Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Core Laboratories    CLB   NL0000200384

CORE LABORATORIES (CLB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/09 03:48:16 pm
68.4 USD   +1.95%
2017CORE LABORATORIES N.V. : quaterly earnings release
2014CORE LABORATORIES N.V. : quaterly earnings release
2013CORE LABORATORIES N.V. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Core Laboratories' Fourth Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 a.m. CST / 2:30 p.m. CET On January 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 03:18pm EST

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Laboratories (NYSE: "CLB US" and Euronext Amsterdam: "CLB NA") will broadcast its fourth quarter 2018 conference call over the Internet at 7:30 a.m. CST / 2:30 p.m. CET on January 31, 2019. 

David Demshur, CEO, Larry Bruno, President, Chris Hill, CFO, and Gwen Schreffler, SVP Investor Relations, will discuss financial and operating results.  An earnings press release will be issued after market close on January 30th and may be accessed through the Company's website at www.corelab.com.

To participate in the live webcast, simply log on to www.corelab.com at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.  For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, a Podcast will be available immediately following the conference call and a replay will be available on Core's website shortly after the call which will remain on the site for 10 days.

To listen to the conference call via telephone, please contact Elizabeth Blanchard at elizabeth.blanchard@corelab.com for the dial-in number.

Core Laboratories N.V. (www.corelab.com) is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance.  The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.

Core Laboratories N.V. logo (PRNewsFoto/Core Laboratories N.V.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/core-laboratories-fourth-quarter-2018-webcast-at-730-am-cst--230-pm-cet-on-january-31-2019-300775869.html

SOURCE Core Laboratories N.V.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORE LABORATORIES
03:18pCORE LABORATORIES' FOURTH QUARTER 20 : 30 a.m. CST / 2:30 p.m. CET On January 31..
PR
2018New Research Coverage Highlights CAS Medical, Saia, Core Laboratories N.V, Pe..
AQ
2018CORE LABORATORIES : N V Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
2018CORE LABORATORIES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018Core Lab Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results From Continuing Operations
PR
2018CORE LABORATORIES N V : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in..
AQ
2018CORE LABORATORIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CORE LABORATORIES : Crossing thresholds
CO
2018CORE LABORATORIES : Lab Announces Q4 2018 Quarterly Dividend
PR
2018CORE LABORATORIES N V : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.