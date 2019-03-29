Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc    CRBP

CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS INC

(CRBP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 13, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (“Corbus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRBP) securities between November 14, 2016 and February 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Corbus investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On February 28, 2019, an article was published on Seeking Alpha alleging that Corbus “has ties to investors convicted of or alleged to have committed securities fraud” and that its drug candidate, lenabasum, is believed to have “failed its major trials in [systemic sclerosis] and [cystic fibrosis].” On this news, shares of Corbus fell $1.32 per share or nearly 16% to close at $6.94 per share on February 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Corbus improperly changed the primary efficacy endpoint for the clinical study of its drug candidate, Lenabasum, after the results were unblinded to Corbus; (2) Corbus reported a one-sided p value, not the traditional two-sided p value normally reported in clinical trials, in an effort to conceal the fact that the study results did not have statistical significance; and (3) as a result, Corbus’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Corbus during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than May 13, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOL
02:30pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
04:54aCORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Provides Management Team Updates
AQ
03/28GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
03/28Corbus Pharmaceuticals Provides Management Team Updates
GL
03/27Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
03/21CORBUS Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Aga..
PR
03/14GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Corbus Pharma..
BU
03/13Rosen Law Firm Encourages Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Investors wit..
BU
03/13Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Corbus Pharm..
PR
03/13Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Corbus Ph..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6,17 M
EBIT 2019 -66,7 M
Net income 2019 -66,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 72,4x
Capi. / Sales 2020 31,7x
Capitalization 447 M
Chart CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 24,9 $
Spread / Average Target 258%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuval Cohen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. Tepper President & Chief Scientific Officer
Alan F. Holmer Chairman
Sean F. Moran CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Barbara White Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS INC18.84%447
GILEAD SCIENCES1.82%81 198
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS10.08%46 637
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS8.39%43 465
GENMAB9.18%10 791
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC8.75%8 744
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About