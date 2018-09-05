Core Exploration Ltd Argonaut and Hartleys Strengthen Capabilities

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Emerging Australian lithium developer, Core Exploration Ltd (ASX:CXO) ("Core" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Argonaut as a financial adviser.



Alongside Core's long-term broking supporter Hartleys, Argonaut will assist the Company in delivering the optimal financing package for development of its flagship Finniss Lithium Project in Northern Territory, Australia.



Argonaut is a specialist natural resources financial adviser with offices in Hong Kong and Perth that offers significant experience in international equity, debt and hybrid financing, having completed transactions totalling over $10 billion since 2007.



Commenting on the appointment of Argonaut, Core's Managing Director, Stephen Biggins said:



"I am delighted to enter into this partnership with a high-quality firm such as Argonaut to add to our excellent long-term relationship with Hartleys. Together they provide the depth of experience, international presence and track record that will be critical to support delivery of the Finniss Lithium Project."







About Core Exploration Ltd:



Core Exploration Ltd (ASX:CXO) is an emerging lithium producer focused on development of its Finniss Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory. Core owns 100% of Finniss, a major developing project that lies close to existing infrastructure such as the Darwin Port, grid power, gas and rail infrastructure.



The Finniss Project covers a 500km2 tenement holding and 25 historic pegmatite mines. The project area is about 80km from Darwin Port. Exploration work has generated a near term development timeline, with feasibility studies to be completed over the course of 2018 ahead of receipt of approvals in early 2019 and planned first production during 2019.



An aggressive exploration program is under way, which has confirmed the high quality prospectivity across much of the Finniss Project area. Core's stated ambition is to upgrade Finniss' resource base to fast-track commercialisation options.





