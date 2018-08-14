Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  CordovaCann Corp    LVRLF   CA5381511016

CORDOVACANN CORP (LVRLF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/09 08:09:04 pm
1.25 USD   --.--%
03:15pCSE New Listing - CordovaCann Corp Commences Trading on the Canad..
NE
02/02CordovaCann SIGNS LOI to Enter Nevada
GL
01/22CordovaCann Enters Colorado Market
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CSE New Listing - CordovaCann Corp Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 03:15pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2018) - CordovaCann Corp. (CSE: CDVA) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Based in Toronto, Ontario, the company is focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple U.S. jurisdictions.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_3ex9919j/CordovaCann-Corp-CSECDVA-New-Listing

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "CordovaCann" in the search box.

Taz Turner, Chairman and CEO, stated: "We are extremely pleased and look forward to commencing trading on the CSE. This is an important milestone in the Company's development and we look forward to gaining access to the capital markets in Canada to provide additional liquidity for our expanded shareholder base. The Company continues to pursue its mission of delivering a consistent consumer experience through consolidating existing platforms under the CordovaCann umbrella, enabling us to license and develop products on a multi-jurisdictional scale."

Through various subsidiaries, the company has entered into strategic relationships and investments with cannabis operators in Colorado, Oregon, Nevada and California. The company provides a variety of resources and services to these respective operators including, but not limited to: capital commitments, strategic positioning, brand development, best operating practices, access to intellectual property, administrative assistance, and general business consulting.

Over the next twelve months, CordovaCann is focused on growing the operations of these strategic relationships. The company also plans to immediately develop various end products for distribution in each of its current markets as well as to service other brands and intellectual property owners with its growing processing and manufacturing platforms. Moving forward, the company plans to seek partnerships with cannabis operators in key legal markets not currently served by CordovaCann, as well as seek to expand operations in those markets where the company already has a presence.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CordovaCann.com, or contact Ashish Kapoor, CFO, at ashish@CordovaCann.com/.

Investor Relations is handled by Phil Carlson and Elizabeth Barker of KCSA Strategic Communications. They can be reached at 212-896-1233 or by email at cordova@kcsa.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORDOVACANN CORP
03:15pCSE New Listing - CordovaCann Corp Commences Trading on the Canadian Securiti..
NE
08/03CORDOVACANN CORP : Cordovacann to Commence Trading on the CSE
AC
07/30CORDOVACANN CORP : Cordovacann Refiles Interim Financial Statements For The Thre..
AC
07/09CORDOVACANN CORP : CordovaCann Receives Conditional Approval for Listing on the ..
AC
06/14CORDOVACANN CORP : CordovaCann Announces Closing of $3.6m Equity Financing
AC
05/17CORDOVACANN CORP : Cordovacann Appoints Nate Nienhuis as Chief Operating Officer..
AC
04/06CORDOVACANN CORP : CordovaCann Closes Cannabis-Related Asset Acquisition in Oreg..
AC
03/13CORDOVACANN CORP : CordovaCann Signs Exclusive Option to Enter California Cannab..
AC
03/12CORDOVACANN CORP : CordovaCann Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placeme..
AC
03/06CORDOVACANN CORP : Cordovacann to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conf..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017LiveReel appoints Interim CEO and provides corporate update 
Chart CORDOVACANN CORP
Duration : Period :
CordovaCann Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Turner Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Graham Simmonds Chairman
Nate Nienhuis Chief Operating Officer
Ashish Kapoor Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Henry J. Kloepper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORDOVACANN CORP380.77%0
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX31.25%83 807
VIVENDI-2.99%32 418
VIACOM-1.62%12 481
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.6.26%6 828
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.159.52%6 188
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.