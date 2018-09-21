Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  CordovaCann Corp    LVRLF   CA5381511016

CORDOVACANN CORP (LVRLF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/21 08:28:18 pm
1.18 USD   -1.67%
08/14CSE New Listing - CordovaCann Corp Commences Trading on the Canad..
NE
02/02CordovaCann SIGNS LOI to Enter Nevada
GL
01/22CordovaCann Enters Colorado Market
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

CordovaCann Corp : CordovaCann Investor Presentation Now Available For On-Demand Viewing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 10:07pm CEST

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE: CDVA) (OTCQB: LVRLF) (''Cordova'' or the ''Company''), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, announced today that its September 12, 2018 presentation at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com by the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Taz Turner, is now available for on-demand viewing at https://tinyurl.com/0912prepr. The presentation will be available online for approximately 90 days. Additional shareholder materials will also be available for download from the ''virtual trade booth'' for the next three weeks.

To be added to the Company's distribution list, please email cordova@kcsa.com with ''Cordova'' in the subject line.

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains ''forward-looking statements'' as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. The Company cannot provide assurances that the matters described in this press release will be successfully completed or occur. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: global economic and market conditions; the war on terrorism and the potential for war or other hostilities in other parts of the world; the availability of financing and lines of credit; successful integration of acquired or merged businesses; changes in interest rates; management's ability to forecast revenues and control expenses, especially on a quarterly basis; unexpected decline in revenues without a corresponding and timely slowdown in expense growth; the Company's ability to retain key management and employees; intense competition and the Company's ability to meet demand at competitive prices and to continue to introduce new products and new versions of existing products that keep pace with technological developments, satisfy increasingly sophisticated customer requirements and achieve market acceptance; relationships with significant suppliers and customers; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in the Company's public filings on EDGAR and SEDAR. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this press release. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's EDGAR and SEDAR filings.

Investor Contact:
Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker
KCSA Strategic Communications
cordova@kcsa.com
(212) 896-1233

Media Contact:
Anne Donohoe
KCSA Strategic Communications
adonohoe@kcsa.com
(212) 896-1265

SOURCE: CordovaCann Corp.

https://www.accesswire.com/512394/CordovaCann-Investor-Presentation-Now-Available-For-On-Demand-Viewing

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORDOVACANN CORP
10:07pCORDOVACANN CORP : CordovaCann Investor Presentation Now Available For On-Demand..
AC
09/17CORDOVACANN CORP : CordovaCann Signs Letter Of Intent To License Leading Cannab..
AC
09/11CORDOVACANN CORP : CordovaCann to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.Com
AC
09/05CORDOVACANN CORP : CordovaCann Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Ontario-Bas..
AC
08/14CSE New Listing - CordovaCann Corp Commences Trading on the Canadian Securiti..
NE
08/03CORDOVACANN CORP : Cordovacann to Commence Trading on the CSE
AC
07/30CORDOVACANN CORP : Cordovacann Refiles Interim Financial Statements For The Thre..
AC
07/09CORDOVACANN CORP : CordovaCann Receives Conditional Approval for Listing on the ..
AC
06/14CORDOVACANN CORP : CordovaCann Announces Closing of $3.6m Equity Financing
AC
05/17CORDOVACANN CORP : Cordovacann Appoints Nate Nienhuis as Chief Operating Officer..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017LiveReel appoints Interim CEO and provides corporate update 
Chart CORDOVACANN CORP
Duration : Period :
CordovaCann Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Turner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nate Nienhuis Chief Operating Officer
Ashish Kapoor Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Henry J. Kloepper Independent Director
Eric B. Lowy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORDOVACANN CORP361.54%0
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX29.08%82 274
VIVENDI-2.54%33 603
VIACOM3.31%12 982
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.10.47%7 183
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.187.80%6 982
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.