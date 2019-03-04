Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/04/2019 | 11:31am EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (“Corbus” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CRBP) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Corbus is the subject of a Seeking Alpha article published on February 28, 2019, entitled, “Corbus Has Ties to Suspect Investors And A History Of Failed Clinical Trials for Lenabasum.” According to the article, the Company “has ties to investors convicted of or alleged to have committed securities fraud.” The article also alleges that Corbus’ drug candidate, Lenabasum, has “failed its major trials in [systemic sclerosis] and [cystic fibrosis].” Based on this news, shares of Corbus fell almost 16% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3,81 M
EBIT 2018 -54,4 M
Net income 2018 -53,4 M
Finance 2018 64,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 86,5x
Capi. / Sales 2019 76,0x
Capitalization 395 M
Chart CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 24,3 $
Spread / Average Target 286%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuval Cohen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. Tepper President & Chief Scientific Officer
Alan F. Holmer Chairman
Sean F. Moran CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Barbara White Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS INC7.88%435
GILEAD SCIENCES5.53%82 934
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.96%48 255
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS17.69%46 247
GENMAB8.76%10 617
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC34.42%10 253
