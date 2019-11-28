Thai November headline inflation rate seen quickening to 0.34% - Reuters poll

The median forecast of 10 economists was for the headline consumer price index (CPI) to rise 0.34% in November from last year after October's 0.11% increase. [nB7N20102O]

Earlier in the month, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said 2019 headline inflation would be less than previous estimate of 0.8%, and below its 1%-4% target range.

The core inflation rate, which strips out energy and fresh food prices, was seen at 0.47% in November, according to the poll. It was 0.44% in October.

On Nov. 6, the BOT cut its policy interest rate <THCBIR=ECI> for the second time in three months by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.25%. It will next review monetary policy on Dec. 18. [nL3N27L2M9]

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Editing by Orathai Sriring and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)