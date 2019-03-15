Log in
CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED

(CORT)
My previous session
The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

0
03/15/2019

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (“Corcept” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CORT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 2, 2017 and February 5, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 13, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Corcept made improper payments to doctors to promote its drug, Korlym. The Company also heavily promoted the drug for off-label uses. Corcept’s single specialty pharmacy was a related party. The Company inflated its sales and revenues using questionable sales practices through a related party. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Corcept, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 300 M
EBIT 2019 122 M
Net income 2019 118 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,76
P/E ratio 2020 9,93
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,65x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,97x
Capitalization 1 397 M
Chart CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,5 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph K. Belanoff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James N. Wilson Chairman
Gary Charles Robb Secretary & Chief Financial Officer
Hazel Hunt Senior Vice President-Research
David L. Mahoney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED-8.83%1 397
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.63%367 566
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.90%235 951
NOVARTIS10.11%235 141
PFIZER-4.28%228 679
MERCK AND COMPANY6.65%210 344
