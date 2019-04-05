Robbins Arroyo LLP: Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Corbus Pharmaceutical
Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) filed a class action complaint against the
company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of
1934 between November 14, 2016 and February 28, 2019. Corbus purports to
be a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and
commercialization of novel therapies to treat inflammatory and fibrotic
diseases.
Corbus Accused of Faking Clinical Results for Lenabasum
According to the complaint, since 2016, Corbus falsely assured investors
with reports of positive clinical data in its studies for Lenabasum.
Then, on February 28, 2019, a SeekingAlpha article was published
denouncing the company’s results by stating that Lenabasum's "Phase 2
trial in SSc was a massive failure." When the truth about Lenabasum was
revealed, Corbus’ stock fell almost 16% on February 28, 2019. The stock
still trades below its class period high.
Corbus Shareholders Have Legal Options
