Core Laboratories N : 2Q - 2020 Results

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
INDEX
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Page
Item 1.
Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
3
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
4
and 2019
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and
5
2019
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) for the Three and Six
6
Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) for the Three and Six Months Ended
7
June 30, 2020 and 2019
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and
8
2019
Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
9
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
22
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
35
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
35
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
36
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
36
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
36
Item 6.
Exhibits
37
Signature
38
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
20,958
$
11,092
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,313
and $2,730 at 2020 and 2019, respectively
101,464
131,579
Inventories
41,528
50,163
Prepaid expenses
12,617
15,951
Income taxes receivable
8,534
6,527
Other current assets
6,292
5,925
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
191,393
221,237
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net
119,866
123,506
RIGHT OF USE ASSETS
70,147
75,697
INTANGIBLES, net
8,743
17,450
GOODWILL
99,445
213,425
DEFERRED TAX ASSETS, net
71,805
67,312
OTHER ASSETS
53,042
56,046
TOTAL ASSETS
$
614,441
$
774,673
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
23,693
$
35,611
Accrued payroll and related costs
34,663
26,689
Taxes other than payroll and income
5,633
8,366
Unearned revenues
10,513
13,381
Operating lease liabilities
12,028
11,841
Income taxes payable
3,306
6,324
Other current liabilities
9,448
9,382
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
99,284
111,594
LONG-TERM DEBT, net
286,610
305,283
LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES
57,449
64,660
DEFERRED COMPENSATION
49,267
50,485
DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES, net
24,277
27,338
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
31,407
33,173
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
EQUITY:
Preference shares, EUR 0.02 par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized,
none issued or outstanding
-
-
Common shares, EUR 0.02 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,
44,796,252 issued and 44,477,267 outstanding at 2020 and 44,796,252
issued and 44,465,562 outstanding at 2019
1,148
1,148
Additional paid-in capital
60,901
51,872
Retained earnings
34,846
160,539
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(8,358
)
(6,330
)
Treasury shares (at cost), 318,985 at 2020 and 330,690 at 2019
(26,434)
(29,364)
Total Core Laboratories N.V. shareholders' equity
62,103
177,865
Non-controlling interest
4,044
4,275
TOTAL EQUITY
66,147
182,140
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
614,441
$
774,673
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
June 30,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
REVENUE:
Services
$
91,009
$
117,874
Product sales
24,727
51,164
Total revenue
115,736
169,038
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation expense shown below
67,054
86,007
Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation expense and inventory write-
down shown below
23,626
38,444
General and administrative expense, exclusive of depreciation
expense shown below
9,221
9,801
Depreciation
5,069
5,193
Amortization
356
593
Inventory write-down
9,932
-
Other (income) expense, net
3,045
992
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(2,567
)
28,008
Interest expense
3,369
3,714
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense
(5,936
)
24,294
Income tax expense (benefit)
(261)
4,808
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(5,675
)
19,486
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
-
7,971
Net income (loss)
(5,675
)
27,457
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
41
43
Net income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.
$
(5,716
)
$
27,414
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE INFORMATION:
Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
(0.13
)
$
0.44
Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
$
-
$
0.18
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.
$
(0.13
)
$
0.62
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
(0.13)
$
0.43
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
$
-
$
0.18
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.
$
(0.13)
$
0.61
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
44,470
44,354
Assuming Dilution
44,470
44,815
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Six months ended
June 30,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
REVENUE:
Services
$
200,976
$
238,212
Product sales
67,160
100,020
Total revenue
268,136
338,232
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation expense shown below
147,995
176,373
Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation expense and inventory write-
down shown below
57,816
75,461
General and administrative expense, exclusive of depreciation
expense shown below
28,788
27,238
Depreciation
10,111
10,432
Amortization
755
941
Impairments and other charges
122,204
Inventory write-down
9,932
-
Other (income) expense, net
2,075
3,365
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(111,540)
44,422
Interest expense
6,780
7,440
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense
(118,320)
36,982
Income tax expense (benefit)
(4,307
)
(22,802
)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(114,013)
59,784
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
-
8,230
Net income (loss)
(114,013)
68,014
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
124
90
Net income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.
$
(114,137)
$
67,924
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE INFORMATION:
Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
(2.57)
$
1.35
Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
$
-
$
0.18
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.
$
(2.57)
$
1.53
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
(2.57
)
$
1.33
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
$
-
$
0.18
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.
$
(2.57
)
$
1.51
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
44,459
44,339
Assuming Dilution
44,459
44,848
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net income (loss)
$
(5,675
)
$
27,457
$
(114,013
)
$
68,014
Other comprehensive income:
Derivatives
(Loss) in fair value of interest rate swaps
(461)
(657
)
(2,790)
(1,029)
Interest rate swap amounts reclassified to interest
expense
176
(45
)
223
(94
)
Income taxes on derivatives
166
147
539
236
Total derivatives (loss)
(119
)
(555
)
(2,028
)
(887
)
Pension and other postretirement benefit plans
Prior service cost
Amortization to net income of prior service cost
-
(25
)
-
(50)
Amortization to net income of actuarial loss
-
14
-
29
Income taxes on pension and other postretirement
benefit plans
-
2
-
5
Total pension and other postretirement benefit plans
-
(9
)
-
(16
)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(119)
(564
)
(2,028)
(903)
Comprehensive income (loss)
(5,794
)
26,893
(116,041
)
67,111
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
interest
41
43
124
90
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories
N.V.
$
(5,835
)
$
26,850
$
(116,165
)
$
67,021
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(In thousands)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Common Shares
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
1,148
$
1,148
$
1,148
$
1,148
Balance at End of Period
$
1,148
$
1,148
$
1,148
$
1,148
Additional Paid-In Capital
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
60,982
$
65,084
$
51,872
$
57,438
Stock based-awards
(81
)
(1,020
)
9,029
6,626
Balance at End of Period
$
60,901
$
64,064
$
60,901
$
64,064
Retained Earnings
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
41,007
$
172,266
$
160,539
$
156,130
Dividends paid
(445
)
(24,395
)
(11,556
)
(48,769
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories
N.V.
(5,716)
27,414
(114,137)
67,924
Balance at End of Period
$
34,846
$
175,285
$
34,846
$
175,285
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
(8,239)
$
(5,795)
$
(6,330)
$
(5,456)
Amortization of deferred pension costs, net of tax
-
(9
)
-
(16
)
Interest rate swaps, net of tax
(119)
(555)
(2,028)
(887)
Balance at End of Period
$
(8,358
)
$
(6,359
)
$
(8,358
)
$
(6,359
)
Treasury Stock
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
(29,182)
$
(49,538)
$
(29,364)
$
(52,501)
Stock based-awards
2,946
4,265
4,366
7,715
Repurchase of common shares
(198)
(604)
(1,436)
(1,091)
Balance at End of Period
$
(26,434
)
$
(45,877
)
$
(26,434
)
$
(45,877
)
Non-Controlling Interest
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
4,358
$
4,188
$
4,275
$
4,141
Non-controlling interest dividends
(355
)
-
(355
)
-
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
interest
41
43
124
90
Balance at End of Period
$
4,044
$
4,231
$
4,044
$
4,231
Total Equity
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
70,074
$
187,353
$
182,140
$
160,900
Stock based-awards
2,865
3,245
13,395
14,341
Repurchase of common shares
(198
)
(604
)
(1,436
)
(1,091
)
Dividends paid
(445)
(24,395)
(11,556)
(48,769)
Non-controlling interest dividends
(355
)
-
(355
)
-
Amortization of deferred pension costs, net of tax
-
(9)
-
(16)
Interest rate swaps, net of tax
(119
)
(555
)
(2,028
)
(887
)
Net income (loss)
(5,675)
27,457
(114,013)
68,014
Balance at End of Period
$
66,147
$
192,492
$
66,147
$
192,492
Cash Dividends per Share
$
0.01
$
0.55
$
0.26
$
1.10
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(114,013)
$
59,784
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
8,230
Net income (loss)
$
(114,013)
$
68,014
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation
13,395
14,341
Depreciation and amortization
10,866
11,373
Changes to value of life insurance policies
1,490
(2,219)
Deferred income taxes
(7,554
)
(35,116
)
Gain on sale of business
-
(1,154)
Gain on sale of discontinued operations
-
(8,808
)
Impairments, inventory write-down and other charges
132,136
-
Other non-cash items
927
292
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
29,072
(6,321
)
Inventories
(1,298)
(2,915)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
956
3,484
Other assets
2,634
(2,284)
Accounts payable
(12,211
)
947
Accrued expenses
2,294
11,647
Unearned revenues
(2,868
)
(4,824
)
Other long-term liabilities
(6,805)
(4,221)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
49,021
$
42,236
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
$
(6,406
)
$
(12,230
)
Patents and other intangibles
(272)
105
Proceeds from sale of assets
435
440
Proceeds from sale of business
-
2,980
Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
-
16,642
Premiums on life insurance
(913)
(883)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
(7,156
)
$
7,054
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repayment of debt borrowings
$
(46,000
)
$
(68,000
)
Proceeds from debt borrowings
27,000
68,000
Dividends paid
(11,556
)
(48,769
)
Repurchase of common shares
(1,436)
(1,091)
Other financing activities
(7
)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(31,999)
$
(49,860)
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
9,866
(570
)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period
11,092
13,116
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period
$
20,958
$
12,546
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash payments for interest
$
5,911
$
6,786
Cash payments for income taxes
$
4,370
$
7,269
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. BASIS OF PRESENTATION
The accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Core Laboratories N.V. and its subsidiaries for which we have a controlling voting interest and/or a controlling financial interest. These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with United States ("U.S.") generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") for interim financial information using the instructions to Form 10-Q and Article 10 of Regulation S-X. Accordingly, these financial statements do not include all of the information and footnote disclosures required by U.S. GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and the summary of significant accounting policies and notes thereto included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report").
Core Laboratories N.V. uses the equity method of accounting for investments in which it has less than a majority interest and over which it does not exercise control but does exert significant influence. We use the cost method to record certain other investments in which we own less than 20% of the outstanding equity and do not exercise control or exert significant influence. Non-controlling interests have been recorded to reflect outside ownership attributable to consolidated subsidiaries that are less than 100% owned. In the opinion of management, all adjustments considered necessary for a fair statement of the results for the interim periods presented have been included in these financial statements. Furthermore, the operating results presented for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 may not necessarily be indicative of the results that may be expected for the year ending December 31, 2020.
Core Laboratories N.V.'s balance sheet information for the year ended December 31, 2019 was derived from the 2019 audited consolidated financial statements but does not include all disclosures in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
References to "Core Lab", the "Company", "we", "our" and similar phrases are used throughout this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and relate collectively to Core Laboratories N.V. and its consolidated subsidiaries.
We operate our business in two reportable segments. These complementary segments provide different services and products and utilize different technologies for improving reservoir performance and increasing oil and gas recovery from new and existing fields.
Reservoir Description: Encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples to increase production and improve recovery of oil and gas from our clients' reservoirs. We provide laboratory based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. We also provide proprietary and joint industry studies based on these types of analysis.
Production Enhancement: Includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations and production. We provide integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions aimed at increasing the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects.
Certain reclassifications were made to prior period amounts in order to conform to the current period presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on the reported net income or cash flows for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
2. INVENTORIES
Inventories consisted of the following (in thousands):
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Finished goods
$
19,450
$
26,507
Parts and materials
18,764
21,419
Work in progress
3,314
2,237
Total inventories
$
41,528
$
50,163
We include freight costs incurred for shipping inventory to our clients in the Cost of product sales caption in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Operations.
3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES UPDATE
Our significant accounting policies are detailed in "Note 2: Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Significant changes to our accounting policies as a result of adopting Topic 326 - FinancialInstruments-CreditLosses and Topic 350 - Intangibles-Goodwilland Other are discussed below:
Financial Instruments-Credit Losses
We have adopted the expected credit losses methodology for measurement of credit losses on financial assets measured at amortized cost basis, replacing the previous incurred loss impairment methodology. Our financial instruments that are potentially subject to credit losses consist primarily of cash and cash equivalents and accounts receivable. There is no significant impact in our consolidated financial statements or on our accounting policies and processes upon the adoption of this standard.
Intangibles-Goodwill and Other
We assess goodwill for impairment by comparing the fair value of the reporting unit to its carrying amount. If the fair value of a reporting unit is less than its carrying value, then there is an impairment loss limited to the amount of goodwill-allocated to that reporting unit. Our reporting units are the same as our two reportable segments. On January 1, 2020, we adopted the FASB new methodology for assessing goodwill impairment, see Note 20 - Recent Accounting Pronouncements for additional information.
4. CONTRACT ASSETS AND CONTRACT LIABILITIES
Contract assets and liabilities arise from differences in timing of revenue recognition, billings and cash collections.
Contract assets include our right to payment for goods and services already transferred to a customer when the right to payment is conditional on something other than the passage of time. For example, we have contracts where we recognize revenue over time but do not have a contractual right to payment until we complete the performance obligations. Contract assets are included in accounts receivable in our Consolidated Balance Sheet.
Contract liabilities consist of advance payments received and billings in excess of revenue recognized. We generally receive up-front payments relating to our consortia studies. We recognize revenue over the life of the study as the testing and analysis results are made available to our consortia members. We record billings in excess of revenue recognized for contracts with a duration less than twelve months as unearned revenue. We classify contract liabilities for contracts with a duration greater than twelve months as current or non-current based on the timing of revenue recognition. The current portion of contract liabilities is included in unearned revenue and the non-current portion of contract liabilities is included in other long-term liabilities in our Consolidated Balance Sheet.
The balance of contract assets and contract liabilities consisted of the following (in thousands):
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Contract assets
Current
$
1,199
$
2,183
Non-Current
-
244
$
1,199
$
2,427
Contract Liabilities
Current
$
2,361
$
4,473
Non-current
320
383
$
2,681
$
4,856
June 30,
2020
Estimate of when contract liabilities will be recognized as
revenue
within 12 months
$
2,361
within 12 to 24 months
320
greater than 24 months
-
We did not recognize any impairment losses on our receivables and contract assets for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.
ACQUISITIONS
We had no significant acquisitions during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.
LONG-TERMDEBT, NET
We have no financing lease obligations. Long-term debt is as follows (in thousands):
June 30,
December 31,
Senior Notes
2020
2019
$
150,000
$
150,000
Credit Facility
138,000
157,000
Total long-term debt
288,000
307,000
Less: Debt issuance costs
(1,390
)
(1,717
)
Long-term debt, net
$
286,610
$
305,283
We have two series of senior notes outstanding with an aggregate principal amount of $150 million ("Senior Notes") issued in a private placement transaction. Series A consists of $75 million in aggregate principal amount of notes that bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.01% and are due in full on September 30, 2021. Series B consists of $75 million in aggregate principal amount of notes that bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.11% and are due in full on September 30, 2023. Interest on each series of the Senior Notes is payable semi-annually on March 30 and September 30.
On June 22, 2020, we entered into Amendment No. 1 (the "Amendment") to the Seventh Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated June 19, 2018 (as amended, the "Credit Facility"). The Amendment increases the maximum leverage ratio permitted under the Credit Facility for certain periods. Pursuant to the terms of the Amendment, the maximum leverage ratio permitted under the Credit Facility is equal to (a) 3.00 to 1.00 from the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2020 through and including the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021; (b) 2.75 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021; and (c)
2.50 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2021 and thereafter. Moreover, the Amendment modified the range of variable interest rates that the Credit Facility may bear to be a range from LIBOR plus 1.500% to LIBOR plus 2.875%, and included the addition of a LIBOR floor of 0.50%. In addition, pursuant to the Amendment, the aggregate borrowing commitment under the Credit Facility was reduced to $225 million and the amount by which we may elect to increase the facility size was reduced from $100 million to $50 million, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Any outstanding balance under the Credit Facility is due on maturity on June 19, 2023. Our available capacity at any point in time is reduced by borrowings outstanding at the time and outstanding letters of credit which totaled $14.2 million at June 30, 2020, resulting in an available borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility of $72.8 million. In addition to indebtedness under the Credit Facility, we had $5.8 million of outstanding letters of credit and performance guarantees and bonds from other sources as of June 30, 2020.
The Credit Facility remains unsecured, and contains customary representations, warranties, terms and conditions for similar types of facilities.
During the three months ended June 30, 2020, in connection with our entry into the Amendment, we recorded an additional expense of $0.3 million associated with unamortized debt issuance cost.
The terms of the Credit Facility and Senior Notes require us to meet certain covenants, including, but not limited to, an interest coverage ratio (calculated as consolidated EBITDA divided by interest expense) and a leverage ratio (calculated as consolidated net indebtedness divided by consolidated EBITDA), where consolidated EBITDA (as defined in each agreement) and interest expense are calculated using the most recent four fiscal quarters. The Credit Facility and Senior Notes include a cross-default provision, which means that a default under one agreement may result in the default of the other agreement. The Credit Facility has more restrictive covenants with a minimum interest coverage ratio of 3.0 to 1.0 and permits a maximum leverage ratio as described above. The Credit Facility agreement allows non-cash charges such as impairment of assets, stock compensation and other non-cash charges to be added back in the calculation of EBITDA. The terms of our Credit Facility also allow us to negotiate in good faith to amend any ratio or requirement to preserve the original intent of the agreement if any change in accounting principles would affect the computation of any financial ratio or requirement of the Credit Facility. Pursuant to the terms of our Credit Facility, our leverage ratio is 2.21, and our interest coverage ratio is 6.74 for the period ended June 30, 2020. We believe that we are in compliance with all covenants contained in our credit agreements. Certain of our material, wholly-owned subsidiaries are guarantors or co-borrowers under the Credit Facility and Senior Notes.
We entered into two interest rate swap agreements for a total notional amount of $50 million, including one of which was entered during the six months ended June 30, 2020. See Note 16 - Derivative Instruments and Hedging Activities.
The estimated fair value of total debt at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 approximated the book value of total debt. The fair value was estimated using Level 2 inputs by calculating the sum of the discounted future interest and principal payments through the date of maturity.
7. PENSION
Defined Benefit Plan
Prior to January 2020, we provided a noncontributory defined benefit pension plan covering substantially all of our Dutch employees ("Dutch Plan") who were hired prior to 2000. During 2019, there was a curtailment of the Dutch Plan for our Dutch employees whose pension benefit was based on years of service and final pay or career average pay, depending on when the employee began participating. These employees have been moved into the Dutch defined contribution plan. However, the unconditional indexation for this group of participants continues for so long as they remain in active service with the Company. There is no further contribution to fund the Dutch Plan since end of 2019.
The following table summarizes the components of net periodic pension cost under the Dutch Plan (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Service cost
$
-
$
189
$
-
$
381
Interest cost
168
259
336
519
Expected return on plan assets
(154
)
(229
)
(308
)
(461
)
Amortization of prior service cost
-
(25)
-
(50)
Amortization of actuarial loss
-
14
-
29
Net periodic pension cost
$
14
$
208
$
28
$
418
8. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
We have been and may from time to time be named as a defendant in legal actions that arise in the ordinary course of business. These include, but are not limited to, employment-related claims and contractual disputes or claims for personal injury or property damage which occur in connection with the provision of our services and products. A liability is accrued when a loss is both probable and can be reasonably estimated.
9. EQUITY
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, we repurchased 13,759 and 47,500 of our common shares for $0.2 million and $1.4 million, respectively. Included in this total were rights to 17,500 shares valued at $0.3 million, which were surrendered to us pursuant to the terms of a stock-based compensation plan in consideration of the participants' tax burdens that may result from the issuance of common shares under that plan. Such common shares, unless canceled, may be reissued for a variety of purposes such as future acquisitions, non-employee director stock awards or employee stock awards. We distributed 46,849 and 59,205 treasury shares upon vesting of stock-based awards during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.
In February and May 2020, we paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 and $0.01 per share of common stock, respectively.
Accumulated other comprehensive loss consisted of the following (in thousands):
June 30,
December 31,
Unrecognized net actuarial loss
2020
2019
(5,640)
(5,640)
Fair value of derivatives, net of tax
(2,718
)
(690
)
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss
$
(8,358)
$
(6,330)
10. EARNINGS PER SHARE
We compute basic earnings per common share by dividing net income attributable to Core Laboratories N.V. by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per common and potential common shares include additional shares in the weighted average share calculations associated with the incremental effect of dilutive restricted stock awards and contingently issuable shares, as determined using the treasury stock method. The following table summarizes the calculation of weighted average common shares outstanding used in the computation of diluted earnings per share (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Weighted average basic common shares
outstanding
44,470
44,354
44,459
44,339
Effect of dilutive securities:
Performance shares
-
357
-
394
Restricted stock
-
104
-
115
Weighted average diluted common and
potential common shares outstanding
44,470
44,815
44,459
44,848
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the number of outstanding performance and restricted shares of Core Laboratories N.V. common stock that were excluded from the diluted earnings per share calculation as their impact would be antidilutive, were as follows (in thousands):
13
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Performance shares
187
315
Restricted stock
51
60
11. IMPAIRMENTS AND OTHER CHARGES
The coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") global pandemic resulted in government mandated shut-downs,cross-border travel restrictions, home sheltering and social distancing efforts to contain the virus and mitigate infection. The COVID-19 mitigation actions resulted in a sharp decline in consumption of crude-oil and refined petroleum products, which in turn led to a significant decrease in spot and forward commodity prices. These events have resulted in sharp decreases to the valuation of companies associated with the energy industry, including Core Laboratories. As a result, in March of 2020, we determined that it was more likely than not that the fair value of our reporting units was less than their carrying value, which triggered the Company to perform an updated impairment assessment as of March 31, 2020. We performed an impairment test in accordance with ASC Topic 360, Impairment or Disposal ofLong-LivedAssets and ASC Topic 350, Intangibles-Goodwilland Other, on our indefinite-lived and long-lived assets related to asset groups, and our reporting units.
We have two reporting units that are the same as our two reportable segments, with goodwill balances aggregating $213.4 million as of March 31, 2020. We performed a detailed quantitative impairment assessment of our reporting units. We determined that the fair value of one of the reporting units, our Production Enhancement segment representing approximately $114.0 million of the goodwill, was less than the carrying value. We determined that the Reservoir Description reporting unit's fair value is above the carrying value, which represented $99.4 million of goodwill. As a result, we concluded that the goodwill associated with our Production Enhancement segment was fully impaired, resulting in a $114.0 million goodwill impairment charge in March of 2020.
We identified a triggering event for one of the asset groups under the reporting unit, Production Enhancement. The estimated fair value, based on applying the income approach model, of one of the asset groups was determined to be below their carrying value. As of March 31, 2020, we recorded a charge of $8.2 million to impair the intangible assets relating to the business acquisition of Guardian Technology in 2018. This impairment charge was associated with our Production Enhancement segment.
During the three months ended June 30, 2020, we determined that there were no triggering events which require the Company to perform further impairment assessment for any of its reporting units.
12. INVENTORY WRITE-DOWN
During the three months ended June 30, 2020 as a result of the continuing adverse impact of COVID-19 and significant reduction in rig count and completions that affect the current consumption and anticipated demand for certain of our products, we recorded an additional inventory obsolescence and write-down of $9.9 million in our Production Enhancement segment, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
13. OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET
The components of other (income) expense, net, were as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Gain on sale of assets
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
(354)
$
(61)
$
(350)
$
(307)
Results of non-consolidated subsidiaries
(183
)
(24
)
(209
)
(97
)
Foreign exchange
(98)
(218)
(674)
(181)
Rents and royalties
(107
)
(487
)
(242
)
(593
)
Employment related charges
-
(334)
-
2,866
Return on pension assets and other pension costs
(154
)
(240
)
(307
)
(482
)
Gain on sale of business
-
(1,154)
-
(1,154)
Curtailment
-
-
(1,034
)
-
Cost reduction and other charges
2,789
2,977
3,943
2,977
Loss on lease abandonment
626
-
626
-
Other, net
526
533
322
336
Total other (income) expense, net
$
3,045
$
992
$
2,075
$
3,365
Foreign exchange gains and losses are summarized in the following table (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Gains) losses by currency
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
British Pound
$
100
$
165
$
12
$
178
Canadian Dollar
(419)
29
304
88
Euro
(90
)
92
(88
)
2
Other currencies, net
311
(504)
(902)
(449)
Total (gain) loss, net
$
(98
)
$
(218
)
$
(674
)
$
(181
)
14. INCOME TAX EXPENSE
The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $0.3 million and income tax expense of $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and income tax benefit of $4.3 million and $22.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were 4.4% and 3.6% recorded on a loss from continuing operations before taxes of $5.9 million and $118.3 million, respectively. The income tax benefit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, was primarily impacted by the impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other charges recorded during these periods, which were largely not deductible for tax purposes. We have refined our estimate of the tax impact associated with the $132.1 million for impairments and other charges, limiting the tax benefit to $5.5 million, and was a discrete item for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 19.8% on income from continuing operations before tax of $24.3 million. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was (61.7%) on income from continuing operations before tax of $37.0 million. The income tax benefit recorded is the result of a corporate restructuring which resulted in a net deferred tax benefit of $58.5 million, which was reduced by tax expense of $26.7 million related to unremitted earnings of foreign subsidiaries that we no longer consider to be indefinitely reinvested, each of which was a discrete item to the reporting periods. Income tax expense will continue to be impacted by changes in activity levels in jurisdictions with differing tax rates.
15. LEASES
We have operating leases primarily consisting of offices and lab space, machinery and equipment and vehicles. The components of lease expense are as follows (in thousands):
Three months
ended
Six months ended
Lease Cost
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Operating lease cost
$
4,286
$
8,629
Short-term lease cost
402
864
Variable lease cost
351
771
Total lease cost
$
5,039
$
10,264
Other Information
Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease
liabilities:
Operating cash flows from operating leases
$
4,431
$
8,942
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new lease
Scheduled undiscounted cash flows for non-cancellable leases at June 30, 2020 consist of the following (in thousands):
Operating Leases
Remainder of 2020
$
7,633
2021
13,299
2022
11,608
2023
9,868
2024
7,622
Thereafter
36,251
Total undiscounted lease payments
$
86,281
Less: Imputed Interest
(16,804)
Total lease liabilities
$
69,477
During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a loss on lease abandonment of $0.6 million for certain properties that ceased in use and expected to provide no future economic benefits.
The Company has elected to apply the short-term lease exemption to all of its classes of underlying assets. Accordingly, no Right of Use asset or lease liability is recognized for leases with a term of twelve months or less.
The Company has elected to apply the practical expedient for combining lease and non-lease components for vehicle leases and elected not to apply the practical expedient for combining lease and non-lease components to all other classes of underlying assets.
16. DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS AND HEDGING ACTIVITIES
We are exposed to market risks related to fluctuations in interest rates. To mitigate these risks, we utilize derivative instruments in the form of interest rate swaps. We do not enter into derivative transactions for speculative purposes.
Interest Rate Risk
Our Credit Facility bears interest at variable rates from LIBOR plus 1.500% to a maximum of LIBOR plus 2.875% and includes the addition of a LIBOR floor of 0.50%. As a result of two interest rate swap agreements, we are subject to interest rate risk on debt in excess of $50 million drawn on our Credit Facility.
We entered into two interest rate swap agreements for a total notional amount of $50 million to hedge changes in the variable rate interest expense on $50 million of our existing or replacement LIBOR-priced debt. Under the first swap agreement of $25 million, we have fixed the LIBOR portion of the interest rate at 2.5% through August 29, 2024. In February 2020, we entered into the second swap agreement of $25 million, we have fixed the LIBOR portion of the interest rate at 1.3% through February 28, 2025. Each swap is measured at fair value and recorded in our Consolidated Balance Sheet as an asset or liability. They are designated and qualify as cash flow hedging instruments and are highly effective. Unrealized losses are deferred to shareholders' equity as a component of accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) and are recognized in income as an increase or decrease to interest expense in the period in which the related cash flows being hedged are recognized in expense.
At June 30, 2020, we had fixed rate long-term debt aggregating $200 million and variable rate long-term debt aggregating $88 million, after taking into account the effect of the swap.
The fair values of outstanding derivative instruments are as follows (in thousands):
Fair Value of Derivatives
Balance Sheet
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Classification
Derivatives designated as hedges:
5 year interest rate swap
$
(1,175)
$
-
Other current (liabilities)
10 year interest rate swap
(2,446
)
(1,054
)
Other long-term (liabilities)
$
(3,621)
$
(1,054)
The fair value of all outstanding derivatives was determined using a model with inputs that are observable in the market (Level 2) or can be derived from or corroborated by observable data.
The effect of the interest rate swaps on the Consolidated Statement of Operations was as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Income Statement
2020
2019
2020
2019
Classification
Derivatives designated as hedges:
5 year interest rate swap
$
51
$
(47)
$
45
$
(96)
Increase (decrease) to interest expense
10 year interest rate swap
126
2
178
2 Increase (decrease) to interest expense
$
177
$
(45)
$
223
$
(94)
17. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
The Company's only financial assets and liabilities which are measured at fair value on a recurring basis relate to certain aspects of the Company's benefit plans and our derivative instruments. We use the market approach to value certain assets and liabilities at fair value using significant other observable inputs (Level 2) with the assistance of a third-party specialist. We do not have any assets or liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis using quoted prices in an active market (Level 1) or significant unobservable inputs (Level 3). Gains and losses related to the fair value changes in the deferred compensation assets and liabilities are recorded in General and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Gains and losses related to the fair value of the interest rate swaps are recorded in Other comprehensive income.
The following table summarizes the fair value balances (in thousands):
Fair Value Measurement at
Total
June 30, 2020
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Assets:
Deferred compensation assets (1)
$
44,056
$
-
$
44,056
$
-
$
44,056
$
-
$
44,056
$
-
Liabilities:
Deferred compensation plan
$
33,861
$
-
$
33,861
$
-
5 year interest rate swap
1,175
-
1,175
-
10 year interest rate swap
2,446
-
2,446
-
$
37,482
$
-
$
37,482
$
-
Fair Value Measurement at
December 31,
Total
2019
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Assets:
Deferred compensation assets (1)
$
47,009
$
-
$
47,009
$
-
$
47,009
$
-
$
47,009
$
-
Liabilities:
Deferred compensation plan
$
34,081
$
-
$
34,081
$
-
10 year interest rate swap
1,054
-
1,054
-
$
35,135
$
-
$
35,135
$
-
Deferred compensation assets consist of the cash surrender value of life insurance policies and are intended to assist in the funding of the deferred compensation agreements.
18. DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
In 2018, in a continuing effort to streamline our business and align our business strategy for further integration of services and products, the Company committed to divest the business of our full range of permanent downhole monitoring systems and related services, which had been part of our Production Enhancement segment.
On June 7, 2019, we entered into a definitive purchase agreement for approximately $16.6 million in cash. A pre-tax gain of $8.3 million was recognized in connection with this transaction, subject to adjustments for working capital purposes and is classified as Income from discontinued operations in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The purchase agreement also provides for additional proceeds of up to $2.5 million based on the results of operations of the sold business in 2019 and 2020, none of which has been recognized.
The associated results of operations are separately reported as Discontinued Operations for all periods presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Cash flows from this discontinued business are shown below. As such, the results from continuing operations for the Company and segment highlights for Production Enhancement, exclude these discontinued operations.
Selected data for this discontinued business consisted of the following (in thousands):
Three Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
June 30, 2019
Service revenue
$
466
$
1,165
Product sales
2,465
4,233
Total revenue
2,931
5,398
Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation expense shown
below
345
690
Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation expense shown
below
1,554
3,196
Other expense
117
91
Operating income (loss)
915
1,421
Adjustment to gain on sale
8,804
8,804
Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income tax
expense
9,719
10,225
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,748
1,995
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
$
7,971
$
8,230
There are no activities recorded for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and no balances recorded for the discontinued operations as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.
Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $0.0 million and $0.7 million, respectively.
19. SEGMENT REPORTING
We operate our business in two reportable segments. These complementary segments provide different services and products and utilize different technologies for improving reservoir performance and increasing oil and gas recovery from new and existing fields.
Reservoir Description: Encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples to increase production and improve recovery of oil and gas from our clients' reservoirs. We provide laboratory based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. We also provide proprietary and joint industry studies based on these types of analysis.
Production Enhancement: Includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations and production. We provide integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions aimed at increasing the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects.
Results for these segments are presented below. We use the same accounting policies to prepare our segment results as are used to prepare our Consolidated Financial Statements. All interest and other non-operating income (expense) is attributable to Corporate & Other and is not allocated to specific segments. Summarized financial information concerning our segments is shown in the following table (in thousands):
Reservoir
Production
Corporate &
Description
Enhancement
Other 1
Consolidated
Three months ended June 30, 2020
Revenue from unaffiliated clients
$
88,442
$
27,294
$
-
$
115,736
Inter-segment revenue
62
88
(150
)
-
Segment operating income (loss)
13,534
(16,324)
223
(2,567
)
Total assets (at end of period)
321,003
133,133
160,305
614,441
Capital expenditures
1,820
1,198
47
3,065
Depreciation and amortization
3,452
1,706
267
5,425
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Revenue from unaffiliated clients
$
105,649
$
63,389
$
-
$
169,038
Inter-segment revenue
151
176
(327)
-
Segment operating income
15,878
10,424
1,706
28,008
Total assets (at end of period)
342,843
290,967
147,708
781,518
Capital expenditures
2,744
4,281
22
7,047
Depreciation and amortization
3,834
1,544
408
5,786
Six months ended June 30, 2020
Revenue from unaffiliated clients
$
191,144
$
76,992
$
-
$
268,136
Inter-segment revenue
162
404
(566
)
-
Segment operating income (loss)
24,596
(137,623)
1,487
(111,540
)
Total assets
321,003
133,133
160,305
614,441
Capital expenditures
3,232
3,112
62
6,406
Depreciation and amortization
6,974
3,347
545
10,866
Six months ended June 30, 2019
Revenue from unaffiliated clients
$
208,941
$
129,291
$
-
$
338,232
Inter-segment revenue
247
220
(467)
-
Segment operating income
22,057
20,336
2,029
44,422
Total assets
342,843
290,967
147,708
781,518
Capital expenditures
4,646
7,132
452
12,230
Depreciation and amortization
7,821
2,727
825
11,373
"Corporate & Other" represents those items that are not directly related to a particular segment, eliminations and the assets and liabilities of discontinued operations.
20. RECENT ACCOUNTING PRONOUNCEMENTS
Pronouncements Adopted in 2020
In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13 ("Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments") which replaces the incurred loss impairment methodology in current GAAP with a methodology that reflects expected credit losses and requires consideration of a broader range of reasonable and supportable information to inform credit loss estimates. The new standard is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2019, including interim periods within those fiscal years. We adopted this standard on January 1, 2020, and there has been no significant impact on our consolidated financial statements or on our accounting policies and processes.
In January 2017, the FASB issued ASU 2017-04 ("Simplifying the Test for Goodwill Impairment") which eliminates a step in computing the implied fair value of goodwill with a new methodology of an entity performing an annual goodwill impairment test by comparing the fair value of a reporting unit with its carrying amount. We adopted this standard on January 1, 2020, and although the new methodology was applied for the goodwill impairment analysis performed for the three month period ending March 31, 2020, it did not change the conclusion that goodwill had been impaired, and there has been no significant impact on our consolidated financial statements or on our accounting policies and processes as a result of adopting this updated accounting standard.
21
Return to Index
Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion highlights the current operating environment and summarizes the financial position of Core Laboratories N.V. and its subsidiaries as of June 30, 2020 and should be read in conjunction with (i) the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Quarterly Report") and (ii) the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report").
General
Core Laboratories N.V. is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in the Netherlands. It was established in 1936 and is one of the world's leading providers of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry. These services and products can enable our clients to improve reservoir performance and increase oil and gas recovery from their producing fields. Core Laboratories N.V. has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and employs approximately 3,800 people worldwide.
References to "Core Lab", the "Company", "we", "our" and similar phrases are used throughout this Quarterly Report and relate collectively to Core Laboratories N.V. and its consolidated affiliates.
We operate our business in two reportable segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. These complementary segments provide different services and products and utilize different technologies for improving reservoir performance and increasing oil and gas recovery from new and existing fields.
Reservoir Description: Encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples to increase production and improve recovery of oil and gas from our clients' reservoirs. We provide laboratory based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. We also provide proprietary and joint industry studies based on these types of analysis.
Production Enhancement: Includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations and production. We provide integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions aimed at increasing the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects.
This Quarterly Report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements contained in this Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section, including those under the headings "Outlook" and "Liquidity and Capital Resources", and in other parts of this Quarterly Report, are forward-looking. In addition, from time to time, we may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. Forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "continue", or other similar words, including statements as to the intent, belief, or current expectations of our directors, officers, and management with respect to our future operations, performance, or positions or which contain other forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurances can be given that the future results indicated, whether expressed or implied, will be achieved. While we believe that these statements are and will be accurate, our actual results and experience may differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in our statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.
We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed discussion of some of the foregoing risks and uncertainties, see "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our 2019 Annual Report and "Item 8.01- Other Events" in the Current Report Form 8-K filed on June 23, 2020, as well as the other reports filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Outlook
The events occurring during first and second quarters of 2020 associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and global government mandated shut-downs, home sheltering and social distancing policies have caused a significant decline in the demand for crude oil and associated products. The significant decline in demand has resulted in a significant decline in the price of crude oil, which has also resulted in a high degree of uncertainty about future demand and the future price for crude oil. U.S. land drilling and completion activity have experienced the most significant impact, as the rig count and completion of wells have declined significantly during the first and second quarters of 2020 from previous levels. International activity has also been impacted by disruption to our clients' operations. As a result, it is anticipated that the activity associated with the energy markets and our clients will remain low and the commodity price of crude oil will also continue to be depressed and volatile for the remainder of 2020.
While the full impact of COVID-19 and the long-term worldwide impact still remains unknown, Core Laboratories has continued to operate as an essential business with timely delivery of products and services to our clients during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Continued government restrictions, widespread growth in infections, travel restrictions, quarantines, and site closures have led to business disruptions, which are expected to continue for the remainder of the year and possibly beyond 2020. These disruptions have primarily been associated with operational workflows stemming from travel, product delivery, as well as suspensions and delays in client projects. We have not experienced any significant disruption in our supply chain, and do not anticipate significant disruption in our supply chain. We have also implemented a continuity plan across our global organization to protect the health of employees while servicing the clients.
As part of our long-term growth strategy, we continue to expand our market presence by opening or expanding facilities in strategic areas and realizing synergies within our business lines subject to client demand and market conditions. We believe our market presence in strategic areas provides us a unique opportunity to serve our clients who have global operations whether they are international oil companies, national oil companies, or independent oil companies.
Our major clients continue to focus on capital management return on invested capital ("ROIC"), free cash flow, and returning capital back to their shareholders, as opposed to a focus on production growth at any cost. The companies adopting value versus volume metrics tend to be the more technologically sophisticated operators and form the foundation of Core Lab's worldwide client base. Considering a longer-term strategy, we expect to benefit from our clients' shift in focus from strictly production growth to employing higher technological solutions in their efforts to maximize economic production growth and estimated ultimate recovery ("EUR").
We believe operators will continue to manage their capital spending within reduced budgets, and maintain their focus on strengthening their balance sheets with an effort to generate positive free cash flow. This shift was apparent during the first and second quarters of 2020 with the notable declines in the U.S. onshore rig count, U.S. land completion activity, international rig count and significant reductions by oil and gas operators to 2020 capital expenditures. As a result, we believe the U.S. onshore activity in the remainder of 2020 will remain at the current lower levels and continue to be constrained by these factors.
Core Laboratories expects international field development spending will be funded largely from reduced operating budgets which have also been adversely impacted by COVID-19. Reservoir Description continues to work with clients and discuss the progression of longer-term international projects. Longer-term international and offshore projects which are commonly announced through Final Investment Decisions ("FIDs"), and have been previously announced and initiated are not as susceptible or at-risk to delay or suspension due to shorter-term volatility in crude oil commodity price. Additionally, the reservoir fluids analysis that is performed on projects associated with current producing fields, continues to be critical and will be less affected by lower commodity prices for crude oil. The revenue opportunity for Reservoir Description occurs once the well has been drilled and core and fluid samples are recovered from the well and analyzed. The adverse impact from COVID-
23
Return to Index
19 and the depression of crude-oil prices has resulted in increased uncertainty associated with the activity levels and revenue opportunities from these international and offshore projects, however most of the larger projects, especially the projects that have already been commissioned and are underway, are focused on a longer term forecast versus a short to mid-term assessment of the crude oil commodity prices.
In response to market conditions, Core Lab's Board of Supervisory Directors (the "Supervisory Board") approved a plan to reduce the Company's future quarterly dividends to $0.01 per share beginning with the second quarter of 2020 and to focus excess free cash flow towards the reduction of debt. In March 2020, the Company enacted cost control plans and expanded these initiatives in June of 2020, which include: (i) corporate and operating cost reductions; (ii) annual capital expenditures reduced to below the 2016 level of $11.4 million, and (iii) eliminating all non-essential costs. The corporate and operating cost reductions include reductions in workforce and reduction of senior executive and employee compensation. Although activities have declined in the second quarter of 2020 due to the factors discussed above, this decline has been partially offset by the effectiveness of the Company's cost control initiatives.
Specifically, the Company has reduced senior executives' annual base salary by 20% for the foreseeable future. In addition, David Demshur, the prior CEO and Chairman of the Company, accelerated his retirement to the end of May 2020. Core Lab believes these immediate actions, as well as continued assessment of market conditions, will allow Core Lab, as it has for over 83 years, to navigate through these challenging times. Core Lab remains focused on preserving the quality of service for its clients and producing returns for its shareholders.
24
Return to Index
Results of Operations
Our results of operations as a percentage of applicable revenue were as follows (in thousands):
Three months ended June 30,
Change
2020
2019
$
%
REVENUE:
Services
$ 91,009
79%
$ 117,874
70%
$ (26,865)
(23)%
Product sales
24,727
21%
51,164
30%
(26,437
)
(52)%
Total revenue
115,736
100%
169,038
100%
(53,302)
(32)%
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation
expense shown below*
67,054
74%
86,007
73%
(18,953)
(22)%
Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation
expense and inventory write-down shown
below*
23,626
96%
38,444
75%
(14,818)
(39)%
Total cost of services and product sales
90,680
78%
124,451
74%
(33,771)
(27)%
General and administrative expense
9,221
8%
9,801
6%
(580
)
(6)%
Depreciation and amortization
5,425
5%
5,786
3%
(361)
(6)%
Inventory write-down
9,932
9%
-
-%
9,932
NM
Other (income) expense, net
Operating income (loss)
Interest expense
Income (loss) before income tax expense Income tax expense (benefit)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
Net income (loss)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
Net income (loss) attributable to Core LaboratoriesN.V.
3,045
(2,567)
3,369
(5,936)
(261)
(5,675)
-
(5,675)
41
$(5,716)
3%
992
(2)%
28,008
3%
3,714
(5)%
24,294
-%
4,808
(5)%
19,486
-%
7,971
(5)%
27,457
-%43
(5)%
$
27,414
1%
2,053
207%
17%
(30,575
)
NM
2%
(345)
(9)%
14%
(30,230
)
NM
3%
(5,069)
NM
12%
(25,161
)
NM
5%
(7,971)
NM
16%
(33,132
)
NM
-%
(2)
NM
16%
$ (33,130)
NM
Other Data:
Current ratio (1)
1.93:1
1.80:1
Debt to EBITDA ratio (2)
2.82:1
2.17:1
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (3)
2.21:1
1.69:1
"NM" means not meaningful
*Percentage based on applicable revenue rather than total revenue
Current ratio is calculated as follows: current assets divided by current liabilities.
Debt to EBITDA ratio is calculated as follows: debt less cash divided by the sum of consolidated net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (as defined in our Credit Facility) is calculated as follows: debt less cash divided by the sum of consolidated net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairments, severance and certain non-cash adjustments.
Three months ended
Change
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
$
%
REVENUE:
Services
$
91,009
79%
$ 109,967
72%
$ (18,958)
(17)%
Product sales
24,727
21%
42,433
28%
(17,706
)
(42)%
Total revenue
115,736
100%
152,400
100%
(36,664)
(24)%
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation
expense shown below*
67,054
74%
80,941
74%
(13,887)
(17)%
Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation
expense and inventory write-down shown
below*
23,626
96%
34,190
81%
(10,564
)
(31)%
Total cost of services and product sales
90,680
78%
115,131
76%
(24,451)
(21)%
General and administrative expense
9,221
8%
19,567
13%
(10,346
)
(53)%
Depreciation and amortization
5,425
5%
5,441
4%
(16)
(0)%
Impairments and other charges
-
-%
122,204
80%
(122,204
)
NM
Inventory write-down
9,932
9%
-
-%
9,932
NM
Other (income) expense, net
3,045
3%
(970
)
(1)%
4,015
NM
Operating income (loss)
(2,567)
(2)%
(108,973)
(72)%
106,406
(98)%
Interest expense
3,369
3%
3,411
2%
(42
)
(1)%
Income (loss) before income tax expense
(5,936)
(5)%
(112,384)
(74)%
106,448
(95)%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(261
)
-%
(4,046
)
(3)%
3,785
(94)%
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(5,675)
(5)%
(108,338)
(71)%
102,663
(95)%
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of
tax
-
-%
-
-%
-
NM
Net income (loss)
(5,675)
(5)%
(108,338)
(71)%
102,663
(95)%
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
interest
41
-%
83
-%
(42
)
NM
Net income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories
N.V.
$
(5,716)
(5)%
$(108,421)
(71)%
$ 102,705
(95)%
Other Data:
Current ratio (1)
1.93:1
2.03:1
Debt to EBITDA ratio (2)
2.82:1
2.35:1
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (3)
2.21:1
1.93:1
"NM" means not meaningful
*Percentage based on applicable revenue rather than total revenue
Current ratio is calculated as follows: current assets divided by current liabilities.
Debt to EBITDA ratio is calculated as follows: debt less cash divided by the sum of consolidated net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (as defined in our Credit Facility) is calculated as follows: debt less cash divided by the sum of consolidated net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairments, severance and certain non-cash adjustments.
Six months ended June 30,
Change
2020
2019
$
%
REVENUE:
Services
$ 200,976
75%
$ 238,212
70%
$ (37,236)
(16)%
Product sales
67,160
25%
100,020
30%
(32,860
)
(33)%
Total revenue
268,136
100%
338,232
100%
(70,096)
(21)%
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation
expense shown below*
147,995
74%
176,373
74%
(28,378)
(16)%
Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation
expense and inventory write-down shown
below*
57,816
86%
75,461
75%
(17,645
)
(23)%
Total cost of services and product sales
205,811
77%
251,834
74%
(46,023)
(18)%
General and administrative expense
28,788
11%
27,238
8%
1,550
6%
Depreciation and amortization
10,866
4%
11,373
3%
(507)
(4)%
Impairments and other charges
122,204
46%
-
-%
122,204
NM
Inventory write-down
9,932
4%
-
-%
9,932
NM
Other (income) expense, net
2,075
1%
3,365
1%
(1,290
)
(38)%
Operating income (loss)
(111,540)
(42)%
44,422
13%
(155,962)
NM
Interest expense
6,780
3%
7,440
2%
(660
)
(9)%
Income (loss) before income tax expense
(118,320)
(44)%
36,982
11%
(155,302)
NM
Income tax expense (benefit)
(4,307
)
(2)%
(22,802
)
(7)%
18,495
(81)%
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(114,013)
(43)%
59,784
18%
(173,797)
NM
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of
tax
-
-%
8,230
2%
(8,230
)
NM
Net income (loss)
(114,013)
(43)%
68,014
20%
(182,027)
NM
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
interest
124
-%
90
-%
34
NM
Net income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories
N.V.
$(114,137)
(43)%
$ 67,924
20%
$(182,061)
NM
Other Data:
Current ratio (1)
1.93:1
1.80:1
Debt to EBITDA ratio (2)
2.82:1
2.17:1
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (3)
2.21:1
1.69:1
"NM" means not meaningful
*Percentage based on applicable revenue rather than total revenue
Current ratio is calculated as follows: current assets divided by current liabilities.
Debt to EBITDA ratio is calculated as follows: debt less cash divided by the sum of consolidated net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (as defined in our Credit Facility) is calculated as follows: debt less cash divided by the sum of consolidated net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairments, severance and certain non-cash adjustments.
Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020 and for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 compared to the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Services Revenue
Services revenue is primarily tied to activities associated with the exploration and production of oil and gas outside the U.S. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, services revenue of $91.0 million decreased year-over-year from $117.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and decreased sequentially from $110.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Crude-oil prices partially rebounded in the second quarter of 2020 from the end of the first quarter of 2020, however, the average prices for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were approximately 40% lower than the three months ended March 31, 2020. The events occurring during first and second quarters of 2020 associated with COVID-19 pandemic and global government mandated shut-downs, home sheltering and social distancing policies have caused a significant decline in the
demand for crude oil and associated products. This resulted in decreased and disrupted activity by our clients and disruptions to our revenue generating operational activities leading to a sharp decrease in service revenue in the North America onshore market, with some disruptions to the markets outside the U.S. onshore during the first and second quarters of 2020. These events caused services revenue to continue to decline in the three months ended June 30, 2020 when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a delay of work performed for projects within the offshore and international markets. The decline in the demand for crude oil resulted in a more severe decrease of activity in the U.S. onshore market, which is expected to be depressed for a longer term.
We continue to focus on large-scale core analyses and reservoir fluids characterization studies in the Eagle Ford, the Permian Basin and the Gulf of Mexico, along with Guyana, Suriname, Malaysia and other international locations such as offshore South America, Australia, and the Middle East, including Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. Analysis of crude oil derived products also occurs in every major producing region of the world.
Product Sales Revenue
Product sales revenue is tied more to the completion of wells in North America, with the U.S. onshore market being the largest market for these products. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, product sales revenue, of $24.7 million decreased 52% year-over-year from $51.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 and decreased 42% from $42.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, product sales revenue, of $67.2 million decreased 33% year-over-year from $100.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019. Rig count is one indicator of activity levels associated with the exploration and production of oil and gas. The average rig count for North America decreased from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to the three months ended June 30, 2020 by over 60%, and decreased over 57% from the three months ended March 31, 2020. The average rig count for U.S. onshore decreased over 60% from last year and 50% from the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Cost of Services, excluding depreciation
Cost of services was $67.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a 22% decrease compared to $86.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 and a 17% decrease compared to $80.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Cost of services expressed as a percentage of services revenue increased to 74% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 73% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 74% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Cost of services decreased to $148.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $176.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019. Cost of services expressed as a percentage of services revenue remained flat at 74% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. The decrease in cost of services during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to compensation and related charges as the result from cost reduction initiatives.
Cost of Product Sales, excluding depreciation
Cost of product sales of $23.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased when compared to $38.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $34.2 million for the three months ended March 30, 2020. Cost of product sales of $57.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased when compared to $75.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019. Given product sales are primarily associated with our Production Enhancement segment and the North American market, cost of sales are impacted by decreased activities associated with clients operating in these segments and geographic markets. Cost of product sales expressed as a percentage of product sales revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 96% compared to 75% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 81% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Cost of product sales expressed as a percentage of product sales revenue was 86% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 75% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Higher cost of product sales as a percentage of products sales revenue in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to absorbing fixed costs against a decreased revenue base.
General and Administrative Expense
General and administrative ("G&A") expense includes corporate management and centralized administrative services that benefit our operations. G&A expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $9.2 million compared to $9.8 million and $19.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. The variances are primarily due to changes in compensation expense during those periods, including additional stock compensation expense of $6.8 million recorded in the three months ended March 31, 2020 for retirement eligible employees.
Depreciation and Amortization Expense
Depreciation and amortization expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $5.4 million compared to $5.8 million and $5.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
Impairments, inventory write-down and other charges
During the three months ended June 30, 2020, as a result of the recent events associated with the global spread of COVID- 19, and the resulting sharp decrease in the price of crude oil, which caused a sharp decrease in the consumption and demand for crude oil, we recorded a charge of $9.9 million associated with inventory obsolescence and a valuation write-down. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, as a result of a triggering event in March 2020, the Company updated its analysis associated with future cash flows and the valuation of assets, and potential impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. Our updated analysis resulted in the Company recording a charge of $114.0 million for impairment of goodwill and $8.2 million for impairment to intangible assets in March 2020. These inventory obsolescence and loss on impairments are related to our Production Enhancement segment. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, we determined that there are no triggering events which require the Company to perform further impairment assessment for any of its reporting units.
Other (Income) Expense, Net
The components of other (income) expense, net, were as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Gain on sale of assets
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
(354)
$
(61)
$
(350)
$
(307)
Results of non-consolidated subsidiaries
(183
)
(24
)
(209
)
(97
)
Foreign exchange
(98)
(218)
(674)
(181)
Rents and royalties
(107
)
(487
)
(242
)
(593
)
Employment related charges
-
(334)
-
2,866
Return on pension assets and other pension costs
(154
)
(240
)
(307
)
(482
)
Gain on sale of business
-
(1,154)
-
(1,154)
Curtailment
-
-
(1,034
)
-
Cost reduction and other charges
2,789
2,977
3,943
2,977
Loss on lease abandonment
626
-
626
-
Other, net
526
533
322
336
Total other (income) expense, net
$
3,045
$
992
$
2,075
$
3,365
We recorded cost reduction and other charges associated with severance expense for reductions in our workforce of $2.8 million and $3.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, and $3.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net by currency is summarized in the following table (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Gains) losses by currency
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
British Pound
$
100
$
165
$
12
$
178
Canadian Dollar
(419)
29
304
88
Euro
(90
)
92
(88
)
2
Other currencies, net
311
(504)
(902)
(449)
Total (gain) loss, net
$
(98
)
$
(218
)
$
(674
)
$
(181
)
Interest Expense
Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $3.4 million compared to $3.7 million and $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $6.8 million compared to $7.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The variances are primarily due to changes in the interest rate associated with aggregated variable rate debt in the respective quarters.
Income Tax Expense
The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $0.3 million and $4.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to income tax expense of $4.8 million and an income tax benefit of $22.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were 4.4% and 3.6%. The effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were 19.8% and (61.7%). The income tax benefit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, was primarily impacted by the impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other charges recorded during these periods, which were largely not deductible for tax purposes. The income tax benefit recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was the result of a corporate restructuring which resulted in a net deferred tax benefit of $58.5 million, reduced by tax expense of $26.7 million related to unremitted earnings of foreign subsidiaries no longer considered to be indefinitely reinvested.
Discontinued Operations
In 2018, in a continuing effort to streamline our business and align our business strategy for further integration of services and products, the Company committed to divest our full range of permanent downhole monitoring systems and related services, which have been part of our Production Enhancement segment. We entered into the definitive purchase agreement on June 7, 2019 for the divestiture of this business during the second quarter of 2019.
See Note 18, Discontinued Operations for additional information.
Segment Analysis
We operate our business in two reportable segments. These complementary segments provide different services and products and utilize different technologies for optimizing reservoir performance and improving the recovery of oil and gas from new and existing fields. The following tables summarize our results by segment (in thousands):
Three
months
Three months ended
ended
June 30,
2020/2019
March 31,
Q2 / Q1
2020
2019
$
Change
% Change
2020
$
Change
% Change
Revenue:
Reservoir Description
$
88,442
$
105,649
$
(17,207)
(16)%
$
102,702
$
(14,260)
(14)%
Production Enhancement
27,294
63,389
(36,095
)
(57)%
49,698
(22,404
)
(45)%
Consolidated
$
115,736
$
169,038
$
(53,302)
(32)%
$
152,400
$
(36,664)
(24)%
Operating income (loss):
Reservoir Description
$
13,534
$
15,878
$
(2,344)
(15)%
$
11,062
$
2,472
22%
Production Enhancement
(16,324
)
10,424
(26,748
)
NM
(121,299
)
104,975
(87)%
Corporate and Other1
223
1,706
(1,483)
(87)%
1,264
(1,041)
(82)%
Consolidated
$
(2,567
)
$
28,008
$
(30,575
)
NM
$
(108,973
)
$
106,406
(98)%
"Corporate and Other" represents those items that are not directly related to a particular segment. "NM" means not meaningful
Six months ended June 30,
2020
2019
$ Change
% Change
Revenue:
Reservoir Description
$
191,144
$
208,941
$
(17,797)
(9)%
Production Enhancement
76,992
129,291
(52,299
)
(41)%
Consolidated
$
268,136
$
338,232
$
(70,096)
(21)%
Operating income (loss):
Reservoir Description
$
24,596
$
22,057
$
2,539
12%
Production Enhancement
(137,623
)
20,336
(157,959
)
NM
Corporate and Other1
1,487
2,029
(542)
(27)%
Consolidated
$
(111,540
)
$
44,422
$
(155,962
)
NM
"Corporate and Other" represents those items that are not directly related to a particular segment. "NM" means not meaningful
Reservoir Description
Revenue from the Reservoir Description segment of $88.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased from $105.6 million and $102.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and the three months ended March 31, 2020, respectively. Revenue from the Reservoir Description segment of $191.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased 9% from $208.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Reservoir Description operations are heavily exposed to international and offshore activity levels, including the existing producing fields across the globe, with approximately 80% of its revenue sourced from producing fields and development projects outside the U.S. Year-over-year financial performance in this segment is a result of delayed investment in international and offshore projects by clients due to disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and a lower crude-oil price market. The average prices for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were approximately 40% lower than the three months ended March 31, 2020. We continue to focus on large-scale core analyses and reservoir fluids characterization studies in the Asia-Pacific areas, offshore Europe and Africa, offshore South America, North America, and the Middle East as well as both newly developed fields and brownfield extensions in offshore areas such as Australia, Brazil, Guyana, the Gulf of Mexico, the Middle East and the North Sea. Analysis of crude oil derived products also occurs in every major producing region of the world. In particular, we anticipate increased demand for our proprietary laboratory technological services in the Middle East as a result of several factors, including Core Lab's completion of a comprehensive reservoir fluid laboratory in Doha, Qatar earlier this year, resumption of production from the Wafra oilfield located within the onshore Partitioned Neutral Zone in the southern part of Kuwait, as well as the expansion of the North gas field in Qatar.
Operating income of $13.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased 15% year-over-year compared to $15.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and increased 22% sequentially compared to $11.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase in operating income sequentially for the three months ended June 30, 2020
was primarily due to lower compensation expense recorded for accelerated stock compensation related to retirement eligible employees. Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $24.6 million increased 12% compared to $22.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and was primarily due to cost reduction and employment-related charges of $9.5 million recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $7.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Operating margins were 15% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, relatively flat year-over-year compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019, and up sequentially from 11% during the three months ended March 31, 2020. This increase was primarily as a result of the charges described above.
Production Enhancement
Revenue from the Production Enhancement segment, was $27.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 57% year-over-year from $63.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and decreased 45% sequentially compared to $49.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Revenue from the Production Enhancement segment was $77.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 41% year-over-year from $129.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Production Enhancement operations are largely focused on complex completions in unconventional tight- oil reservoirs in the U.S. as well as conventional projects across the globe. The significant decrease in the price of and demand for crude oil which began in March 2020, associated with the events caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in a further decrease of drilling and well completion activity in the U.S. onshore market. The rig count for North America decreased 60% year-over-year from the three months ended June 30, 2019, and 57% sequentially from the three months ended March 31, 2020. These recent events and disruptions to the global supply chain of air freight and other supporting vendors also resulted in some delay of shipments of our product to some international markets. Our clients continue to seek and use technological solutions for their projects in an effort to optimize and improve daily production and EUR from their reservoirs. We continue to develop new technologies and benefit from our clients' acceptance of new services and products which were led by the HERO® PerFRAC, GoGunTM, FLOWPROFILER EDSTM and ReFRAC technologies.
Operating loss of $16.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 includes a charge of $9.9 million for inventory obsolescence and valuation write-down, and $1.3 million charge of severance expense associated with cost reduction initiatives, as compared to operating income of $10.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The operating loss of $121.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, includes a charge of $122.2 million for impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, accelerated stock compensation expense of $2.3 million, for retirement eligible employees and a charge of $1.3 million associated with cost reduction initiatives. Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $137.6 million, was primarily impacted by the impairments and other charges described above, as compared to year-over-year operating income of $20.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Operating margins for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were (60%), as compared to 16% in the three months ended June 30, 2019, and (244%) in the three months ended March 31, 2020. The negative operating margins in the first and second quarter of 2020 were primarily due to the charges recorded as described above.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
General
We have historically financed our activities through cash on hand, cash flows from operations, bank credit facilities, equity financing and the issuance of debt. Cash flows from operating activities provides the primary source of funds to finance operating needs, capital expenditures, our dividend and share repurchase program. Our ability to maintain and grow our operating income and cash flow depends, to a large extent, on continued investing activities. We believe our future cash flows from operations, supplemented by our borrowing capacity and the ability to issue additional equity, should be sufficient to fund our debt requirements, capital expenditures, working capital, dividend payments and future acquisitions. The Company will continue to monitor and evaluate the availability of debt and equity markets. The events associated with COVID-19 pandemic have also disrupted these markets.
In response to market conditions, Core Lab's Supervisory Board approved a plan to reduce the Company's future quarterly dividends to $0.01 per share beginning with the second quarter of 2020 and to focus excess free cash flow on debt reduction. In March 2020, the Company enacted cost control plans and expanded these initiatives in June of 2020, which include: (i) corporate and operating cost reductions; (ii) annual capital expenditures reduced to below the 2016 level of $11.4 million, and
eliminating all non-essential costs. The corporate and operating cost reductions include reductions in workforce and reduction of senior executive and employee compensation. Although activities have declined in the second quarter of 2020 due to the factors discussed above, this decline has been partially offset by the effectiveness of the Company's cost control initiatives. On June 22, 2020, also in response to market conditions, we entered into Amendment No. 1 (the "Amendment") to the Seventh Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of June 19, 2018 (as amended, the "Credit Facility"). The Amendment provides, among other things, an increase to the maximum leverage ratio permitted under the Credit Facility for certain periods. See Note 6, Long-TermDebt, Net, for additional information.
As we are a Netherlands holding company, we conduct substantially all of our operations through subsidiaries. Our cash availability is largely dependent upon the ability of our subsidiaries to pay cash dividends or otherwise distribute or advance funds to us. There are no restrictions preventing any of our subsidiaries from repatriating earnings, and there are no restrictions or income taxes associated with distributing cash to the parent company through loans or advances. As of June 30, 2020, $13.9 million of our $21.0 million of cash was held by our foreign subsidiaries.
Cash Flows
The following table summarizes cash flows (in thousands):
Six months ended June 30,
2020/2019
2020
2019
% Change
Cash flows provided by/(used in):
Operating activities
$
49,021
$
42,236
16%
Investing activities
(7,156
)
7,054
NM
Financing activities
(31,999)
(49,860)
36%
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
$
9,866
$
(570
)
NM
Cash flows provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 increased primarily attributable to cash generated from lower levels of working capital.
The decrease in cash flows used in investing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 was primarily due to proceeds from the sale of businesses in 2019, offset by the lower capital expenditure of $6.4 million as compared to $12.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Cash flows used in financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased compared to the same period in 2019. Cash was used to reduce debt by $19.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to no changes in debt during the same period in 2019.
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, we repurchased 13,759 and 47,500 of our common shares for an aggregate purchase price of $0.2 million and $1.4 million, respectively.
During the six months ended June 30, 2020, we used $11.6 million to pay dividends, as compared to the $24.4 million dividend paid for the same period in 2019.
We utilize the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow to evaluate our cash flows and results of operations. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure) less cash paid for capital expenditures. Management believes that free cash flow provides useful information to investors regarding the cash available in the period that was in excess of our needs to fund our capital expenditures and operating activities. Free cash flow is not a measure of operating performance under GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation nor construed as an alternative to operating profit, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities, each as determined in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash available for distribution because we may have other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. Moreover, since free cash flow is not a
measure determined in accordance with GAAP and thus is susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations, free cash flow as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The following table reconciles this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (in thousands):
Six months ended June 30,
2020/2019
2020
2019
% Change
Free cash flow calculation:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
49,021
$
42,236
16%
Less: cash paid for capital expenditures
(6,406
)
(12,230
)
(48)%
Free cash flow
42,615
30,006
42%
The increase in free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 was primarily attributable to cash generated from reduced working capital and lower capital expenditures in 2020.
Notes, Credit Facilities and Available Future Liquidity
We have two series of senior notes outstanding with an aggregate principal amount of $150 million ("Senior Notes") issued in a private placement transaction. Series A consists of $75 million in aggregate principal amount of notes that bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.01% and are due in full on September 30, 2021. Series B consists of $75 million in aggregate principal amount of notes that bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.11% and are due in full on September 30, 2023. Interest on each series of the Senior Notes is payable semi-annually on March 30 and September 30.
On June 22, 2020, we entered into the Amendment to the Seventh Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of June 19, 2018. The Amendment increases the maximum leverage ratio permitted under the Credit Facility for certain periods. Pursuant to the terms of the Amendment, the maximum leverage ratio permitted under the Credit Facility is equal to (a) 3.00 to
from the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2020 through and including the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021; (b) 2.75 to
for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021; and (c) 2.50 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2021 and thereafter. Moreover, the Amendment modified the range of variable interest rates that the Credit Facility may bear to be a range from LIBOR plus 1.500% to LIBOR plus 2.875%, and included the addition of a LIBOR floor of 0.50%. In addition, pursuant to the Amendment, the aggregate borrowing commitment under the Credit Facility was reduced to $225 million and the amount by which we may elect to increase the facility size was reduced from $100 million to $50 million, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Any outstanding balance under the Credit Facility is due on maturity on June 19, 2023. Our available capacity at any point in time is reduced by outstanding borrowings and letters of credit which totaled $14.2 million at June 30, 2020, resulting in an available borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility of $72.8 million. In addition to indebtedness under the Credit Facility, we had $5.8 million of outstanding letters of credit and performance guarantees and bonds from other sources as of June 30, 2020.
The Credit Facility remains unsecured, and contains customary representations, warranties, terms and conditions for similar types of facilities.
During the three months ended June 30, 2020, in connection with our entry into the Amendment, we recorded an additional expense of $0.3 million associated with unamortized debt issuance cost.
The terms of the Credit Facility and Senior Notes require us to meet certain covenants, including, but not limited to, an interest coverage ratio (calculated as consolidated EBITDA divided by interest expense) and a leverage ratio (calculated as consolidated net indebtedness divided by consolidated EBITDA), where consolidated EBITDA (as defined in each agreement) and interest expense are calculated using the most recent four fiscal quarters. The Credit Facility and Senior Notes include a cross-default provision, which means that a default under one agreement may result in the default of the other agreement. The Credit Facility has more restrictive covenants with a minimum interest coverage ratio of 3.0 to 1.0 and permits a maximum leverage ratio as described above. The Credit Facility agreement allows non-cash charges such as impairment of assets, stock compensation and other non-cash charges to be added back in the calculation of EBITDA. The terms of our Credit Facility also allow us to negotiate in good faith to amend any ratio or requirement to preserve the original intent of the agreement if any change in accounting principles would affect the computation of any financial ratio or requirement of the Credit Facility.
Pursuant to the terms of our Credit Facility, our leverage ratio is 2.21, and our interest coverage ratio is 6.74 for the period ended June 30, 2020. We believe that we are in compliance with all covenants contained in our credit agreements. Certain of our material, wholly-owned subsidiaries are guarantors or co-borrowers under the Credit Facility and Senior Notes.
We entered into two interest rate swap agreements for a total notional amount of $50 million to hedge changes in the variable rate interest expense on $50 million of our existing or replacement LIBOR-priced debt. Under the first swap agreement of $25 million, we have fixed the LIBOR portion of the interest rate at 2.5% through August 29, 2024, and under the second swap agreement of $25 million, we have fixed the LIBOR portion of the interest rate at 1.30% through February 28, 2025. See Note 16 - Derivative Instruments and Hedging Activities.
Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
There have been no material changes in market risk from the information provided in Item 7A. "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in our 2019 Annual Report.
Item 4. Controls and Procedures
A complete discussion of our controls and procedures is included in our 2019 Annual Report.
Disclosure Controls and Procedures
Our management, under the supervision of and with the participation of our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, has evaluated the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures, as such term is defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), as of the end of the period covered by this report. Our disclosure controls and procedures are designed to provide reasonable assurance that the information required to be disclosed by us in our reports filed or submitted under the Exchange Act is accumulated and communicated to management, including our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as appropriate, to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure and is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in the rules and forms of the SEC. Based on such evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer have concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures were effective as of June 30, 2020 at the reasonable assurance level.
Our management does not expect that our disclosure controls and procedures or our internal control over financial reporting will prevent all errors and all fraud. Further, the design of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting must reflect the fact that there are resource constraints, and the benefits of controls must be considered relative to their costs.
Because of the inherent limitations in all control systems, no evaluation of controls can provide absolute assurance that all control issues and instances of fraud, if any, within a company have been detected.
Changes in Internal Control Over Financial Reporting
There have been no changes in our system of internal control over financial reporting, as such term is defined in Rules 13a- 15(f) and 15d-15(f) under the Exchange Act, during the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020, that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting.
CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1. Legal Proceedings
See Note 8 to our Consolidated Interim Financial Statements in Part I, Item 1 of this Quarterly Report.
Item 1A. Risk Factors
Our business faces many risks. Any of the risks discussed in this Quarterly Report or our other SEC filings could have a material impact on our business, financial position or results of operations.
As of June 2020, the vast and accelerated spread of the COVID-19 virus has resulted in significant disruptions to the global economy. The retraction and, in some instances shutting-down of certain countries or regions has and will continue to have a very significant impact to both international and domestic organizations. Core Laboratories is considered an essential business associated with the energy industry, and thus operations have continued throughout the pandemic mitigation actions across the globe. The recent events and impact to the global economy associated with COVID-19 have resulted in an elevated level of risk for several of the topics described in the "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our 2019 Annual Report.
Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial may also impair our business operations. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that should be understood by any investor contemplating investment in our securities, please refer to "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our 2019 Annual Report and "Item 8.01 - Other Events" in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 23, 2020.
Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities
None.
Issuer Repurchases of Equity Securities
The following table provides information about purchases of equity securities that are registered by us pursuant to Section 12 of the Exchange Act:
Total Number of Shares
Maximum Number of
Total Number Average Price
Purchased as Part of a Shares That May Yet be
of Shares
Paid Per
Publicly Announced
Purchased Under the
Period
Purchased
Share
Program
Program (2)(3)
April 1 - 30, 2020 (1)
5,304
$
9.49
-
4,140,090
May 1 - 31, 2020 (1)
8,455
$
17.51
-
4,160,640
June 1 - 30, 2020 (1)
-
$
-
-
4,160,640
Total
13,759
$
14.42
-
During the quarter 3,741 shares were surrendered to us by participants in a stock-based compensation plan to settle any personal tax liabilities which may result from the award.
In connection with our initial public offering in September 1995, our shareholders authorized our Management Board to repurchase up to 10% of our issued share capital for a period of 18 months. This authorization was renewed at subsequent annual or special shareholder meetings. The repurchase of shares in the open market is at the discretion of management pursuant to this shareholder authorization.
We distributed 46,849 treasury shares upon vesting of stock-based awards during the three months ended June 30, 2020.
-Certification of Chief Executive Officer Pursuant to Rule13a-14(a)of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of theSarbanes-OxleyAct of 2002
-Certification of Chief Financial Officer Pursuant to Rule13a-14(a)of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of theSarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
-Certification of Chief Executive Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of theSarbanes-OxleyAct of 2002
-Certification of Chief Financial Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of theSarbanes-OxleyAct of 2002
101.INS
- Inline XBRL Instance Document - the instance document does not appear in the
Interactive Data File because its XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL
101.SCH
- Inline XBRL Schema Document
101.CAL
- Inline XBRL Calculation Linkbase Document
101.LAB
- Inline XBRL Label Linkbase Document
101.PRE
- Inline XBRL Presentation Linkbase Document
101.DEF
- Inline XBRL Definition Linkbase Document
104 - Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101)
Incorporated by
reference from the
following documents
Form 8-K, June 23,
2020 (File No. 001-
14273)
Filed herewith
Filed herewith
Furnished herewith
Furnished herewith
Filed herewith
Filed herewith
Filed herewith
Filed herewith
Filed herewith
Filed herewith
Filed herewith
