Cordoba Minerals Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2019) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQX: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (refer to Cordoba's news releases dated February 14, 2019 & February 19, 2019). In connection with the closing of this tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued an aggregate of 15,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share ("Share") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder, on exercise, to purchase one Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the initial tranche of the Offering at the exercise price of $0.12 per Share.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance exploration activities at the Perseverance Project in Arizona, USA, where recent drilling has indicated proximity to a Laramide porphyry copper system (refer to Cordoba's news release dated January 21, 2019), and will include continuation of drilling activities and preparation and permitting for geophysical surveys, including HPX's Typhoon™ technology. Remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

In connection with subscriptions received in the first tranche of the Offering, the Company expects to pay aggregate finder's fees of $4,550.

The final tranche of the Offering is expected to close before March 1, 2019. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Company may pay eligible finders assisting in the final tranche of the Offering a fee in cash and/or securities equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised by such finders.

The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is currently focused on its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold Project, which includes the advanced-stage Alacran Deposit, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba has also entered into a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement to explore the Perseverance copper porphyry project located in Arizona, USA. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

