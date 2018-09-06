Core Exploration Ltd Northern Territory's Lithium Valley Presentation

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Core Exploration Ltd (ASX:CXO) provides the Company's latest presentation at Mining the Territory Conference.



BACKGROUND



- Core Exploration Ltd (ASX:CXO) is an Australian resources company.



- The Finniss Lithium Project includes one of Australia's highest grade lithium resources.



- Project Process:



o Mine spodumene pegmatite ("lithium rich granite")



o Processing of the mined material on site using Dense Media Separation (DMS) to produce benign concentrate



o No chemicals used in the processing - only water



o Truck concentrate ("gravel") to Darwin Port for export to Asia



FINNISS LITHIUM PROJECT



Potentially best logistics chain to Asia of any Australian lithium project



- One of Australia's highest grade lithium resources



- Grants is close to grid power, gas and rail infrastructure



- 88km haul route to Darwin Port is on all NT Government roads licenced for road trains (Bitumen all the way).



- Large area -500km2 of tenements including over 100 historic pegmatite occurrences and MLs



- Widespread high grade spodumene drill intersections at multiple prospects



- Existing and new large pegmatite targets to be tested



- Easy trucking distance by sealed road to Darwin Port



About Core Exploration Ltd:



Core Exploration Ltd (ASX:CXO) is an emerging lithium producer focused on development of its Finniss Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory. Core owns 100% of Finniss, a major developing project that lies close to existing infrastructure such as the Darwin Port, grid power, gas and rail infrastructure.



The Finniss Project covers a 500km2 tenement holding and 25 historic pegmatite mines. The project area is about 80km from Darwin Port. Exploration work has generated a near term development timeline, with feasibility studies to be completed over the course of 2018 ahead of receipt of approvals in early 2019 and planned first production during 2019.



An aggressive exploration program is under way, which has confirmed the high quality prospectivity across much of the Finniss Project area. Core's stated ambition is to upgrade Finniss' resource base to fast-track commercialisation options.





