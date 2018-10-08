Log in
COPPERSTONE RESOURCES PUBL AB
VISCARIA COPPER PROJECT: SHARE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT SIGNED

10/08/2018 | 10:38pm CEST

Viscaria is located in Kiruna, northern Sweden, and the project has nearly 345 km of historic drill cores and estimated mineral resources of 52.4m tonnes at 1.2% copper of different classes*; potentially 608,900 tons of copper. During 1983-1997 LKAB and Outokumpu produced 12.5m tonnes at 2.3% copper; approximately 287,500 tonnes of copper. The acquisition includes the Viscaria deposit, all permissions, drill cores, data, IP and core shed facility etc, and is carried out on a net debt free basis.

Disclaimer

Copperstone Resources AB published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 20:37:03 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Lawrence Mcknight Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hans Rudolf Michael Mattsson Chairman
Leif Niclas Fredrik Löwgren Director
Björn Israelsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COPPERSTONE RESOURCES PUBL AB34
BHP BILLITON PLC7.43%125 600
BHP BILLITON LIMITED20.05%125 600
RIO TINTO-5.01%86 534
RIO TINTO LIMITED5.61%86 534
ANGLO AMERICAN7.73%30 525
