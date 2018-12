Copper output in 2018 continued to increase with a total of 696,526 tonnes produced between January and October, compared with 654,743 tonnes in the same period in 2017, Mwanakatwe said.

"The fairly high global copper prices which averaged $6,598 (per tonne) and demand provided the impetus for copper production," Mwanakatwe said.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)