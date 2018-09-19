Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Core Exploration Ltd    CXO   AU000000CXO2

CORE EXPLORATION LTD (CXO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Core Exploration Ltd Benchmark World Tour Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 03:00am CEST
Benchmark World Tour Presentation

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Core Exploration Ltd (ASX:CXO) provides the Company's Benchmark World Tour Presentation.

CORE EXPLORATION ON PATHWAY TO PRODUCTION

- Finniss Project is unlocking a new lithium rich province in the Bynoe Pegmatite Field, near Darwin

- Low risk, conventional, open pit mining operation with simple metallurgy

- Favourable project characteristics gives rise to high margins and a rapid payback

- Enterprise value of approximately $20 million offers substantial leverage to development and exploration

- Arguably the best logistics chain to Asia and supporting infrastructure of any Australian lithium project, providing significant strategic advantages

- Capex of only $53.5 million - US$20 million already committed by major lithium offtake partner, Yahua Group and project fully funded when combined with the Ruifu US$35 million (see Note below) pre-payment facility

- Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) now complete, Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) scheduled for delivery by the end of 2018

Note: U$35M non-binding term sheet subject to negotiation and finalisation of binding documentation (ASX 30/7/2018)

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0B722F9S



About Core Exploration Ltd:

Core Exploration Ltd (ASX:CXO) is an emerging lithium producer focused on development of its Finniss Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory. Core owns 100% of Finniss, a major developing project that lies close to existing infrastructure such as the Darwin Port, grid power, gas and rail infrastructure.

The Finniss Project covers a 500km2 tenement holding and 25 historic pegmatite mines. The project area is about 80km from Darwin Port. Exploration work has generated a near term development timeline, with feasibility studies to be completed over the course of 2018 ahead of receipt of approvals in early 2019 and planned first production during 2019.

An aggressive exploration program is under way, which has confirmed the high quality prospectivity across much of the Finniss Project area. Core's stated ambition is to upgrade Finniss' resource base to fast-track commercialisation options.



Source:

Core Exploration Ltd



Contact:

For further information please contact: 

Stephen Biggins
Managing Director
Core Exploration Ltd
T: +61-8-7324-2987

For Media and Broker queries: 

Warrick Hazeldine
M: +61-417-944-616

Andrew Rowell
M: +61-400-466-226
Cannings Purple

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORE EXPLORATION LTD
03:00aCore Exploration Ltd Benchmark World Tour Presentation
AW
02:57aCORE EXPLORATION LTD (ASX : CXO) Benchmark World Tour Presentation
AQ
09/06Core Exploration Ltd Northern Territory's Lithium Valley Presentation
AW
09/06CORE EXPLORATION LTD (ASX : CXO) Northern Territory's Lithium Valley Presentatio..
AQ
09/05Core Exploration Ltd Argonaut and Hartleys Strengthen Capabilities
AW
09/05CORE EXPLORATION LTD (ASX : CXO) Argonaut and Hartleys Strengthen Capabilities
AQ
08/22Core Exploration Ltd More Wide High-Grade Lithium Intersections Further Grow..
AW
08/22CORE EXPLORATION LTD (ASX : CXO) More Wide High-Grade Lithium Intersections Furt..
AQ
08/16Core Exploration Ltd New Exploration Intersections Add to Finniss Potential
AW
08/16CORE EXPLORATION LTD (ASX : CXO) New Exploration Intersections Add to Finniss Po..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of July 2018 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -7,00 M
Net income 2019 -4,00 M
Finance 2019 7,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 26,0 M
Chart CORE EXPLORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Core Exploration Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORE EXPLORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,10  AUD
Spread / Average Target 144%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Richard Biggins Managing Director & Executive Director
Gregory David English Non-Executive Chairman
Jaroslaw K. Kopias Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Heath Albert Hellewell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORE EXPLORATION LTD-47.44%19
BHP BILLITON PLC0.69%114 891
BHP BILLITON LIMITED6.90%114 891
RIO TINTO-8.55%82 789
RIO TINTO LIMITED-3.69%82 789
ANGLO AMERICAN-0.20%28 384
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.