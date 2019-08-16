Cordoba Minerals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project

Log in
08/16/2019 | 03:50pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2019) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") announced today that, further to its news release dated July 3, 2019, the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report detailing the Mineral Resource estimate for the San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Colombia.

The NI 43-101 technical report was independently prepared for Cordoba by Nordmin Engineering Ltd. The report, titled: "NI 43-101 Technical Report And Resource Estimate, San Matías Copper-Gold-Silver Project, Colombia" has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is available on Cordoba's website at www.cordobaminerals.com.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is exploring the San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 25% interest in the Perseverance porphyry copper project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

Information Contact

Evan Young +1-604-689-8765
info@cordobamineralscorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47015


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Stifano President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Graham Meredith Chairman
Mark Gibson Chief Operating Officer
Cybill Tsung Chief Financial Officer
William Orchow Independent Director
