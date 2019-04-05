Robbins Arroyo LLP: Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between November 14, 2016 and February 28, 2019. Corbus purports to be a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Corbus Accused of Faking Clinical Results for Lenabasum

According to the complaint, since 2016, Corbus falsely assured investors with reports of positive clinical data in its studies for Lenabasum. Then, on February 28, 2019, a SeekingAlpha article was published denouncing the company’s results by stating that Lenabasum's "Phase 2 trial in SSc was a massive failure." When the truth about Lenabasum was revealed, Corbus’ stock fell almost 16% on February 28, 2019. The stock still trades below its class period high.

