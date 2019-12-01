Log in
Indonesia November inflation slows as expected, weakest since April

0
12/01/2019 | 11:20pm EST

Indonesia's annual inflation rate slowed for a third straight month in November, as expected, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index rose 3.00% year-on-year last month, on the back of rising food prices, said Suhariyanto, the statistics bureau chief, compared with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 3.06%.

The annual rate marked the weakest pace since April. The inflation rate in October was 3.13%.

On a monthly basis, inflation picked up pace to 0.14% from October's 0.02%.

The annual core inflation rate, which exclude government-controlled and volatile prices, slowed to 3.08%, from 3.2%. The poll had expected a core inflation rate of 3.14%.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Tabita Diela; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

