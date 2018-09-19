Core Exploration Ltd Benchmark World Tour Presentation

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Core Exploration Ltd (ASX:CXO) provides the Company's Benchmark World Tour Presentation.



CORE EXPLORATION ON PATHWAY TO PRODUCTION



- Finniss Project is unlocking a new lithium rich province in the Bynoe Pegmatite Field, near Darwin



- Low risk, conventional, open pit mining operation with simple metallurgy



- Favourable project characteristics gives rise to high margins and a rapid payback



- Enterprise value of approximately $20 million offers substantial leverage to development and exploration



- Arguably the best logistics chain to Asia and supporting infrastructure of any Australian lithium project, providing significant strategic advantages



- Capex of only $53.5 million - US$20 million already committed by major lithium offtake partner, Yahua Group and project fully funded when combined with the Ruifu US$35 million (see Note below) pre-payment facility



- Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) now complete, Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) scheduled for delivery by the end of 2018



Note: U$35M non-binding term sheet subject to negotiation and finalisation of binding documentation (ASX 30/7/2018)



To view the full presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0B722F9S







About Core Exploration Ltd:



Core Exploration Ltd (ASX:CXO) is an emerging lithium producer focused on development of its Finniss Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory. Core owns 100% of Finniss, a major developing project that lies close to existing infrastructure such as the Darwin Port, grid power, gas and rail infrastructure.



The Finniss Project covers a 500km2 tenement holding and 25 historic pegmatite mines. The project area is about 80km from Darwin Port. Exploration work has generated a near term development timeline, with feasibility studies to be completed over the course of 2018 ahead of receipt of approvals in early 2019 and planned first production during 2019.



An aggressive exploration program is under way, which has confirmed the high quality prospectivity across much of the Finniss Project area. Core's stated ambition is to upgrade Finniss' resource base to fast-track commercialisation options.





Source:



Core Exploration Ltd





Contact:

For further information please contact: Stephen Biggins Managing Director Core Exploration Ltd T: +61-8-7324-2987 For Media and Broker queries: Warrick Hazeldine M: +61-417-944-616 Andrew Rowell M: +61-400-466-226 Cannings Purple