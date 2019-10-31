Log in
CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED

Corcept Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update and Host Conference Call

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) today announced it will report third quarter financial results and provide a corporate update on November 7, 2019. The company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

Conference Call Information

To participate, dial 1-877-260-1479 from the United States or 1-334-323-0522 internationally approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. The passcode will be 8532239.

A replay will be available through November 21, 2019 at 1-888-203-1112 in the United States and 1-719-457-0820 internationally. The passcode will be 8532239.

About Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the stress hormone cortisol. Corcept’s approved product, Korlym®, was the first treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds, including relacorilant, exicorilant and miricorilant, that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol but not progesterone. Corcept owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators, including mifepristone, to treat a variety of serious disorders.

CONTACT:
Christopher S. James, MD
Director, Investor Relations
Corcept Therapeutics
650-684-8725
cjames@corcept.com
www.corcept.com


