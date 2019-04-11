Copper Fox Announces Additional Drill Holes with Increased Soluble Copper Concentrations from Van Dyke Copper Deposit

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2019) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTC Pink: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Copper Inc. ("Desert Fox") are pleased to announce additional analytical results from the Van Dyke oxide copper deposit (see news release January 23, 2019). Van Dyke is an In-Situ Leach ("ISL") project where the commodity of interest is acid soluble copper ("ASCu").

Highlights:

DDH-OXY-10 returned an average of 0.748% ASCu over a 40.84m core interval including a 12.50m interval grading 2.253%ASCu.

The four drill holes yielded increased weighted average ASCu concentrations of 16% compared to the original database.

The four drill holes yielded an average 20% increase in the thickness of the mineralized intervals compared to the original database.

The percentage ASCu/TCu is 30.7% higher in 2019 versus the original analytical results.

The mineralized intervals in the four drill holes reported are open and additional sampling is required.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "The results for 19 of the 23 drill holes that were re-analyzed yielded significant increases in the soluble copper concentrations over thicker mineralized intervals suggesting that the soluble copper content is higher and the dimensions of the deposit are larger than that used in the maiden resource estimate for the Van Dyke deposit completed in 2014. On receipt of the analytical results for the last four drill holes, the additional sampling required to close the mineralized intervals is planned."

The weighted average acid soluble copper concentrations for the drill holes reported in this news release are:

DDH

ID



Azi



Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) 2019

TCu (%) Original

TCu (%) 2019

ASCu (%) Original

ASCu (%) Acid Soluble

2019/Original (%) OXY-10

0

-90

including

including





338.33

353.26

353.26

405.38

455.68 379.17

365.76

353.87

436.17

501.4 40.84

12.50

0.61

30.79

45.72 0.749

1.939

28.935

0.187

0.371 0.706

1.990

30.305

0.188

0.410 0.748

1.862

27.989

0.133

0.178 0.641

1.775

30.355

0.092

0.094 117%

105%

92%

145%

189% OXY-13



0



-90



349.00

395.63 357.23

437.69 8.23

42.06 0.316

0.332 0.412

0.359 0.244

0.215 0.176

0.148 139%

145% OXY-29



0





-90

including

including 271.27

279.5

313.03 361.41

305.1

319.13 90.14

25.60

6.10 0.637

1.043

1.390 0.662

1.080

1.480 0.491

0.839

1.261 0.544

0.897

1.379 90%

94%

91% VD-7

0



-90

including 384.66

389.53 470.92

395.94 86.26

6.41 0.275

1.015 0.303

1.045 0.229

0.998 0.209

0.983 110%

102%

TCu= total copper, (%) = percent, (m) = meters, ASCu = acid soluble copper, the above mineralized intervals do not represent true widths.

The original Total Copper (TCu) concentrations reported in the project data base show a good correlation with the 2019 results.

The following table shows the comparison of the ASCu concentrations and thickness of the mineralized intervals for the four holes reported in this news release.

2019 Results

Original Results



DDH

ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) 2019

ASCu (%) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Original

ASCu (%) Acid Soluble

2019/Orig (%) Thickness

2019/Orig(m) OXY-10

338.33

405.38

455.68 379.17

436.17

501.40 40.84

30.79

45.72 0.748

0.133

0.178 339.85

426.72

473.96 379.17

460.55

489.51 39.32

33.83

15.55 0.641

0.092

0.094 117%

145%

189% 1.52

-3.04

30.17 OXY-13



349.00

395.63 357.23

437.69 8.23

42.06 0.244

0.215 0.00

395.63 0.00

434.34 0.00

38.71 0.176

0.148 139%

145% 8.23

3.35 OXY-29 271.27 361.42 90.15 0.491 268.22 366.67 98.45 0.544 90% -8.30 VD-7 384.66 470.92 86.26 0.229 388.01 449.28 61.27 0.209 110% 24.99

TCu= total copper, (%) = percent, (m) = meters, ASCu = acid soluble copper, the above mineralized intervals do not represent true widths.

The weighted average grades for the mineralized intervals were estimated using a 0.05% copper cutoff; in line with the cutoff grade used in the maiden resource estimate for the Van Dyke project completed in 2014. A maximum interval of 3 meters below cut-off within the mineralized interval was tolerated when estimating the weighted average.

Analytical Procedures:

Sample preparation and analytical work was completed by Skyline Assayers & Laboratories located in Tucson, Arizona. Skyline's package codes CuT, CuSeq and CuCn were used to determine total copper, sequential copper and cyanide soluble copper. The sequential copper analysis uses a 0.25 gram sample digested (at room temperature) in 5% sulfuric acid and the solution is then diluted to 100 mL with deionized water. The residue from the sample is digested in 10% sodium cyanide solution and diluted to 100 mL. Atomic Absorption Spectrometry ("AAS") was used to determine copper concentrations. Skyline has an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 accreditation.

Quality Control:

A total of 4 blanks and 7 certified reference standards were inserted (insertion rate 1:14) with the sample for which analyses are being reported. QA/QC shows that the blank and standards were within +/-5% of accepted value for the blank and standards.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox:

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

