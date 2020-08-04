Peru copper and gold output nosedive in first half of 2020, ravaged by coronavirus -govt

LIMA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Peru, a top global metals exporter,
saw its output of copper, gold and zinc nosedive in the first
half of 2020, ravaged by restrictions put in place to curb the
coronavirus outbreak, the government said on Tuesday.
The world's No. 2 copper producer said production of the red
metal plunged 20.4% in the first half of 2020 versus the same
period in 2019.
Gold production also fell 34.7% in the first six months of
the year, while zinc output dropped off 23.7%, the country's
Energy and Mines ministry said in a statement.
The Peruvian government decreed a quarantine in mid-March
with special restrictions on mining activity. The industry, a
key economic engine for the Andean nation, began to gradually
normalize operations in May.
The mines ministry reported copper production of 180,792
tonnes in June, 40.8% higher than the previous month as mines
resumed production.
In June, gold production recovered 49.7% to 5,877,891 fine
grams compared to May; while that of zinc jumped 313.6% to
119,174 tonnes.
Mine products represent 60% of Peru's exports.
