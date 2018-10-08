VISCARIA COPPER PROJECT: SHARE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT SIGNED

Viscaria is located in Kiruna, northern Sweden, and the project has nearly 345 km of historic drill cores and estimated mineral resources of 52.4m tonnes at 1.2% copper of different classes*; potentially 608,900 tons of copper. During 1983-1997 LKAB and Outokumpu produced 12.5m tonnes at 2.3% copper; approximately 287,500 tonnes of copper. The acquisition includes the Viscaria deposit, all permissions, drill cores, data, IP and core shed facility etc, and is carried out on a net debt free basis.