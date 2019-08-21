Log in
Cordoba Grants Stock Options

08/21/2019 | 10:30pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2019) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") today announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,384,614 Deferred Share Units and 461,538 stock options to non-executive directors pursuant to the Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan and Stock Option Plan.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of C$0.065 per share and will vest as to one third (1/3rd) on each of August 20, 2020, August 20, 2021 and August 20, 2022. The stock options expire on August 20, 2024.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is exploring the San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 25% interest in the Perseverance porphyry copper project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

Information Contact

Evan Young +1-604-689-8765
info@cordobamineralscorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47163


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Stifano President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Graham Meredith Chairman
Mark Gibson Chief Operating Officer
Cybill Tsung Chief Financial Officer
William Orchow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP-39.13%16
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (ADR)21.48%36 064
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%36 064
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-1.98%23 315
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%10 551
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.4.45%7 946
