Copper Fox Announces Amendment to Warrant Terms of Private Placement

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2020) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTC Pink: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") announced today, with regard to its non-brokered private placement of Units (see news release dated March 10, 2020) (the "Offering"), that it is amending the terms of the common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will now have an exercise price of $0.09 during the 36-month period after the closing of the Offering and $0.12 during the following 12-month period thereafter. As previously announced on March 26, 2020, the Company closed the first tranche of the private placement raising $1,481,940 of the approved $1,800,000 financing. The Company is leaving the Offering open until April 24th, 2020, based on the price reserved by news release on March 10th, 2020.

The closing of the Offering, including these amended warrant terms, remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Copper Fox:

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

For additional information contact: Lynn Ball at 1-844-464-2820 or 1-403-264-2820.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

