CORE CORPORATION

CORE CORPORATION

(2359)
WeWork to lay off 2,400 employees globally in SoftBank revamp

11/21/2019 | 11:21am EST
FILE PHOTO: WeWork offices in San Francisco

WeWork said on Thursday it is laying off around 2,400 employees globally, as the office-sharing company seeks to drastically cut costs and stabilize its business after it transformed from a Wall Street darling into a pariah in a matter of weeks.

"As part of our renewed focus on the core WeWork business, and as we have previously shared with employees, the company is making necessary layoffs to create a more efficient organization," a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

"This workforce reduction affects approximately 2,400 employees globally, who will receive severance, continued benefits, and other forms of assistance to aid in their career transition," the New York-based company added.

The job cuts are the latest sign of how far WeWork's prospects have deteriorated from being worth $47 billion in January and planning in September an initial public offering (IPO), to a company that was facing a cash crunch and fighting for survival.

It shelved its plans for the IPO on Sept. 30 because investors were wary of its growing losses, its business model and its corporate governance. WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann resigned as CEO the previous week.

The company itself had 12,500 employees on June 30, and there are others who work for affiliates.

The long-anticipated layoffs are the biggest move yet by Japanese technology investment company SoftBank Group Corp, which is providing a $9.5 billion lifeline and will soon own about 80 percent of its shares, to make sure WeWork refocuses on its core business and on trying to make money.

Under Neumann, WeWork had become bloated, was diversifying into all kinds of areas - including setting up a school and running apartment buildings - and was expanding at a breakneck speed without any clear route to profitability.

By Sheila Dang and Carrie Monahan

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 20 350 M
Technical analysis trends CORE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 435,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryohei Tanemura Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masanobu Matsunami President, COO & Representative Director
Takashi Ichikawa CFO, Director & Chief Information Officer
Yuji Kamiyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yukihiko Shin Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORE CORPORATION27.01%185
SALESFORCE.COM19.88%143 732
ACCENTURE40.21%125 558
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.34%117 967
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.40%110 281
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.30.48%73 810
