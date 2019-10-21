Log in
CORDLIFE GROUP LIMITED CORD SG2E64980112

CORDLIFE GROUP LIMITED

(CORD)
Cordlife : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Disclosure Of Director's Interest

10/21/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 21, 2019 17:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Disclosure of Director's Interest
Announcement Reference SG191021OTHRF08H
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Poh Lan
Designation Executive Director and Group CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Person(s) giving notice Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 21/10/2019

Disclaimer

Cordlife Group Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:45:11 UTC
