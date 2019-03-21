Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on
behalf of those who acquired Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
(“Corcept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CORT)
securities during the period from August 2, 2017 through February 5,
2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 13, 2019 to apply to
the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that Corcept failed to disclose to investors: (i)
that the Company had improperly paid doctors to promote its drug Korlym;
(ii) that the Company aggressively promoted Korlym for off-label uses;
(iii) that the Company’s sole specialty pharmacy was a related party;
(iv) that the Company artificially inflated its revenues and sales using
illicit sales practices through a related party; and (v) that such
practices are reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny.
On January 25, 2019, Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation
published a report alleging that Corcept paid doctors to prescribe its
drug Korlym for off-label uses. On this news, Corcept’s stock price fell
$1.52 per share, approximately 11%, to close at $12.29 per share on
January 25, 2019.
On January 31, 2019, Corcept forecast a sharp slowdown in sales of
Korlym, projecting full-year 2019 revenue of $285 million to $315
million, significantly lower than investor and analyst expectations of
$328 million. On this news, Corcept’s stock price fell $1.15 per share,
approximately 10.3%, to close at $10.03 per share on February 1, 2019.
On February 5, 2019, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging that
Corcept’s “sole specialty pharmacy and exclusive distributor is an
undisclosed related party” and that the relationship “creates a material
risk that the Company is using its captured pharmacy to boost sales,
hide losses, or engage in other financial shenanigans.”
If you acquired Corcept securities during the Class Period, have
information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please
contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com,
or by filling out this
contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to
these matters without any cost to you.
Kirby
McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in
securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts
on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in
recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about
the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005771/en/