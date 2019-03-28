Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Investors (CRBP)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law
firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of
investors that acquired Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (“Corbus”
or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRBP)
securities November 14, 2016 and February 28, 2019, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Corbus investors have until May 13, 2019 to
file a lead plaintiff motion.
On February 28, 2019, an article was published on Seeking Alpha alleging
that Corbus “has ties to investors convicted of or alleged to have
committed securities fraud” and that its drug candidate, lenabasum, is
believed to have “failed its major trials in [systemic sclerosis] and
[cystic fibrosis].” On this news, shares of Corbus fell $1.32 per share
or nearly 16% to close at $6.94 per share on February 28, 2019, thereby
injuring investors.
The Complaint in this class action alleges that throughout the Class
Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements
and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Corbus improperly changed the
primary efficacy endpoint for the clinical study of its drug candidate,
Lenabasum, after the results were unblinded to Corbus; (2) Corbus
reported a one-sided p value, not the traditional two-sided p value
normally reported in clinical trials, in an effort to conceal the fact
that the study results did not have statistical significance; and (3) as
a result, Corbus’ public statements were materially false and misleading
at all relevant times.
