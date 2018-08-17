Log in
COPPERSTONE RESOURCES PUBL AB
Copperstone Resources publ : UPDATE ON EVA K NO. 1 EXPLOITATION CONCESSION

08/17/2018 | 09:51am CEST

Danderyd 17TH August 2018

Today, Copperstone Resources AB ('Copperstone') to the Swedish Government has filed follow-up information regarding an objection to award exploitation concession Eva k no. 1. In Copperstone's view, the Mining Inspector's decision to award the exploitation concession is expected to be the most likely and final outcome.

10 November 2017, the Mining Inspector awarded Copperstone an exploitation concession, Eva k no. 1 (34ha) in Arvidsjaur municipality, Sweden. The decision was objected in due time and in May 2018, Copperstone received a request for supplementary information from the Swedish Government. Copperstone has since conducted meetings and discussions with the respective parties.

In our view, the meetings and discussions (primarily relating to roads, minerals, water and dust) have been productive, informative and encouraging, touching upon already at this stage also indirectly affected interests of a future mine site in the Copperstone area. As a result, and in line with the long term vision, Copperstone will introduce and include also areas such as Högheden, Stöverberget (and others) to information meetings currently sporadically conducted with inhabitants in e g Södra Sandträsk, Glommersträsk.

In Copperstone's view, the Mining Inspector's decision to award the Eva exploitation concession is expected to be the most likely and final outcome.

For further information, please contact Chairman Michael Mattsson, +46 705 739 777; michael.mattsson@copperstone.se; or info@copperstone.se or Copperstone webpage: www.copperstone.se

This information is information that Copperstone Resources AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person's agency, at 08:30 CEST on 17 August 2018.

Disclaimer

Copperstone Resources AB published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 07:50:01 UTC
