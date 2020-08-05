Log in
CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED

(CORT)
  Report
News 
News

Shuman Glenn & Stecker : Investigates Corcept Therapeutics, Inc.

08/05/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

Shuman Glenn & Stecker announces that it is investigating potential shareholder claims against certain officers and directors of Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (“Corcept” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CORT). Corcept is a pharmaceutical company.

The Firm’s investigation relates to allegations raised in a January 25, 2019 report by the nonprofit Foundation for Financial Journalism (“FFJ”) titled “Corcept Therapeutics: The Company That Perfectly Explains the Health Care Crisis”. In its report, FFJ alleged a Company-wide “off-label” marketing scheme involving a Corcept drug called Korlym. FFJ further alleged that increasing deaths had been associated with the drug. Korlym is not approved by the FDA for general treatment of endogenous Cushing’s Syndrome, a rare disease affecting approximately 20,000 Americans. Rather, Korlym has only been FDA-approved for treatment of a tiny fraction of Cushing’s Syndrome patients who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. FFJ alleged, however, that pursuant to Corcept’s “off-label” marketing scheme, physicians were induced via honoraria and speaker payments to prescribe Korlym for general treatment of Cushing’s Syndrome. Less than a week after the FFJ report was published, on January 31, 2019, Corcept forecasted a slowdown in Korlym sales, projecting full-year 2019 revenues which were well below analysts’ expectations. As a result, Corcept’s stock price dropped by over 10% on February 1, 2019. A federal securities fraud class action against Corcept was subsequently filed on March 14, 2019 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. That case remains pending.

If you currently own Corcept common stock and are interested in discussing your rights, or have information relating to this investigation, please contact Brett Stecker toll free at (866) 569-4531 or email Mr. Stecker at brett@shumanlawfirm.com.

Shuman Glenn & Stecker represents investors throughout the nation, concentrating its practice in stockholder litigation.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 366 M - -
Net income 2020 111 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 798 M 1 798 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,91x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 206
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,00 $
Last Close Price 15,69 $
Spread / Highest target 65,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph K. Belanoff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James N. Wilson Chairman
Gary Charles Robb Secretary & Chief Financial Officer
Hazel Hunt Senior Vice President-Research
Andreas Grauer Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED29.67%1 798
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.93%387 604
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.26%299 665
PFIZER, INC.-2.02%213 250
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.20%206 143
NOVARTIS AG-16.12%185 541
