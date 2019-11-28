Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Core Corporation    2359   JP3284000001

CORE CORPORATION

(2359)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thai November headline inflation rate seen quickening to 0.34% - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 10:44pm EST
A woman walks at the Maeklong market next to the train tracks, on the outskirts of Bangkok

Thailand's annual headline inflation rate in November likely quickened from the previous month, but stayed below the central bank's target for a sixth straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The median forecast of 10 economists was for the headline consumer price index (CPI) to rise 0.34% in November from last year after October's 0.11% increase. [nB7N20102O]

Earlier in the month, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said 2019 headline inflation would be less than previous estimate of 0.8%, and below its 1%-4% target range.

The core inflation rate, which strips out energy and fresh food prices, was seen at 0.47% in November, according to the poll. It was 0.44% in October.

On Nov. 6, the BOT cut its policy interest rate <THCBIR=ECI> for the second time in three months by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.25%. It will next review monetary policy on Dec. 18. [nL3N27L2M9]

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Editing by Orathai Sriring and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORE CORPORATION
12:16pLow Inflation, Stagnant Economy Drive Calls for Bigger Mexico Rate Cuts
DJ
04:24aIndia's telecom sector on the ropes after $13 billion levy ruling
RE
11/27Arcelormittal Announces Publication Of Notice Of Redemption Of The Entire Out..
DJ
11/27U.S. consumer spending increases steadily; inflation muted
RE
11/27US Consumer Spending Rose 0.3% in October
DJ
11/27South African owner of Virgin Active, New Look to raise equity to deal with d..
RE
11/27U.S. Durable Goods Orders Rose in October
DJ
11/27U.S. core capital goods orders post biggest gain in nine months
RE
11/27Folli reaches preliminary restructuring deal with some creditors
RE
11/27MICHAEL SEN : Future Siemens Energy CEO Sen steps down as chair of Siemens Healt..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 20 492 M
Technical analysis trends CORE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 445,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryohei Tanemura Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masanobu Matsunami President, COO & Representative Director
Takashi Ichikawa CFO, Director & Chief Information Officer
Yuji Kamiyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yukihiko Shin Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORE CORPORATION29.25%190
SALESFORCE.COM17.92%141 378
ACCENTURE42.72%127 806
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.68%118 472
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.11%108 152
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.30.78%74 199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group