Indonesia November inflation slows as expected, weakest since April

The Consumer Price Index rose 3.00% year-on-year last month, on the back of rising food prices, said Suhariyanto, the statistics bureau chief, compared with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 3.06%.

The annual rate marked the weakest pace since April. The inflation rate in October was 3.13%.

On a monthly basis, inflation picked up pace to 0.14% from October's 0.02%.

The annual core inflation rate, which exclude government-controlled and volatile prices, slowed to 3.08%, from 3.2%. The poll had expected a core inflation rate of 3.14%.

