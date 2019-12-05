Log in
Corbion N : proposes to appoint Stefanie Schmitz to the Supervisory Board

0
12/05/2019 | 02:35am EST
Corbion proposes to appoint Stefanie Schmitz to the Supervisory Board 12/5/2019 7:00 AM

Corbion's Supervisory Board announces it has nominated Stefanie Schmitz for appointment to the Supervisory Board for a term of four years as of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in May 2020.


Mrs. Schmitz (a German national) brings six years of experience as SVP Corporate Controlling of Deutsche Lufthansa AG. Prior to this, she worked 20 years for Unilever in various finance and management roles. She has a sound and long year financial background in international, complex, and diverse environments, including executive experience in operational finance, corporate finance, and internal audit.

The Supervisory Board is pleased that Mrs. Schmitz will further strengthen its financial and audit expertise and her appointment will also further enhance the diversity of the Board.

Subject to approval by the AGM, the appointment of Mrs. Schmitz will be effective as of the end of the AGM that will be held on 11 May 2020. The full details and agenda for the AGM will be published in April 2020.

Attachment

Disclaimer

Corbion NV published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 07:34:03 UTC
