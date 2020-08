Corbus Pharmaceuticals : Financials Q2 2020

Financials

BALANCE SHEET

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - USD ($)

Jun. 30, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 63,468,769 $ 31,748,686

Customer receivable

5,000,000

Stock subscriptions receivable

16,675,971

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,872,275 3,724,932

Contract asset

2,681,065

Total current assets

88,017,015 38,154,683

Property and equipment, net

4,547,303 5,083,865

Operating lease right of use assets

5,539,677 5,818,983

Other assets

14,085 84,968

Total assets

98,118,080 49,142,499

Current liabilities:

Notes payable

108,936 752,659

Accounts payable

12,697,845 11,091,363

Accrued expenses

28,144,144 22,447,939

Deferred revenue, current

270,530

Operating lease liabilities, current

873,525 595,745

Total current liabilities

42,094,980 34,887,706

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

7,609,221 8,097,228

Total liabilities

49,704,201 42,984,934

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 80,655,848 and 64,672,893 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

8,065 6,467

Additional paid-in capital

308,991,895 198,975,056

Accumulated deficit

(260,586,081) (192,823,958)

Total stockholders' equity

48,413,879 6,157,565

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 98,118,080 $ 49,142,499

SOURCE

PDF HTML10-QFiling

ZIP XLS HTMLXBRL

PUBLISHED: AUGUST 6, 2020