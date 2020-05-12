Cordlife : 1Q2020 Net Profit Grows 69.9% YoY To S$1.5 Million With Higher Net Profit Margin Of 10.3%

PRESS RELEASE

Cordlife's 1Q2020 net profit grows 69.9% yoy to S$1.5 million with

higher net profit margin of 10.3%

Gross profit margin and net profit margin were higher at 63.2% and 10.3% respectively.

Net cash position increased to S$58.0 million, mainly driven by net operating cash flows of S$3.5 million.

The Group continues to look for business opportunities proactively.

Singapore, 12 May 2020 - Cordlife Group Limited ("Cordlife" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), provided quarterly business updates for the three months ended 31 March 2020 ("1Q2020").

Financial Highlights

S$'000 1Q2020 1Q2019 Change (%) Revenue 14,473 14,552 (0.5) Gross profit 9,149 9,106 0.5 Profit before tax 1,811 1,341 35.0 Income tax expense (321) (464) (30.8) Net profit 1,490 877 69.9 Gross profit margin (%) 63.2 62.6 0.6pp Net profit margin (%) 10.3 6.1 4.2pp

Despite the worsening of the COVID-19 situation, the Group maintained its revenue at S$14.5 million with higher revenue contribution from diagnostics services as well as the Indonesia and Philippines markets.

Net profit after tax grew 69.9% year-on-year to S$1.5 million, mainly driven by: (a) higher gross profit (b) lower administrative expenses and (c) lower marketing expenses (attributable to lower advertising and promotion activities due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

Net cash flow from operations remained strong at S$3.5 million, bringing the Group's net cash position to S$58.0 million as at 31 March 2020.

Commenting on the Group's results, Ms Tan Poh Lan, Chief Executive Officer of Cordlife, commented,

"Our operations in most of the markets remain stable this quarter despite the tough operating environment. The implementation of social distancing measures and closed borders have limited our marketing activities. Nevertheless, our staff were able to use alternative online means to reach out to our clients. Given the full extent of the impact from the outbreak remains uncertain, the Group will continue to monitor the situation closely and respond accordingly."

- End -

Page 1 of 2