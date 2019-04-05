Log in
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP)

CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS INC

(CRBP)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

04/05/2019 | 12:19pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between November 14, 2016 and February 28, 2019. Corbus purports to be a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog:
https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/corbus-pharmaceuticals/

Corbus Accused of Faking Clinical Results for Lenabasum

According to the complaint, since 2016, Corbus falsely assured investors with reports of positive clinical data in its studies for Lenabasum. Then, on February 28, 2019, a SeekingAlpha article was published denouncing the company’s results by stating that Lenabasum's "Phase 2 trial in SSc was a massive failure." When the truth about Lenabasum was revealed, Corbus’ stock fell almost 16% on February 28, 2019. The stock still trades below its class period high.

Corbus Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
