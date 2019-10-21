Cordlife : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Disclosure Of Director's Interest
10/21/2019 | 05:46am EDT
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 21, 2019 17:20
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Disclosure of Director's Interest
Announcement Reference
SG191021OTHRF08H
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Tan Poh Lan
Designation
Executive Director and Group CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
21/10/2019
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 27,615 bytes)
Disclaimer
Cordlife Group Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:45:11 UTC
