Core Exploration Ltd New Chief Financial Officer and Office

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Emerging Australian lithium developer, Core Exploration Ltd (ASX:CXO) ("Core" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce an update as the Company plans toward production of high-quality lithium concentrate in 2019.



Core's recruitment of experienced mining Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr Erik Palmbachs, is a key appointment to Core's executive team as the Company establishes the capabilities to move into development and production over the next 12-months.



Mr Palmbachs has been responsible as CFO during the development, start and operation of a number of mining and mineral processing projects over the past 20 years including mining projects operating in the NT, WA and internationally. Notably, Erik was CFO at Catalpa in the lead up to the merger to create Evolution Mining as the market cap grew from $15M to $400M.



The Board of Core also takes the opportunity to thank Mr Jarek Kopias for his commitment to Core in a part-time capacity as CFO since 2011. Mr Kopias will continue as Core's Company Secretary.



Core's office requirements have also changed to accommodate the expanding capabilities and skills of the organisation. In accordance with Listing Rule 3.14, the Company's office details will change as of 26 September 2018.



The Company's new contact details are listed below:



Registered office and principal administrative office: Level 1, 366 King William Street, Adelaide, South Australia 5000



Postal address: PO Box 6028, Halifax Street, South Australia 5000



Telephone: +61-8-8317-1700







About Core Exploration Ltd:



Core Exploration Ltd (ASX:CXO) is an emerging lithium producer focused on development of its Finniss Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory. Core owns 100% of Finniss, a major developing project that lies close to existing infrastructure such as the Darwin Port, grid power, gas and rail infrastructure.



The Finniss Project covers a 500km2 tenement holding and 25 historic pegmatite mines. The project area is about 80km from Darwin Port. Exploration work has generated a near term development timeline, with feasibility studies to be completed over the course of 2018 ahead of receipt of approvals in early 2019 and planned first production during 2019.



An aggressive exploration program is under way, which has confirmed the high quality prospectivity across much of the Finniss Project area. Core's stated ambition is to upgrade Finniss' resource base to fast-track commercialisation options.





Source:



Core Exploration Ltd





Contact:

For further information please contact: Stephen Biggins Managing Director Core Exploration Ltd T: +61-8-7324-2987 E: info@coreexploration.com.au For Media and Broker queries: Andrew Rowell Director - Investor Relations Cannings Purple M: +61-400-466-226 E: arowell@canningspurple.com.au