russia bid for Serbian copper..
RE
08/21Rio Tinto Opens Fourth Mining Pipe at Diavik Diamond Mine
DJ
08/21BHP BILLITON : suffers outage at Olympic dam copper smelter
RE
08/21BHP Posts Higher Profit and Dividend -- Update
DJ
08/20BHP Reports Rise in Profit and Record Dividend
DJ
08/20Materials Up With Copper on Diminished China-Growth Worries -- Materials Roun..
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LME COPPER CASH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.