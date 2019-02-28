Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. – CRBP

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) resulting from allegations that Corbus may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 28, 2019, an article was published on Seeking Alpha entitled, “Corbus Has Ties to Suspect Investors And A History Of Failed Clinical Trials for Lenabasum.” The article alleges that Corbus “has ties to investors convicted of or alleged to have committed securities fraud” and that its drug candidate, lenabasum, is believed to have “failed its major trials in [systemic sclerosis] and [cystic fibrosis].” On this news, shares of Corbus fell $1.32 per share or nearly 16% to close at $6.94 per share on February 28, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Corbus investors. If you purchased shares of Corbus, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1523.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

