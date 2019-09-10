Log in
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP

(CDB)
Cordoba Minerals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Colombia

09/10/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2019) -  Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") announced today that, further to its news release dated July 29, 2019, the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Colombia.

The NI 43-101 technical report and PEA was independently prepared for Cordoba by Nordmin Engineering Ltd. with the assistance of Environmental Applications Group Inc. and Knight Piésold Consulting Ltd. The report, titled: "NI 43-101 Technical Report And Preliminary Economic Assessment, San Matías Copper-Gold-Silver Project, Colombia" has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is available on Cordoba's website at www.cordobaminerals.com.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is exploring the San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 25% interest in the Perseverance porphyry copper project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

Information Contact

Evan Young +1-604-689-8765
info@cordobamineralscorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47708


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Stifano President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Graham Meredith Chairman
Mark Gibson Chief Operating Officer
Cybill Tsung Chief Financial Officer
William Orchow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP-39.13%14
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (ADR)30.06%38 612
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%38 612
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP9.20%25 975
CHINA MOLYBDENUM-0.53%10 532
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.14.54%8 443
