Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Copper Fox Metals Inc.    CUU   CA21749Q1046

COPPER FOX METALS INC.

(CUU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Copper Fox Announces the Closing of Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 06:50pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTC Pink: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1,481,940 through the sale of 24,699,002 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.06 per Unit. Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share for an exercise price of $0.10 during the first 12 month period after the closing of the Offering and $0.12 during the second 12 month period after the closing of the Offering. In the event that the 20-day volume weighted average price of the common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange is above $0.15, the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to a date that is 30 days after the first date such threshold is met.

In accordance with applicable securities legislation, securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of the completion of the Offering.

The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for the acquisition of the Eaglehead project, exploration activities and general and administrative purposes of the Company.

The Offering included subscriptions by four insiders of the Company. Mr. Ernesto Echavarria, a director, insider and a control person of the Company (as defined by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) purchased 20,000,000 Units.

Subscriptions completed by insiders in the Offering, including the subscription by Mr. Echavarria, constituted a "Related Party Transaction" under Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange, which adopts Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") as a policy of the TSX Venture Exchange. In completing such transactions, Copper Fox relied on the applicable exemptions from the valuation requirement and minority security holder approval requirements available under Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that the participation in the private placement by insiders did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The closing of the Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Copper Fox:

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

For additional information contact: Lynn Ball at 1-844-464-2820 or 1-403-264-2820.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

This news release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States newswires.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements about: the expected use of the proceeds from the Offering; and the Offering being subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox has made numerous assumptions. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein.

Known risk factors include the possibility that: final approval for the Offering will not be obtained from the TSX Venture Exchange and the net proceeds of the Offering will not be used for the purposes currently contemplated.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53862


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COPPER FOX METALS INC.
06:50pCopper Fox Announces the Closing of Private Placement
NE
03/25COPPER FOX METALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - CUU
AQ
03/25Copper Fox Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Van Dyke Proje..
NE
03/25COPPER FOX METALS : IIROC Trading Halt - CUU
AQ
03/10Copper Fox Announces Re-pricing of $1,800,000 Non-brokered Private Placement
NE
02/13Copper Fox Announces $1,800,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
02/10Copper Fox Announces Agreement to Purchase Eaglehead Copper Property
NE
01/28Copper Fox Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter Operating and Financial Results
NE
2019Copper Fox Identifies Drilling Targets on Sombrero Butte Copper Project
NE
2019Copper Fox Announces Corporate Update on Schaft Creek Joint Venture and Other..
NE
More news
Chart COPPER FOX METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Copper Fox Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Elmer B. Stewart Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Braden Jensen Chief Financial Officer
J. Michael Smith Secretary & Director
Hector MacKay-Dunn Independent Director
Ernesto Echavarria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COPPER FOX METALS INC.-33.33%18
BHP GROUP-27.03%87 714
RIO TINTO PLC-15.17%74 628
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-36.01%20 094
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-23.89%13 846
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC6.40%7 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group