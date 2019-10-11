Log in
Corbion N : makes bold pledge to cut carbon emissions

10/11/2019

Corbion makes bold pledge to cut carbon emissions

10/11/2019 8:42 AM

Corbion, the leading global supplier of sustainable biobased food and biochemical ingredients, today announced an ambitious carbon footprint reduction target: to slash one-third of its product-related emissions by 2030.

Corbion will reduce CO2 emissions related to energy, key raw materials, and transport by 33% per ton of product by 2030 from a 2016 base year. The proposed target has received approval by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) following a thorough validation process.

'As a sustainable ingredients company, Corbion is already deeply involved in developing sustainable solutions that help our customers shrink their carbon footprint by reducing food waste and their use of fossil-based chemicals,' said Corbion CEO Olivier Rigaud. 'But we must do more. We must all become leaders in climate action, and do all we can to inspire each other to make a sustainable difference.'

To quantify a bold but realistic target, Corbion worked closely with SBTi, a collaboration between CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). SBTi supports companies in setting carbon footprint reduction targets in line with the Paris agreement, specifying how much and how quickly they need to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and giving them a clearly defined pathway to future-proof growth. More than 670 companies around the world have joined the initiative's call-to-action so far. Corbion is the 276th company to receive approval of its target from the SBTi.

To meet its pledge, Corbion assembled a cross-functional team, including experts in technology transfer, engineering, procurement, global R&D and sustainability, to develop a roadmap outlining key actions, some of which are already in motion:

• Transitioning to 100% renewable electricity by 2030
• Implementing energy-saving projects at manufacturing sites
• Selecting the most energy-efficient technology available when equipment is replaced
• Establishing an R&D program to identify opportunities for heat integration, electrification, and recycling
• Partnering with key raw material suppliers to jointly reduce CO2 emissions

'The world's future depends on the commitments we make today and on the ways we honor them,' Mr. Rigaud said. 'At Corbion, we focus our business on some of the biggest challenges confronting our planet by contributing to a circular, low-carbon economy. We know that to overcome those challenges, we must commit ourselves to achievable stretch goals.'

Disclaimer

Corbion NV published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 06:50:05 UTC
