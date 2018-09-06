Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Core Exploration Ltd    CXO   AU000000CXO2

CORE EXPLORATION LTD (CXO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Core Exploration Ltd Northern Territory's Lithium Valley Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 03:00am CEST
Northern Territory's Lithium Valley Presentation

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Core Exploration Ltd (ASX:CXO) provides the Company's latest presentation at Mining the Territory Conference.

BACKGROUND

- Core Exploration Ltd (ASX:CXO) is an Australian resources company.

- The Finniss Lithium Project includes one of Australia's highest grade lithium resources.

- Project Process:

o Mine spodumene pegmatite ("lithium rich granite")

o Processing of the mined material on site using Dense Media Separation (DMS) to produce benign concentrate

o No chemicals used in the processing - only water

o Truck concentrate ("gravel") to Darwin Port for export to Asia

FINNISS LITHIUM PROJECT

Potentially best logistics chain to Asia of any Australian lithium project

- One of Australia's highest grade lithium resources

- Grants is close to grid power, gas and rail infrastructure

- 88km haul route to Darwin Port is on all NT Government roads licenced for road trains (Bitumen all the way).

- Large area -500km2 of tenements including over 100 historic pegmatite occurrences and MLs

- Widespread high grade spodumene drill intersections at multiple prospects

- Existing and new large pegmatite targets to be tested

- Easy trucking distance by sealed road to Darwin Port

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7XNTWY7R



About Core Exploration Ltd:

Core Exploration Ltd (ASX:CXO) is an emerging lithium producer focused on development of its Finniss Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory. Core owns 100% of Finniss, a major developing project that lies close to existing infrastructure such as the Darwin Port, grid power, gas and rail infrastructure.

The Finniss Project covers a 500km2 tenement holding and 25 historic pegmatite mines. The project area is about 80km from Darwin Port. Exploration work has generated a near term development timeline, with feasibility studies to be completed over the course of 2018 ahead of receipt of approvals in early 2019 and planned first production during 2019.

An aggressive exploration program is under way, which has confirmed the high quality prospectivity across much of the Finniss Project area. Core's stated ambition is to upgrade Finniss' resource base to fast-track commercialisation options.



Source:

Core Exploration Ltd



Contact:

For further information please contact: 

Stephen Biggins
Managing Director
Core Exploration Ltd
T: +61-8-7324-2987

For Media and Broker queries: 

Warrick Hazeldine
M: +61-417-944-616

Andrew Rowell
M: +61-400-466-226
Cannings Purple

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORE EXPLORATION LTD
03:00aCore Exploration Ltd Northern Territory's Lithium Valley Presentation
AW
02:56aCORE EXPLORATION LTD (ASX : CXO) Northern Territory's Lithium Valley Presentatio..
AQ
09/05Core Exploration Ltd Argonaut and Hartleys Strengthen Capabilities
AW
09/05CORE EXPLORATION LTD (ASX : CXO) Argonaut and Hartleys Strengthen Capabilities
AQ
08/22Core Exploration Ltd More Wide High-Grade Lithium Intersections Further Grow..
AW
08/22CORE EXPLORATION LTD (ASX : CXO) More Wide High-Grade Lithium Intersections Furt..
AQ
08/16Core Exploration Ltd New Exploration Intersections Add to Finniss Potential
AW
08/16CORE EXPLORATION LTD (ASX : CXO) New Exploration Intersections Add to Finniss Po..
AQ
08/06Core Exploration Ltd Diggers and Dealers Presentation
AW
08/06CORE EXPLORATION LTD (ASX : CXO) Diggers and Dealers Presentation
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of July 2018 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -7,00 M
Net income 2019 -4,00 M
Finance 2019 7,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 28,5 M
Chart CORE EXPLORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Core Exploration Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORE EXPLORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,10  AUD
Spread / Average Target 122%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Richard Biggins Managing Director & Executive Director
Gregory David English Non-Executive Chairman
Jaroslaw K. Kopias Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Heath Albert Hellewell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORE EXPLORATION LTD-42.31%20
BHP BILLITON PLC7.39%121 053
BHP BILLITON LIMITED11.87%121 053
RIO TINTO-9.34%81 211
RIO TINTO LIMITED-5.82%81 211
ANGLO AMERICAN-0.11%27 983
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.