Corbion N : Makes Natural Mold Inhibition a Viable, Effective Alternative for Bakers

9/10/2018

Corbion Makes Natural Mold Inhibition a Viable, Effective Alternative for Bakers

New Verdad® MP100 matches calcium propionate for mold control and tops competing clean-label solutions.

Milestones in the evolving 'clean label' trend occur when a natural solution can equal the efficacy of traditional synthetic solutions without undermining product quality. That's happening now with the introduction of Corbion's Verdad® MP100, a combination of vinegar and natural flavor that matches the mold-inhibiting functionality and flavor neutrality of calcium propionate, a synthetic solution long relied upon by the baking industry to extend the shelf life of bread.

'Many bakers want to replace chemical preservatives, but they worry about losing shelf life or compromising flavor,' said Ashley Robertson, Market Manager-Bakery, at Corbion. 'With Verdad® MP100, they can have the shelf life and flavor they're used to, as well as the simpler ingredient label so many consumers want today.'

The new, naturally derived preservative is not the first clean label mold inhibitor to reach the market, but it is the first to equal the performance of calcium propionate without adversely affecting product flavor. In sensory testing, panelists were equally split in preferring breads containing MP100 and calcium propionate, respectively, with only 17 percent preferring the competing solution.

'Corbion has been producing natural solutions for the food industry through fermentation technology for more than 80 years,' Robertson said, 'and in developing Verdad® MP100, we've created a truly clean-label mold inhibitor that doesn't ask manufacturers to give up anything at all.'



Background information:

Corbion is the global market leader in lactic acid, lactic acid derivatives, and a leading company in emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins and algae ingredients. We develop sustainable ingredient solutions to improve the quality of life for people today and for future generations. For over 100 years, we have been uncompromising in our commitment to safety, quality, innovation and performance. Drawing on our deep application and product knowledge, we work side-by-side with customers to make our cutting edge technologies work for them. Our solutions help differentiate products in markets such as food, home & personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics. In 2017, Corbion generated annual sales of € 891.7 million and had a workforce of 1,794 FTE.

