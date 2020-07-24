MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Core Laboratories N.V. CLB NL0000200384 CORE LABORATORIES N.V. (CLB) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 07/23 04:10:00 pm 23.61 USD +6.06% 03:26a CORE LABORATORIES N : 2Q - 2020 Results PU 07/24 CORE LABORATORIES N.V. : Ex-dividend day for FA 07/22 CORE LABORATORIES N : Lab Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Core Laboratories N : 2Q - 2020 Results 0 07/24/2020 | 03:26am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q (Mark One) QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020 OR TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ________________ to ______________ Commission File Number: 001-14273 CORE LABORATORIES N.V. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) The Netherlands Not Applicable (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) incorporation or organization) Strawinskylaan 913 Tower A, Level 9 1077 XX Amsterdam The Netherlands Not Applicable (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (31-20)420-3191 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) None (Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Trading Title of each class Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock (par value EUR 0.02) CLB New York Stock Exchange Common Stock (par value EUR 0.02) CLB Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒ The number of common shares of the registrant, par value EUR 0.02 per share, outstanding at July 22, 2020 was 44,484,254. CORE LABORATORIES N.V. FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 INDEX PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Page Item 1. Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 3 Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 4 and 2019 Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 5 2019 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) for the Three and Six 6 Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) for the Three and Six Months Ended 7 June 30, 2020 and 2019 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 8 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 9 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 22 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 35 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 35 PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings 36 Item 1A. Risk Factors 36 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 36 Item 6. Exhibits 37 Signature 38 PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements CORE LABORATORIES N.V. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, ASSETS 2020 2019 (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,958 $ 11,092 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,313 and $2,730 at 2020 and 2019, respectively 101,464 131,579 Inventories 41,528 50,163 Prepaid expenses 12,617 15,951 Income taxes receivable 8,534 6,527 Other current assets 6,292 5,925 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 191,393 221,237 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net 119,866 123,506 RIGHT OF USE ASSETS 70,147 75,697 INTANGIBLES, net 8,743 17,450 GOODWILL 99,445 213,425 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS, net 71,805 67,312 OTHER ASSETS 53,042 56,046 TOTAL ASSETS $ 614,441 $ 774,673 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 23,693 $ 35,611 Accrued payroll and related costs 34,663 26,689 Taxes other than payroll and income 5,633 8,366 Unearned revenues 10,513 13,381 Operating lease liabilities 12,028 11,841 Income taxes payable 3,306 6,324 Other current liabilities 9,448 9,382 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 99,284 111,594 LONG-TERM DEBT, net 286,610 305,283 LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 57,449 64,660 DEFERRED COMPENSATION 49,267 50,485 DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES, net 24,277 27,338 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 31,407 33,173 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: Preference shares, EUR 0.02 par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding - - Common shares, EUR 0.02 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 44,796,252 issued and 44,477,267 outstanding at 2020 and 44,796,252 issued and 44,465,562 outstanding at 2019 1,148 1,148 Additional paid-in capital 60,901 51,872 Retained earnings 34,846 160,539 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,358 ) (6,330 ) Treasury shares (at cost), 318,985 at 2020 and 330,690 at 2019 (26,434) (29,364) Total Core Laboratories N.V. shareholders' equity 62,103 177,865 Non-controlling interest 4,044 4,275 TOTAL EQUITY 66,147 182,140 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 614,441 $ 774,673 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 3 Return to Index CORE LABORATORIES N.V. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended June 30, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) REVENUE: Services $ 91,009 $ 117,874 Product sales 24,727 51,164 Total revenue 115,736 169,038 OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation expense shown below 67,054 86,007 Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation expense and inventory write- down shown below 23,626 38,444 General and administrative expense, exclusive of depreciation expense shown below 9,221 9,801 Depreciation 5,069 5,193 Amortization 356 593 Inventory write-down 9,932 - Other (income) expense, net 3,045 992 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (2,567 ) 28,008 Interest expense 3,369 3,714 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense (5,936 ) 24,294 Income tax expense (benefit) (261) 4,808 Income (loss) from continuing operations (5,675 ) 19,486 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - 7,971 Net income (loss) (5,675 ) 27,457 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 41 43 Net income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories N.V. $ (5,716 ) $ 27,414 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE INFORMATION: Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.13 ) $ 0.44 Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations $ - $ 0.18 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Core Laboratories N.V. $ (0.13 ) $ 0.62 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.13) $ 0.43 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations $ - $ 0.18 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Core Laboratories N.V. $ (0.13) $ 0.61 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 44,470 44,354 Assuming Dilution 44,470 44,815 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 4 Return to Index CORE LABORATORIES N.V. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) REVENUE: Services $ 200,976 $ 238,212 Product sales 67,160 100,020 Total revenue 268,136 338,232 OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation expense shown below 147,995 176,373 Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation expense and inventory write- down shown below 57,816 75,461 General and administrative expense, exclusive of depreciation expense shown below 28,788 27,238 Depreciation 10,111 10,432 Amortization 755 941 Impairments and other charges 122,204 Inventory write-down 9,932 - Other (income) expense, net 2,075 3,365 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (111,540) 44,422 Interest expense 6,780 7,440 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense (118,320) 36,982 Income tax expense (benefit) (4,307 ) (22,802 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (114,013) 59,784 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - 8,230 Net income (loss) (114,013) 68,014 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 124 90 Net income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories N.V. $ (114,137) $ 67,924 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE INFORMATION: Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (2.57) $ 1.35 Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations $ - $ 0.18 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Core Laboratories N.V. $ (2.57) $ 1.53 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (2.57 ) $ 1.33 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations $ - $ 0.18 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Core Laboratories N.V. $ (2.57 ) $ 1.51 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 44,459 44,339 Assuming Dilution 44,459 44,848 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 5 Return to Index CORE LABORATORIES N.V. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (5,675 ) $ 27,457 $ (114,013 ) $ 68,014 Other comprehensive income: Derivatives (Loss) in fair value of interest rate swaps (461) (657 ) (2,790) (1,029) Interest rate swap amounts reclassified to interest expense 176 (45 ) 223 (94 ) Income taxes on derivatives 166 147 539 236 Total derivatives (loss) (119 ) (555 ) (2,028 ) (887 ) Pension and other postretirement benefit plans Prior service cost Amortization to net income of prior service cost - (25 ) - (50) Amortization to net income of actuarial loss - 14 - 29 Income taxes on pension and other postretirement benefit plans - 2 - 5 Total pension and other postretirement benefit plans - (9 ) - (16 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (119) (564 ) (2,028) (903) Comprehensive income (loss) (5,794 ) 26,893 (116,041 ) 67,111 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest 41 43 124 90 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories N.V. $ (5,835 ) $ 26,850 $ (116,165 ) $ 67,021 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 6 Return to Index CORE LABORATORIES N.V. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In thousands) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Common Shares Balance at Beginning of Period $ 1,148 $ 1,148 $ 1,148 $ 1,148 Balance at End of Period $ 1,148 $ 1,148 $ 1,148 $ 1,148 Additional Paid-In Capital Balance at Beginning of Period $ 60,982 $ 65,084 $ 51,872 $ 57,438 Stock based-awards (81 ) (1,020 ) 9,029 6,626 Balance at End of Period $ 60,901 $ 64,064 $ 60,901 $ 64,064 Retained Earnings Balance at Beginning of Period $ 41,007 $ 172,266 $ 160,539 $ 156,130 Dividends paid (445 ) (24,395 ) (11,556 ) (48,769 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories N.V. (5,716) 27,414 (114,137) 67,924 Balance at End of Period $ 34,846 $ 175,285 $ 34,846 $ 175,285 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Balance at Beginning of Period $ (8,239) $ (5,795) $ (6,330) $ (5,456) Amortization of deferred pension costs, net of tax - (9 ) - (16 ) Interest rate swaps, net of tax (119) (555) (2,028) (887) Balance at End of Period $ (8,358 ) $ (6,359 ) $ (8,358 ) $ (6,359 ) Treasury Stock Balance at Beginning of Period $ (29,182) $ (49,538) $ (29,364) $ (52,501) Stock based-awards 2,946 4,265 4,366 7,715 Repurchase of common shares (198) (604) (1,436) (1,091) Balance at End of Period $ (26,434 ) $ (45,877 ) $ (26,434 ) $ (45,877 ) Non-Controlling Interest Balance at Beginning of Period $ 4,358 $ 4,188 $ 4,275 $ 4,141 Non-controlling interest dividends (355 ) - (355 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 41 43 124 90 Balance at End of Period $ 4,044 $ 4,231 $ 4,044 $ 4,231 Total Equity Balance at Beginning of Period $ 70,074 $ 187,353 $ 182,140 $ 160,900 Stock based-awards 2,865 3,245 13,395 14,341 Repurchase of common shares (198 ) (604 ) (1,436 ) (1,091 ) Dividends paid (445) (24,395) (11,556) (48,769) Non-controlling interest dividends (355 ) - (355 ) - Amortization of deferred pension costs, net of tax - (9) - (16) Interest rate swaps, net of tax (119 ) (555 ) (2,028 ) (887 ) Net income (loss) (5,675) 27,457 (114,013) 68,014 Balance at End of Period $ 66,147 $ 192,492 $ 66,147 $ 192,492 Cash Dividends per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.55 $ 0.26 $ 1.10 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 7 Return to Index CORE LABORATORIES N.V. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (114,013) $ 59,784 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - 8,230 Net income (loss) $ (114,013) $ 68,014 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 13,395 14,341 Depreciation and amortization 10,866 11,373 Changes to value of life insurance policies 1,490 (2,219) Deferred income taxes (7,554 ) (35,116 ) Gain on sale of business - (1,154) Gain on sale of discontinued operations - (8,808 ) Impairments, inventory write-down and other charges 132,136 - Other non-cash items 927 292 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 29,072 (6,321 ) Inventories (1,298) (2,915) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 956 3,484 Other assets 2,634 (2,284) Accounts payable (12,211 ) 947 Accrued expenses 2,294 11,647 Unearned revenues (2,868 ) (4,824 ) Other long-term liabilities (6,805) (4,221) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 49,021 $ 42,236 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures $ (6,406 ) $ (12,230 ) Patents and other intangibles (272) 105 Proceeds from sale of assets 435 440 Proceeds from sale of business - 2,980 Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations - 16,642 Premiums on life insurance (913) (883) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (7,156 ) $ 7,054 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of debt borrowings $ (46,000 ) $ (68,000 ) Proceeds from debt borrowings 27,000 68,000 Dividends paid (11,556 ) (48,769 ) Repurchase of common shares (1,436) (1,091) Other financing activities (7 ) - Net cash used in financing activities $ (31,999) $ (49,860) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 9,866 (570 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 11,092 13,116 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 20,958 $ 12,546 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash payments for interest $ 5,911 $ 6,786 Cash payments for income taxes $ 4,370 $ 7,269 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 8 Return to Index CORE LABORATORIES N.V. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. BASIS OF PRESENTATION The accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Core Laboratories N.V. and its subsidiaries for which we have a controlling voting interest and/or a controlling financial interest. These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with United States ("U.S.") generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") for interim financial information using the instructions to Form 10-Q and Article 10 of Regulation S-X. Accordingly, these financial statements do not include all of the information and footnote disclosures required by U.S. GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and the summary of significant accounting policies and notes thereto included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Core Laboratories N.V. uses the equity method of accounting for investments in which it has less than a majority interest and over which it does not exercise control but does exert significant influence. We use the cost method to record certain other investments in which we own less than 20% of the outstanding equity and do not exercise control or exert significant influence. Non-controlling interests have been recorded to reflect outside ownership attributable to consolidated subsidiaries that are less than 100% owned. In the opinion of management, all adjustments considered necessary for a fair statement of the results for the interim periods presented have been included in these financial statements. Furthermore, the operating results presented for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 may not necessarily be indicative of the results that may be expected for the year ending December 31, 2020. Core Laboratories N.V.'s balance sheet information for the year ended December 31, 2019 was derived from the 2019 audited consolidated financial statements but does not include all disclosures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. References to "Core Lab", the "Company", "we", "our" and similar phrases are used throughout this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and relate collectively to Core Laboratories N.V. and its consolidated subsidiaries. We operate our business in two reportable segments. These complementary segments provide different services and products and utilize different technologies for improving reservoir performance and increasing oil and gas recovery from new and existing fields. Reservoir Description: Encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples to increase production and improve recovery of oil and gas from our clients' reservoirs. We provide laboratory based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. We also provide proprietary and joint industry studies based on these types of analysis.

Encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples to increase production and improve recovery of oil and gas from our clients' reservoirs. We provide laboratory based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. We also provide proprietary and joint industry studies based on these types of analysis. Production Enhancement: Includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations and production. We provide integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions aimed at increasing the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. Certain reclassifications were made to prior period amounts in order to conform to the current period presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on the reported net income or cash flows for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. 2. INVENTORIES Inventories consisted of the following (in thousands): June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Finished goods $ 19,450 $ 26,507 Parts and materials 18,764 21,419 Work in progress 3,314 2,237 Total inventories $ 41,528 $ 50,163 9 Return to Index We include freight costs incurred for shipping inventory to our clients in the Cost of product sales caption in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Operations. 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES UPDATE Our significant accounting policies are detailed in "Note 2: Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Significant changes to our accounting policies as a result of adopting Topic 326 - Financial Instruments-CreditLosses and Topic 350 - Intangibles-Goodwilland Other are discussed below: Financial Instruments-Credit Losses We have adopted the expected credit losses methodology for measurement of credit losses on financial assets measured at amortized cost basis, replacing the previous incurred loss impairment methodology. Our financial instruments that are potentially subject to credit losses consist primarily of cash and cash equivalents and accounts receivable. There is no significant impact in our consolidated financial statements or on our accounting policies and processes upon the adoption of this standard. Intangibles-Goodwill and Other We assess goodwill for impairment by comparing the fair value of the reporting unit to its carrying amount. If the fair value of a reporting unit is less than its carrying value, then there is an impairment loss limited to the amount of goodwill-allocated to that reporting unit. Our reporting units are the same as our two reportable segments. On January 1, 2020, we adopted the FASB new methodology for assessing goodwill impairment, see Note 20 - Recent Accounting Pronouncements for additional information. 4. CONTRACT ASSETS AND CONTRACT LIABILITIES Contract assets and liabilities arise from differences in timing of revenue recognition, billings and cash collections. Contract assets include our right to payment for goods and services already transferred to a customer when the right to payment is conditional on something other than the passage of time. For example, we have contracts where we recognize revenue over time but do not have a contractual right to payment until we complete the performance obligations. Contract assets are included in accounts receivable in our Consolidated Balance Sheet. Contract liabilities consist of advance payments received and billings in excess of revenue recognized. We generally receive up-front payments relating to our consortia studies. We recognize revenue over the life of the study as the testing and analysis results are made available to our consortia members. We record billings in excess of revenue recognized for contracts with a duration less than twelve months as unearned revenue. We classify contract liabilities for contracts with a duration greater than twelve months as current or non-current based on the timing of revenue recognition. The current portion of contract liabilities is included in unearned revenue and the non-current portion of contract liabilities is included in other long-term liabilities in our Consolidated Balance Sheet. The balance of contract assets and contract liabilities consisted of the following (in thousands): June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Contract assets Current $ 1,199 $ 2,183 Non-Current - 244 $ 1,199 $ 2,427 Contract Liabilities Current $ 2,361 $ 4,473 Non-current 320 383 $ 2,681 $ 4,856 10 Return to Index June 30, 2020 Estimate of when contract liabilities will be recognized as revenue within 12 months $ 2,361 within 12 to 24 months 320 greater than 24 months - We did not recognize any impairment losses on our receivables and contract assets for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. ACQUISITIONS

We had no significant acquisitions during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. LONG-TERM DEBT, NET

We have no financing lease obligations. Long-term debt is as follows (in thousands): June 30, December 31, Senior Notes 2020 2019 $ 150,000 $ 150,000 Credit Facility 138,000 157,000 Total long-term debt 288,000 307,000 Less: Debt issuance costs (1,390 ) (1,717 ) Long-term debt, net $ 286,610 $ 305,283 We have two series of senior notes outstanding with an aggregate principal amount of $150 million ("Senior Notes") issued in a private placement transaction. Series A consists of $75 million in aggregate principal amount of notes that bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.01% and are due in full on September 30, 2021. Series B consists of $75 million in aggregate principal amount of notes that bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.11% and are due in full on September 30, 2023. Interest on each series of the Senior Notes is payable semi-annually on March 30 and September 30. On June 22, 2020, we entered into Amendment No. 1 (the "Amendment") to the Seventh Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated June 19, 2018 (as amended, the "Credit Facility"). The Amendment increases the maximum leverage ratio permitted under the Credit Facility for certain periods. Pursuant to the terms of the Amendment, the maximum leverage ratio permitted under the Credit Facility is equal to (a) 3.00 to 1.00 from the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2020 through and including the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021; (b) 2.75 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021; and (c) 2.50 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2021 and thereafter. Moreover, the Amendment modified the range of variable interest rates that the Credit Facility may bear to be a range from LIBOR plus 1.500% to LIBOR plus 2.875%, and included the addition of a LIBOR floor of 0.50%. In addition, pursuant to the Amendment, the aggregate borrowing commitment under the Credit Facility was reduced to $225 million and the amount by which we may elect to increase the facility size was reduced from $100 million to $50 million, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Any outstanding balance under the Credit Facility is due on maturity on June 19, 2023. Our available capacity at any point in time is reduced by borrowings outstanding at the time and outstanding letters of credit which totaled $14.2 million at June 30, 2020, resulting in an available borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility of $72.8 million. In addition to indebtedness under the Credit Facility, we had $5.8 million of outstanding letters of credit and performance guarantees and bonds from other sources as of June 30, 2020. The Credit Facility remains unsecured, and contains customary representations, warranties, terms and conditions for similar types of facilities. 11 Return to Index During the three months ended June 30, 2020, in connection with our entry into the Amendment, we recorded an additional expense of $0.3 million associated with unamortized debt issuance cost. The terms of the Credit Facility and Senior Notes require us to meet certain covenants, including, but not limited to, an interest coverage ratio (calculated as consolidated EBITDA divided by interest expense) and a leverage ratio (calculated as consolidated net indebtedness divided by consolidated EBITDA), where consolidated EBITDA (as defined in each agreement) and interest expense are calculated using the most recent four fiscal quarters. The Credit Facility and Senior Notes include a cross-default provision, which means that a default under one agreement may result in the default of the other agreement. The Credit Facility has more restrictive covenants with a minimum interest coverage ratio of 3.0 to 1.0 and permits a maximum leverage ratio as described above. The Credit Facility agreement allows non-cash charges such as impairment of assets, stock compensation and other non-cash charges to be added back in the calculation of EBITDA. The terms of our Credit Facility also allow us to negotiate in good faith to amend any ratio or requirement to preserve the original intent of the agreement if any change in accounting principles would affect the computation of any financial ratio or requirement of the Credit Facility. Pursuant to the terms of our Credit Facility, our leverage ratio is 2.21, and our interest coverage ratio is 6.74 for the period ended June 30, 2020. We believe that we are in compliance with all covenants contained in our credit agreements. Certain of our material, wholly-owned subsidiaries are guarantors or co-borrowers under the Credit Facility and Senior Notes. We entered into two interest rate swap agreements for a total notional amount of $50 million, including one of which was entered during the six months ended June 30, 2020. See Note 16 - Derivative Instruments and Hedging Activities. The estimated fair value of total debt at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 approximated the book value of total debt. The fair value was estimated using Level 2 inputs by calculating the sum of the discounted future interest and principal payments through the date of maturity. 7. PENSION Defined Benefit Plan Prior to January 2020, we provided a noncontributory defined benefit pension plan covering substantially all of our Dutch employees ("Dutch Plan") who were hired prior to 2000. During 2019, there was a curtailment of the Dutch Plan for our Dutch employees whose pension benefit was based on years of service and final pay or career average pay, depending on when the employee began participating. These employees have been moved into the Dutch defined contribution plan. However, the unconditional indexation for this group of participants continues for so long as they remain in active service with the Company. There is no further contribution to fund the Dutch Plan since end of 2019. The following table summarizes the components of net periodic pension cost under the Dutch Plan (in thousands): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Service cost $ - $ 189 $ - $ 381 Interest cost 168 259 336 519 Expected return on plan assets (154 ) (229 ) (308 ) (461 ) Amortization of prior service cost - (25) - (50) Amortization of actuarial loss - 14 - 29 Net periodic pension cost $ 14 $ 208 $ 28 $ 418 12 Return to Index 8. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES We have been and may from time to time be named as a defendant in legal actions that arise in the ordinary course of business. These include, but are not limited to, employment-related claims and contractual disputes or claims for personal injury or property damage which occur in connection with the provision of our services and products. A liability is accrued when a loss is both probable and can be reasonably estimated. 9. EQUITY During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, we repurchased 13,759 and 47,500 of our common shares for $0.2 million and $1.4 million, respectively. Included in this total were rights to 17,500 shares valued at $0.3 million, which were surrendered to us pursuant to the terms of a stock-based compensation plan in consideration of the participants' tax burdens that may result from the issuance of common shares under that plan. Such common shares, unless canceled, may be reissued for a variety of purposes such as future acquisitions, non-employee director stock awards or employee stock awards. We distributed 46,849 and 59,205 treasury shares upon vesting of stock-based awards during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. In February and May 2020, we paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 and $0.01 per share of common stock, respectively. Accumulated other comprehensive loss consisted of the following (in thousands): June 30, December 31, Unrecognized net actuarial loss 2020 2019 (5,640) (5,640) Fair value of derivatives, net of tax (2,718 ) (690 ) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (8,358) $ (6,330) 10. EARNINGS PER SHARE We compute basic earnings per common share by dividing net income attributable to Core Laboratories N.V. by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per common and potential common shares include additional shares in the weighted average share calculations associated with the incremental effect of dilutive restricted stock awards and contingently issuable shares, as determined using the treasury stock method. The following table summarizes the calculation of weighted average common shares outstanding used in the computation of diluted earnings per share (in thousands): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 44,470 44,354 44,459 44,339 Effect of dilutive securities: Performance shares - 357 - 394 Restricted stock - 104 - 115 Weighted average diluted common and potential common shares outstanding 44,470 44,815 44,459 44,848 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the number of outstanding performance and restricted shares of Core Laboratories N.V. common stock that were excluded from the diluted earnings per share calculation as their impact would be antidilutive, were as follows (in thousands): 13 Return to Index Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Performance shares 187 315 Restricted stock 51 60 11. IMPAIRMENTS AND OTHER CHARGES The coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") global pandemic resulted in government mandated shut-downs,cross-border travel restrictions, home sheltering and social distancing efforts to contain the virus and mitigate infection. The COVID-19 mitigation actions resulted in a sharp decline in consumption of crude-oil and refined petroleum products, which in turn led to a significant decrease in spot and forward commodity prices. These events have resulted in sharp decreases to the valuation of companies associated with the energy industry, including Core Laboratories. As a result, in March of 2020, we determined that it was more likely than not that the fair value of our reporting units was less than their carrying value, which triggered the Company to perform an updated impairment assessment as of March 31, 2020. We performed an impairment test in accordance with ASC Topic 360, Impairment or Disposal of Long-LivedAssets and ASC Topic 350, Intangibles-Goodwilland Other, on our indefinite-lived and long-lived assets related to asset groups, and our reporting units. We have two reporting units that are the same as our two reportable segments, with goodwill balances aggregating $213.4 million as of March 31, 2020. We performed a detailed quantitative impairment assessment of our reporting units. We determined that the fair value of one of the reporting units, our Production Enhancement segment representing approximately $114.0 million of the goodwill, was less than the carrying value. We determined that the Reservoir Description reporting unit's fair value is above the carrying value, which represented $99.4 million of goodwill. As a result, we concluded that the goodwill associated with our Production Enhancement segment was fully impaired, resulting in a $114.0 million goodwill impairment charge in March of 2020. We identified a triggering event for one of the asset groups under the reporting unit, Production Enhancement. The estimated fair value, based on applying the income approach model, of one of the asset groups was determined to be below their carrying value. As of March 31, 2020, we recorded a charge of $8.2 million to impair the intangible assets relating to the business acquisition of Guardian Technology in 2018. This impairment charge was associated with our Production Enhancement segment. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, we determined that there were no triggering events which require the Company to perform further impairment assessment for any of its reporting units. 12. INVENTORY WRITE-DOWN During the three months ended June 30, 2020 as a result of the continuing adverse impact of COVID-19 and significant reduction in rig count and completions that affect the current consumption and anticipated demand for certain of our products, we recorded an additional inventory obsolescence and write-down of $9.9 million in our Production Enhancement segment, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. 14 Return to Index 13. OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET The components of other (income) expense, net, were as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Gain on sale of assets 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ (354) $ (61) $ (350) $ (307) Results of non-consolidated subsidiaries (183 ) (24 ) (209 ) (97 ) Foreign exchange (98) (218) (674) (181) Rents and royalties (107 ) (487 ) (242 ) (593 ) Employment related charges - (334) - 2,866 Return on pension assets and other pension costs (154 ) (240 ) (307 ) (482 ) Gain on sale of business - (1,154) - (1,154) Curtailment - - (1,034 ) - Cost reduction and other charges 2,789 2,977 3,943 2,977 Loss on lease abandonment 626 - 626 - Other, net 526 533 322 336 Total other (income) expense, net $ 3,045 $ 992 $ 2,075 $ 3,365 Foreign exchange gains and losses are summarized in the following table (in thousands): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Gains) losses by currency June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 British Pound $ 100 $ 165 $ 12 $ 178 Canadian Dollar (419) 29 304 88 Euro (90 ) 92 (88 ) 2 Other currencies, net 311 (504) (902) (449) Total (gain) loss, net $ (98 ) $ (218 ) $ (674 ) $ (181 ) 14. INCOME TAX EXPENSE The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $0.3 million and income tax expense of $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and income tax benefit of $4.3 million and $22.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were 4.4% and 3.6% recorded on a loss from continuing operations before taxes of $5.9 million and $118.3 million, respectively. The income tax benefit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, was primarily impacted by the impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other charges recorded during these periods, which were largely not deductible for tax purposes. We have refined our estimate of the tax impact associated with the $132.1 million for impairments and other charges, limiting the tax benefit to $5.5 million, and was a discrete item for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 19.8% on income from continuing operations before tax of $24.3 million. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was (61.7%) on income from continuing operations before tax of $37.0 million. The income tax benefit recorded is the result of a corporate restructuring which resulted in a net deferred tax benefit of $58.5 million, which was reduced by tax expense of $26.7 million related to unremitted earnings of foreign subsidiaries that we no longer consider to be indefinitely reinvested, each of which was a discrete item to the reporting periods. Income tax expense will continue to be impacted by changes in activity levels in jurisdictions with differing tax rates. 15 Return to Index 15. LEASES We have operating leases primarily consisting of offices and lab space, machinery and equipment and vehicles. The components of lease expense are as follows (in thousands): Three months ended Six months ended Lease Cost June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Operating lease cost $ 4,286 $ 8,629 Short-term lease cost 402 864 Variable lease cost 351 771 Total lease cost $ 5,039 $ 10,264 Other Information Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities: Operating cash flows from operating leases $ 4,431 $ 8,942 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new lease liabilities $ (728 ) $ 3,008 Weighted-average remaining lease term- operating leases 8.71 years 8.71 years Weighted-average discount rate - operating leases 4.90 % 4.90 % Scheduled undiscounted cash flows for non-cancellable leases at June 30, 2020 consist of the following (in thousands): Operating Leases Remainder of 2020 $ 7,633 2021 13,299 2022 11,608 2023 9,868 2024 7,622 Thereafter 36,251 Total undiscounted lease payments $ 86,281 Less: Imputed Interest (16,804) Total lease liabilities $ 69,477 During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a loss on lease abandonment of $0.6 million for certain properties that ceased in use and expected to provide no future economic benefits. The Company has elected to apply the short-term lease exemption to all of its classes of underlying assets. Accordingly, no Right of Use asset or lease liability is recognized for leases with a term of twelve months or less. The Company has elected to apply the practical expedient for combining lease and non-lease components for vehicle leases and elected not to apply the practical expedient for combining lease and non-lease components to all other classes of underlying assets. 16. DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS AND HEDGING ACTIVITIES We are exposed to market risks related to fluctuations in interest rates. To mitigate these risks, we utilize derivative instruments in the form of interest rate swaps. We do not enter into derivative transactions for speculative purposes. Interest Rate Risk Our Credit Facility bears interest at variable rates from LIBOR plus 1.500% to a maximum of LIBOR plus 2.875% and includes the addition of a LIBOR floor of 0.50%. As a result of two interest rate swap agreements, we are subject to interest rate risk on debt in excess of $50 million drawn on our Credit Facility. 16 Return to Index We entered into two interest rate swap agreements for a total notional amount of $50 million to hedge changes in the variable rate interest expense on $50 million of our existing or replacement LIBOR-priced debt. Under the first swap agreement of $25 million, we have fixed the LIBOR portion of the interest rate at 2.5% through August 29, 2024. In February 2020, we entered into the second swap agreement of $25 million, we have fixed the LIBOR portion of the interest rate at 1.3% through February 28, 2025. Each swap is measured at fair value and recorded in our Consolidated Balance Sheet as an asset or liability. They are designated and qualify as cash flow hedging instruments and are highly effective. Unrealized losses are deferred to shareholders' equity as a component of accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) and are recognized in income as an increase or decrease to interest expense in the period in which the related cash flows being hedged are recognized in expense. At June 30, 2020, we had fixed rate long-term debt aggregating $200 million and variable rate long-term debt aggregating $88 million, after taking into account the effect of the swap. The fair values of outstanding derivative instruments are as follows (in thousands): Fair Value of Derivatives Balance Sheet June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Classification Derivatives designated as hedges: 5 year interest rate swap $ (1,175) $ - Other current (liabilities) 10 year interest rate swap (2,446 ) (1,054 ) Other long-term (liabilities) $ (3,621) $ (1,054) The fair value of all outstanding derivatives was determined using a model with inputs that are observable in the market (Level 2) or can be derived from or corroborated by observable data. The effect of the interest rate swaps on the Consolidated Statement of Operations was as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Income Statement 2020 2019 2020 2019 Classification Derivatives designated as hedges: 5 year interest rate swap $ 51 $ (47) $ 45 $ (96) Increase (decrease) to interest expense 10 year interest rate swap 126 2 178 2 Increase (decrease) to interest expense $ 177 $ (45) $ 223 $ (94) 17 Return to Index 17. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The Company's only financial assets and liabilities which are measured at fair value on a recurring basis relate to certain aspects of the Company's benefit plans and our derivative instruments. We use the market approach to value certain assets and liabilities at fair value using significant other observable inputs (Level 2) with the assistance of a third-party specialist. We do not have any assets or liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis using quoted prices in an active market (Level 1) or significant unobservable inputs (Level 3). Gains and losses related to the fair value changes in the deferred compensation assets and liabilities are recorded in General and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Gains and losses related to the fair value of the interest rate swaps are recorded in Other comprehensive income. The following table summarizes the fair value balances (in thousands): Fair Value Measurement at Total June 30, 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Assets: Deferred compensation assets (1) $ 44,056 $ - $ 44,056 $ - $ 44,056 $ - $ 44,056 $ - Liabilities: Deferred compensation plan $ 33,861 $ - $ 33,861 $ - 5 year interest rate swap 1,175 - 1,175 - 10 year interest rate swap 2,446 - 2,446 - $ 37,482 $ - $ 37,482 $ - Fair Value Measurement at December 31, Total 2019 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Assets: Deferred compensation assets (1) $ 47,009 $ - $ 47,009 $ - $ 47,009 $ - $ 47,009 $ - Liabilities: Deferred compensation plan $ 34,081 $ - $ 34,081 $ - 10 year interest rate swap 1,054 - 1,054 - $ 35,135 $ - $ 35,135 $ - Deferred compensation assets consist of the cash surrender value of life insurance policies and are intended to assist in the funding of the deferred compensation agreements. 18. DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS In 2018, in a continuing effort to streamline our business and align our business strategy for further integration of services and products, the Company committed to divest the business of our full range of permanent downhole monitoring systems and related services, which had been part of our Production Enhancement segment. On June 7, 2019, we entered into a definitive purchase agreement for approximately $16.6 million in cash. A pre-tax gain of $8.3 million was recognized in connection with this transaction, subject to adjustments for working capital purposes and is classified as Income from discontinued operations in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The purchase agreement also provides for additional proceeds of up to $2.5 million based on the results of operations of the sold business in 2019 and 2020, none of which has been recognized. The associated results of operations are separately reported as Discontinued Operations for all periods presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Cash flows from this discontinued business are shown below. As such, the results from continuing operations for the Company and segment highlights for Production Enhancement, exclude these discontinued operations. 18 Return to Index Selected data for this discontinued business consisted of the following (in thousands): Three Months Six Months Ended Ended June 30, 2019 Service revenue $ 466 $ 1,165 Product sales 2,465 4,233 Total revenue 2,931 5,398 Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation expense shown below 345 690 Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation expense shown below 1,554 3,196 Other expense 117 91 Operating income (loss) 915 1,421 Adjustment to gain on sale 8,804 8,804 Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income tax expense 9,719 10,225 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,748 1,995 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes $ 7,971 $ 8,230 There are no activities recorded for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and no balances recorded for the discontinued operations as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Reservoir Description: Encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples to increase production and improve recovery of oil and gas from our clients' reservoirs. We provide laboratory based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. We also provide proprietary and joint industry studies based on these types of analysis.

Production Enhancement: Includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations and production. We provide integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions aimed at increasing the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects.

Encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples to increase production and improve recovery of oil and gas from our clients' reservoirs. We provide laboratory based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. We also provide proprietary and joint industry studies based on these types of analysis. Production Enhancement: Includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations and production. We provide integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions aimed at increasing the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. 19 Return to Index Results for these segments are presented below. We use the same accounting policies to prepare our segment results as are used to prepare our Consolidated Financial Statements. All interest and other non-operating income (expense) is attributable to Corporate & Other and is not allocated to specific segments. Summarized financial information concerning our segments is shown in the following table (in thousands): Reservoir Production Corporate & Description Enhancement Other 1 Consolidated Three months ended June 30, 2020 Revenue from unaffiliated clients $ 88,442 $ 27,294 $ - $ 115,736 Inter-segment revenue 62 88 (150 ) - Segment operating income (loss) 13,534 (16,324) 223 (2,567 ) Total assets (at end of period) 321,003 133,133 160,305 614,441 Capital expenditures 1,820 1,198 47 3,065 Depreciation and amortization 3,452 1,706 267 5,425 Three months ended June 30, 2019 Revenue from unaffiliated clients $ 105,649 $ 63,389 $ - $ 169,038 Inter-segment revenue 151 176 (327) - Segment operating income 15,878 10,424 1,706 28,008 Total assets (at end of period) 342,843 290,967 147,708 781,518 Capital expenditures 2,744 4,281 22 7,047 Depreciation and amortization 3,834 1,544 408 5,786 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Revenue from unaffiliated clients $ 191,144 $ 76,992 $ - $ 268,136 Inter-segment revenue 162 404 (566 ) - Segment operating income (loss) 24,596 (137,623) 1,487 (111,540 ) Total assets 321,003 133,133 160,305 614,441 Capital expenditures 3,232 3,112 62 6,406 Depreciation and amortization 6,974 3,347 545 10,866 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Revenue from unaffiliated clients $ 208,941 $ 129,291 $ - $ 338,232 Inter-segment revenue 247 220 (467) - Segment operating income 22,057 20,336 2,029 44,422 Total assets 342,843 290,967 147,708 781,518 Capital expenditures 4,646 7,132 452 12,230 Depreciation and amortization 7,821 2,727 825 11,373 "Corporate & Other" represents those items that are not directly related to a particular segment, eliminations and the assets and liabilities of discontinued operations. 20. RECENT ACCOUNTING PRONOUNCEMENTS Pronouncements Adopted in 2020 In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13 ("Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments") which replaces the incurred loss impairment methodology in current GAAP with a methodology that reflects expected credit losses and requires consideration of a broader range of reasonable and supportable information to inform credit loss estimates. The new standard is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2019, including interim periods within those fiscal years. We adopted this standard on January 1, 2020, and there has been no significant impact on our consolidated financial statements or on our accounting policies and processes. 20 Return to Index In January 2017, the FASB issued ASU 2017-04 ("Simplifying the Test for Goodwill Impairment") which eliminates a step in computing the implied fair value of goodwill with a new methodology of an entity performing an annual goodwill impairment test by comparing the fair value of a reporting unit with its carrying amount. We adopted this standard on January 1, 2020, and although the new methodology was applied for the goodwill impairment analysis performed for the three month period ending March 31, 2020, it did not change the conclusion that goodwill had been impaired, and there has been no significant impact on our consolidated financial statements or on our accounting policies and processes as a result of adopting this updated accounting standard. 21 Return to Index Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations The following discussion highlights the current operating environment and summarizes the financial position of Core Laboratories N.V. and its subsidiaries as of June 30, 2020 and should be read in conjunction with (i) the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Quarterly Report") and (ii) the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"). General Core Laboratories N.V. is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in the Netherlands. It was established in 1936 and is one of the world's leading providers of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry. These services and products can enable our clients to improve reservoir performance and increase oil and gas recovery from their producing fields. Core Laboratories N.V. has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and employs approximately 3,800 people worldwide. References to "Core Lab", the "Company", "we", "our" and similar phrases are used throughout this Quarterly Report and relate collectively to Core Laboratories N.V. and its consolidated affiliates. We operate our business in two reportable segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. These complementary segments provide different services and products and utilize different technologies for improving reservoir performance and increasing oil and gas recovery from new and existing fields. Reservoir Description: Encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples to increase production and improve recovery of oil and gas from our clients' reservoirs. We provide laboratory based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. We also provide proprietary and joint industry studies based on these types of analysis.

Encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples to increase production and improve recovery of oil and gas from our clients' reservoirs. We provide laboratory based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. We also provide proprietary and joint industry studies based on these types of analysis. Production Enhancement: Includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations and production. We provide integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions aimed at increasing the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This Quarterly Report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements contained in this Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section, including those under the headings "Outlook" and "Liquidity and Capital Resources", and in other parts of this Quarterly Report, are forward-looking. In addition, from time to time, we may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. Forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "continue", or other similar words, including statements as to the intent, belief, or current expectations of our directors, officers, and management with respect to our future operations, performance, or positions or which contain other forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurances can be given that the future results indicated, whether expressed or implied, will be achieved. While we believe that these statements are and will be accurate, our actual results and experience may differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in our statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. 22 Return to Index We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed discussion of some of the foregoing risks and uncertainties, see "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our 2019 Annual Report and "Item 8.01- Other Events" in the Current Report Form 8-K filed on June 23, 2020, as well as the other reports filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Outlook The events occurring during first and second quarters of 2020 associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and global government mandated shut-downs, home sheltering and social distancing policies have caused a significant decline in the demand for crude oil and associated products. The significant decline in demand has resulted in a significant decline in the price of crude oil, which has also resulted in a high degree of uncertainty about future demand and the future price for crude oil. U.S. land drilling and completion activity have experienced the most significant impact, as the rig count and completion of wells have declined significantly during the first and second quarters of 2020 from previous levels. International activity has also been impacted by disruption to our clients' operations. As a result, it is anticipated that the activity associated with the energy markets and our clients will remain low and the commodity price of crude oil will also continue to be depressed and volatile for the remainder of 2020. While the full impact of COVID-19 and the long-term worldwide impact still remains unknown, Core Laboratories has continued to operate as an essential business with timely delivery of products and services to our clients during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Continued government restrictions, widespread growth in infections, travel restrictions, quarantines, and site closures have led to business disruptions, which are expected to continue for the remainder of the year and possibly beyond 2020. These disruptions have primarily been associated with operational workflows stemming from travel, product delivery, as well as suspensions and delays in client projects. We have not experienced any significant disruption in our supply chain, and do not anticipate significant disruption in our supply chain. We have also implemented a continuity plan across our global organization to protect the health of employees while servicing the clients. As part of our long-term growth strategy, we continue to expand our market presence by opening or expanding facilities in strategic areas and realizing synergies within our business lines subject to client demand and market conditions. We believe our market presence in strategic areas provides us a unique opportunity to serve our clients who have global operations whether they are international oil companies, national oil companies, or independent oil companies. Our major clients continue to focus on capital management return on invested capital ("ROIC"), free cash flow, and returning capital back to their shareholders, as opposed to a focus on production growth at any cost. The companies adopting value versus volume metrics tend to be the more technologically sophisticated operators and form the foundation of Core Lab's worldwide client base. Considering a longer-term strategy, we expect to benefit from our clients' shift in focus from strictly production growth to employing higher technological solutions in their efforts to maximize economic production growth and estimated ultimate recovery ("EUR"). We believe operators will continue to manage their capital spending within reduced budgets, and maintain their focus on strengthening their balance sheets with an effort to generate positive free cash flow. This shift was apparent during the first and second quarters of 2020 with the notable declines in the U.S. onshore rig count, U.S. land completion activity, international rig count and significant reductions by oil and gas operators to 2020 capital expenditures. As a result, we believe the U.S. onshore activity in the remainder of 2020 will remain at the current lower levels and continue to be constrained by these factors. Core Laboratories expects international field development spending will be funded largely from reduced operating budgets which have also been adversely impacted by COVID-19. Reservoir Description continues to work with clients and discuss the progression of longer-term international projects. Longer-term international and offshore projects which are commonly announced through Final Investment Decisions ("FIDs"), and have been previously announced and initiated are not as susceptible or at-risk to delay or suspension due to shorter-term volatility in crude oil commodity price. Additionally, the reservoir fluids analysis that is performed on projects associated with current producing fields, continues to be critical and will be less affected by lower commodity prices for crude oil. The revenue opportunity for Reservoir Description occurs once the well has been drilled and core and fluid samples are recovered from the well and analyzed. The adverse impact from COVID- 23 Return to Index 19 and the depression of crude-oil prices has resulted in increased uncertainty associated with the activity levels and revenue opportunities from these international and offshore projects, however most of the larger projects, especially the projects that have already been commissioned and are underway, are focused on a longer term forecast versus a short to mid-term assessment of the crude oil commodity prices. In response to market conditions, Core Lab's Board of Supervisory Directors (the "Supervisory Board") approved a plan to reduce the Company's future quarterly dividends to $0.01 per share beginning with the second quarter of 2020 and to focus excess free cash flow towards the reduction of debt. In March 2020, the Company enacted cost control plans and expanded these initiatives in June of 2020, which include: (i) corporate and operating cost reductions; (ii) annual capital expenditures reduced to below the 2016 level of $11.4 million, and (iii) eliminating all non-essential costs. The corporate and operating cost reductions include reductions in workforce and reduction of senior executive and employee compensation. Although activities have declined in the second quarter of 2020 due to the factors discussed above, this decline has been partially offset by the effectiveness of the Company's cost control initiatives. Specifically, the Company has reduced senior executives' annual base salary by 20% for the foreseeable future. In addition, David Demshur, the prior CEO and Chairman of the Company, accelerated his retirement to the end of May 2020. Core Lab believes these immediate actions, as well as continued assessment of market conditions, will allow Core Lab, as it has for over 83 years, to navigate through these challenging times. Core Lab remains focused on preserving the quality of service for its clients and producing returns for its shareholders. 24 Return to Index Results of Operations Our results of operations as a percentage of applicable revenue were as follows (in thousands): Three months ended June 30, Change 2020 2019 $ % REVENUE: Services $ 91,009 79% $ 117,874 70% $ (26,865) (23)% Product sales 24,727 21% 51,164 30% (26,437 ) (52)% Total revenue 115,736 100% 169,038 100% (53,302) (32)% OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation expense shown below* 67,054 74% 86,007 73% (18,953) (22)% Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation expense and inventory write-down shown below* 23,626 96% 38,444 75% (14,818) (39)% Total cost of services and product sales 90,680 78% 124,451 74% (33,771) (27)% General and administrative expense 9,221 8% 9,801 6% (580 ) (6)% Depreciation and amortization 5,425 5% 5,786 3% (361) (6)% Inventory write-down 9,932 9% - -% 9,932 NM Other (income) expense, net Operating income (loss) Interest expense Income (loss) before income tax expense Income tax expense (benefit) Income (loss) from continuing operations Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax Net income (loss) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest Net income (loss) attributable to Core LaboratoriesN.V. 3,045 (2,567) 3,369 (5,936) (261) (5,675) - (5,675) 41 $(5,716) 3% 992 (2)% 28,008 3% 3,714 (5)% 24,294 -% 4,808 (5)% 19,486 -% 7,971 (5)% 27,457 -%43 (5)% $ 27,414 1% 2,053 207% 17% (30,575 ) NM 2% (345) (9)% 14% (30,230 ) NM 3% (5,069) NM 12% (25,161 ) NM 5% (7,971) NM 16% (33,132 ) NM -% (2) NM 16% $ (33,130) NM Other Data: Current ratio (1) 1.93:1 1.80:1 Debt to EBITDA ratio (2) 2.82:1 2.17:1 Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (3) 2.21:1 1.69:1 "NM" means not meaningful *Percentage based on applicable revenue rather than total revenue Current ratio is calculated as follows: current assets divided by current liabilities. Debt to EBITDA ratio is calculated as follows: debt less cash divided by the sum of consolidated net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (as defined in our Credit Facility) is calculated as follows: debt less cash divided by the sum of consolidated net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairments, severance and certain non-cash adjustments. 25 Return to Index Three months ended Change June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 $ % REVENUE: Services $ 91,009 79% $ 109,967 72% $ (18,958) (17)% Product sales 24,727 21% 42,433 28% (17,706 ) (42)% Total revenue 115,736 100% 152,400 100% (36,664) (24)% OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation expense shown below* 67,054 74% 80,941 74% (13,887) (17)% Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation expense and inventory write-down shown below* 23,626 96% 34,190 81% (10,564 ) (31)% Total cost of services and product sales 90,680 78% 115,131 76% (24,451) (21)% General and administrative expense 9,221 8% 19,567 13% (10,346 ) (53)% Depreciation and amortization 5,425 5% 5,441 4% (16) (0)% Impairments and other charges - -% 122,204 80% (122,204 ) NM Inventory write-down 9,932 9% - -% 9,932 NM Other (income) expense, net 3,045 3% (970 ) (1)% 4,015 NM Operating income (loss) (2,567) (2)% (108,973) (72)% 106,406 (98)% Interest expense 3,369 3% 3,411 2% (42 ) (1)% Income (loss) before income tax expense (5,936) (5)% (112,384) (74)% 106,448 (95)% Income tax expense (benefit) (261 ) -% (4,046 ) (3)% 3,785 (94)% Income (loss) from continuing operations (5,675) (5)% (108,338) (71)% 102,663 (95)% Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - -% - -% - NM Net income (loss) (5,675) (5)% (108,338) (71)% 102,663 (95)% Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 41 -% 83 -% (42 ) NM Net income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories N.V. $ (5,716) (5)% $(108,421) (71)% $ 102,705 (95)% Other Data: Current ratio (1) 1.93:1 2.03:1 Debt to EBITDA ratio (2) 2.82:1 2.35:1 Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (3) 2.21:1 1.93:1 "NM" means not meaningful *Percentage based on applicable revenue rather than total revenue Current ratio is calculated as follows: current assets divided by current liabilities. Debt to EBITDA ratio is calculated as follows: debt less cash divided by the sum of consolidated net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (as defined in our Credit Facility) is calculated as follows: debt less cash divided by the sum of consolidated net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairments, severance and certain non-cash adjustments. 26 Return to Index Six months ended June 30, Change 2020 2019 $ % REVENUE: Services $ 200,976 75% $ 238,212 70% $ (37,236) (16)% Product sales 67,160 25% 100,020 30% (32,860 ) (33)% Total revenue 268,136 100% 338,232 100% (70,096) (21)% OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation expense shown below* 147,995 74% 176,373 74% (28,378) (16)% Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation expense and inventory write-down shown below* 57,816 86% 75,461 75% (17,645 ) (23)% Total cost of services and product sales 205,811 77% 251,834 74% (46,023) (18)% General and administrative expense 28,788 11% 27,238 8% 1,550 6% Depreciation and amortization 10,866 4% 11,373 3% (507) (4)% Impairments and other charges 122,204 46% - -% 122,204 NM Inventory write-down 9,932 4% - -% 9,932 NM Other (income) expense, net 2,075 1% 3,365 1% (1,290 ) (38)% Operating income (loss) (111,540) (42)% 44,422 13% (155,962) NM Interest expense 6,780 3% 7,440 2% (660 ) (9)% Income (loss) before income tax expense (118,320) (44)% 36,982 11% (155,302) NM Income tax expense (benefit) (4,307 ) (2)% (22,802 ) (7)% 18,495 (81)% Income (loss) from continuing operations (114,013) (43)% 59,784 18% (173,797) NM Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - -% 8,230 2% (8,230 ) NM Net income (loss) (114,013) (43)% 68,014 20% (182,027) NM Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 124 -% 90 -% 34 NM Net income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories N.V. $(114,137) (43)% $ 67,924 20% $(182,061) NM Other Data: Current ratio (1) 1.93:1 1.80:1 Debt to EBITDA ratio (2) 2.82:1 2.17:1 Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (3) 2.21:1 1.69:1 "NM" means not meaningful *Percentage based on applicable revenue rather than total revenue Current ratio is calculated as follows: current assets divided by current liabilities. Debt to EBITDA ratio is calculated as follows: debt less cash divided by the sum of consolidated net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (as defined in our Credit Facility) is calculated as follows: debt less cash divided by the sum of consolidated net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairments, severance and certain non-cash adjustments. Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020 and for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 compared to the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Services Revenue Services revenue is primarily tied to activities associated with the exploration and production of oil and gas outside the U.S. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, services revenue of $91.0 million decreased year-over-year from $117.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and decreased sequentially from $110.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Crude-oil prices partially rebounded in the second quarter of 2020 from the end of the first quarter of 2020, however, the average prices for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were approximately 40% lower than the three months ended March 31, 2020. The events occurring during first and second quarters of 2020 associated with COVID-19 pandemic and global government mandated shut-downs, home sheltering and social distancing policies have caused a significant decline in the 27 Return to Index demand for crude oil and associated products. This resulted in decreased and disrupted activity by our clients and disruptions to our revenue generating operational activities leading to a sharp decrease in service revenue in the North America onshore market, with some disruptions to the markets outside the U.S. onshore during the first and second quarters of 2020. These events caused services revenue to continue to decline in the three months ended June 30, 2020 when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a delay of work performed for projects within the offshore and international markets. The decline in the demand for crude oil resulted in a more severe decrease of activity in the U.S. onshore market, which is expected to be depressed for a longer term. We continue to focus on large-scale core analyses and reservoir fluids characterization studies in the Eagle Ford, the Permian Basin and the Gulf of Mexico, along with Guyana, Suriname, Malaysia and other international locations such as offshore South America, Australia, and the Middle East, including Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. Analysis of crude oil derived products also occurs in every major producing region of the world. Product Sales Revenue Product sales revenue is tied more to the completion of wells in North America, with the U.S. onshore market being the largest market for these products. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, product sales revenue, of $24.7 million decreased 52% year-over-year from $51.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 and decreased 42% from $42.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, product sales revenue, of $67.2 million decreased 33% year-over-year from $100.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019. Rig count is one indicator of activity levels associated with the exploration and production of oil and gas. The average rig count for North America decreased from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to the three months ended June 30, 2020 by over 60%, and decreased over 57% from the three months ended March 31, 2020. The average rig count for U.S. onshore decreased over 60% from last year and 50% from the three months ended March 31, 2020. Cost of Services, excluding depreciation Cost of services was $67.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a 22% decrease compared to $86.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 and a 17% decrease compared to $80.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Cost of services expressed as a percentage of services revenue increased to 74% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 73% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 74% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Cost of services decreased to $148.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $176.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019. Cost of services expressed as a percentage of services revenue remained flat at 74% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. The decrease in cost of services during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to compensation and related charges as the result from cost reduction initiatives. Cost of Product Sales, excluding depreciation Cost of product sales of $23.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased when compared to $38.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $34.2 million for the three months ended March 30, 2020. Cost of product sales of $57.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased when compared to $75.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019. Given product sales are primarily associated with our Production Enhancement segment and the North American market, cost of sales are impacted by decreased activities associated with clients operating in these segments and geographic markets. Cost of product sales expressed as a percentage of product sales revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 96% compared to 75% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 81% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Cost of product sales expressed as a percentage of product sales revenue was 86% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 75% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Higher cost of product sales as a percentage of products sales revenue in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to absorbing fixed costs against a decreased revenue base. 28 Return to Index General and Administrative Expense General and administrative ("G&A") expense includes corporate management and centralized administrative services that benefit our operations. G&A expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $9.2 million compared to $9.8 million and $19.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. The variances are primarily due to changes in compensation expense during those periods, including additional stock compensation expense of $6.8 million recorded in the three months ended March 31, 2020 for retirement eligible employees. Depreciation and Amortization Expense Depreciation and amortization expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $5.4 million compared to $5.8 million and $5.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Impairments, inventory write-down and other charges During the three months ended June 30, 2020, as a result of the recent events associated with the global spread of COVID- 19, and the resulting sharp decrease in the price of crude oil, which caused a sharp decrease in the consumption and demand for crude oil, we recorded a charge of $9.9 million associated with inventory obsolescence and a valuation write-down. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, as a result of a triggering event in March 2020, the Company updated its analysis associated with future cash flows and the valuation of assets, and potential impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. Our updated analysis resulted in the Company recording a charge of $114.0 million for impairment of goodwill and $8.2 million for impairment to intangible assets in March 2020. These inventory obsolescence and loss on impairments are related to our Production Enhancement segment. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, we determined that there are no triggering events which require the Company to perform further impairment assessment for any of its reporting units. Other (Income) Expense, Net The components of other (income) expense, net, were as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Gain on sale of assets 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ (354) $ (61) $ (350) $ (307) Results of non-consolidated subsidiaries (183 ) (24 ) (209 ) (97 ) Foreign exchange (98) (218) (674) (181) Rents and royalties (107 ) (487 ) (242 ) (593 ) Employment related charges - (334) - 2,866 Return on pension assets and other pension costs (154 ) (240 ) (307 ) (482 ) Gain on sale of business - (1,154) - (1,154) Curtailment - - (1,034 ) - Cost reduction and other charges 2,789 2,977 3,943 2,977 Loss on lease abandonment 626 - 626 - Other, net 526 533 322 336 Total other (income) expense, net $ 3,045 $ 992 $ 2,075 $ 3,365 29 Return to Index We recorded cost reduction and other charges associated with severance expense for reductions in our workforce of $2.8 million and $3.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, and $3.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net by currency is summarized in the following table (in thousands): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Gains) losses by currency June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 British Pound $ 100 $ 165 $ 12 $ 178 Canadian Dollar (419) 29 304 88 Euro (90 ) 92 (88 ) 2 Other currencies, net 311 (504) (902) (449) Total (gain) loss, net $ (98 ) $ (218 ) $ (674 ) $ (181 ) Interest Expense Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $3.4 million compared to $3.7 million and $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $6.8 million compared to $7.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The variances are primarily due to changes in the interest rate associated with aggregated variable rate debt in the respective quarters. Income Tax Expense The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $0.3 million and $4.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to income tax expense of $4.8 million and an income tax benefit of $22.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were 4.4% and 3.6%. The effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were 19.8% and (61.7%). The income tax benefit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, was primarily impacted by the impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other charges recorded during these periods, which were largely not deductible for tax purposes. The income tax benefit recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was the result of a corporate restructuring which resulted in a net deferred tax benefit of $58.5 million, reduced by tax expense of $26.7 million related to unremitted earnings of foreign subsidiaries no longer considered to be indefinitely reinvested. Discontinued Operations In 2018, in a continuing effort to streamline our business and align our business strategy for further integration of services and products, the Company committed to divest our full range of permanent downhole monitoring systems and related services, which have been part of our Production Enhancement segment. We entered into the definitive purchase agreement on June 7, 2019 for the divestiture of this business during the second quarter of 2019. See Note 18, Discontinued Operations for additional information. Segment Analysis We operate our business in two reportable segments. These complementary segments provide different services and products and utilize different technologies for optimizing reservoir performance and improving the recovery of oil and gas from new and existing fields. The following tables summarize our results by segment (in thousands): 30 Return to Index Three months Three months ended ended June 30, 2020/2019 March 31, Q2 / Q1 2020 2019 $ Change % Change 2020 $ Change % Change Revenue: Reservoir Description $ 88,442 $ 105,649 $ (17,207) (16)% $ 102,702 $ (14,260) (14)% Production Enhancement 27,294 63,389 (36,095 ) (57)% 49,698 (22,404 ) (45)% Consolidated $ 115,736 $ 169,038 $ (53,302) (32)% $ 152,400 $ (36,664) (24)% Operating income (loss): Reservoir Description $ 13,534 $ 15,878 $ (2,344) (15)% $ 11,062 $ 2,472 22% Production Enhancement (16,324 ) 10,424 (26,748 ) NM (121,299 ) 104,975 (87)% Corporate and Other1 223 1,706 (1,483) (87)% 1,264 (1,041) (82)% Consolidated $ (2,567 ) $ 28,008 $ (30,575 ) NM $ (108,973 ) $ 106,406 (98)% "Corporate and Other" represents those items that are not directly related to a particular segment. "NM" means not meaningful Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Revenue: Reservoir Description $ 191,144 $ 208,941 $ (17,797) (9)% Production Enhancement 76,992 129,291 (52,299 ) (41)% Consolidated $ 268,136 $ 338,232 $ (70,096) (21)% Operating income (loss): Reservoir Description $ 24,596 $ 22,057 $ 2,539 12% Production Enhancement (137,623 ) 20,336 (157,959 ) NM Corporate and Other1 1,487 2,029 (542) (27)% Consolidated $ (111,540 ) $ 44,422 $ (155,962 ) NM "Corporate and Other" represents those items that are not directly related to a particular segment. "NM" means not meaningful Reservoir Description Revenue from the Reservoir Description segment of $88.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased from $105.6 million and $102.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and the three months ended March 31, 2020, respectively. Revenue from the Reservoir Description segment of $191.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased 9% from $208.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Reservoir Description operations are heavily exposed to international and offshore activity levels, including the existing producing fields across the globe, with approximately 80% of its revenue sourced from producing fields and development projects outside the U.S. Year-over-year financial performance in this segment is a result of delayed investment in international and offshore projects by clients due to disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and a lower crude-oil price market. The average prices for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were approximately 40% lower than the three months ended March 31, 2020. We continue to focus on large-scale core analyses and reservoir fluids characterization studies in the Asia-Pacific areas, offshore Europe and Africa, offshore South America, North America, and the Middle East as well as both newly developed fields and brownfield extensions in offshore areas such as Australia, Brazil, Guyana, the Gulf of Mexico, the Middle East and the North Sea. Analysis of crude oil derived products also occurs in every major producing region of the world. In particular, we anticipate increased demand for our proprietary laboratory technological services in the Middle East as a result of several factors, including Core Lab's completion of a comprehensive reservoir fluid laboratory in Doha, Qatar earlier this year, resumption of production from the Wafra oilfield located within the onshore Partitioned Neutral Zone in the southern part of Kuwait, as well as the expansion of the North gas field in Qatar. Operating income of $13.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased 15% year-over-year compared to $15.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and increased 22% sequentially compared to $11.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase in operating income sequentially for the three months ended June 30, 2020 31 Return to Index was primarily due to lower compensation expense recorded for accelerated stock compensation related to retirement eligible employees. Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $24.6 million increased 12% compared to $22.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and was primarily due to cost reduction and employment-related charges of $9.5 million recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $7.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020. Operating margins were 15% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, relatively flat year-over-year compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019, and up sequentially from 11% during the three months ended March 31, 2020. This increase was primarily as a result of the charges described above. Production Enhancement Revenue from the Production Enhancement segment, was $27.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 57% year-over-year from $63.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and decreased 45% sequentially compared to $49.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Revenue from the Production Enhancement segment was $77.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 41% year-over-year from $129.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Production Enhancement operations are largely focused on complex completions in unconventional tight- oil reservoirs in the U.S. as well as conventional projects across the globe. The significant decrease in the price of and demand for crude oil which began in March 2020, associated with the events caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in a further decrease of drilling and well completion activity in the U.S. onshore market. The rig count for North America decreased 60% year-over-year from the three months ended June 30, 2019, and 57% sequentially from the three months ended March 31, 2020. These recent events and disruptions to the global supply chain of air freight and other supporting vendors also resulted in some delay of shipments of our product to some international markets. Our clients continue to seek and use technological solutions for their projects in an effort to optimize and improve daily production and EUR from their reservoirs. We continue to develop new technologies and benefit from our clients' acceptance of new services and products which were led by the HERO® PerFRAC, GoGunTM, FLOWPROFILER EDSTM and ReFRAC technologies. Operating loss of $16.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 includes a charge of $9.9 million for inventory obsolescence and valuation write-down, and $1.3 million charge of severance expense associated with cost reduction initiatives, as compared to operating income of $10.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The operating loss of $121.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, includes a charge of $122.2 million for impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, accelerated stock compensation expense of $2.3 million, for retirement eligible employees and a charge of $1.3 million associated with cost reduction initiatives. Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $137.6 million, was primarily impacted by the impairments and other charges described above, as compared to year-over-year operating income of $20.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Operating margins for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were (60%), as compared to 16% in the three months ended June 30, 2019, and (244%) in the three months ended March 31, 2020. The negative operating margins in the first and second quarter of 2020 were primarily due to the charges recorded as described above. Liquidity and Capital Resources General We have historically financed our activities through cash on hand, cash flows from operations, bank credit facilities, equity financing and the issuance of debt. Cash flows from operating activities provides the primary source of funds to finance operating needs, capital expenditures, our dividend and share repurchase program. Our ability to maintain and grow our operating income and cash flow depends, to a large extent, on continued investing activities. We believe our future cash flows from operations, supplemented by our borrowing capacity and the ability to issue additional equity, should be sufficient to fund our debt requirements, capital expenditures, working capital, dividend payments and future acquisitions. The Company will continue to monitor and evaluate the availability of debt and equity markets. The events associated with COVID-19 pandemic have also disrupted these markets. 32 Return to Index In response to market conditions, Core Lab's Supervisory Board approved a plan to reduce the Company's future quarterly dividends to $0.01 per share beginning with the second quarter of 2020 and to focus excess free cash flow on debt reduction. In March 2020, the Company enacted cost control plans and expanded these initiatives in June of 2020, which include: (i) corporate and operating cost reductions; (ii) annual capital expenditures reduced to below the 2016 level of $11.4 million, and eliminating all non-essential costs. The corporate and operating cost reductions include reductions in workforce and reduction of senior executive and employee compensation. Although activities have declined in the second quarter of 2020 due to the factors discussed above, this decline has been partially offset by the effectiveness of the Company's cost control initiatives. On June 22, 2020, also in response to market conditions, we entered into Amendment No. 1 (the "Amendment") to the Seventh Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of June 19, 2018 (as amended, the "Credit Facility"). The Amendment provides, among other things, an increase to the maximum leverage ratio permitted under the Credit Facility for certain periods. See Note 6, Long-Term Debt, Net, for additional information. As we are a Netherlands holding company, we conduct substantially all of our operations through subsidiaries. Our cash availability is largely dependent upon the ability of our subsidiaries to pay cash dividends or otherwise distribute or advance funds to us. There are no restrictions preventing any of our subsidiaries from repatriating earnings, and there are no restrictions or income taxes associated with distributing cash to the parent company through loans or advances. As of June 30, 2020, $13.9 million of our $21.0 million of cash was held by our foreign subsidiaries. Cash Flows The following table summarizes cash flows (in thousands): Six months ended June 30, 2020/2019 2020 2019 % Change Cash flows provided by/(used in): Operating activities $ 49,021 $ 42,236 16% Investing activities (7,156 ) 7,054 NM Financing activities (31,999) (49,860) 36% Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 9,866 $ (570 ) NM Cash flows provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 increased primarily attributable to cash generated from lower levels of working capital. The decrease in cash flows used in investing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 was primarily due to proceeds from the sale of businesses in 2019, offset by the lower capital expenditure of $6.4 million as compared to $12.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Cash flows used in financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased compared to the same period in 2019. Cash was used to reduce debt by $19.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to no changes in debt during the same period in 2019. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, we repurchased 13,759 and 47,500 of our common shares for an aggregate purchase price of $0.2 million and $1.4 million, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, we used $11.6 million to pay dividends, as compared to the $24.4 million dividend paid for the same period in 2019. We utilize the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow to evaluate our cash flows and results of operations. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure) less cash paid for capital expenditures. Management believes that free cash flow provides useful information to investors regarding the cash available in the period that was in excess of our needs to fund our capital expenditures and operating activities. Free cash flow is not a measure of operating performance under GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation nor construed as an alternative to operating profit, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities, each as determined in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash available for distribution because we may have other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. Moreover, since free cash flow is not a 33 Return to Index measure determined in accordance with GAAP and thus is susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations, free cash flow as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The following table reconciles this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (in thousands): Six months ended June 30, 2020/2019 2020 2019 % Change Free cash flow calculation: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 49,021 $ 42,236 16% Less: cash paid for capital expenditures (6,406 ) (12,230 ) (48)% Free cash flow 42,615 30,006 42% The increase in free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 was primarily attributable to cash generated from reduced working capital and lower capital expenditures in 2020. Notes, Credit Facilities and Available Future Liquidity We have two series of senior notes outstanding with an aggregate principal amount of $150 million ("Senior Notes") issued in a private placement transaction. Series A consists of $75 million in aggregate principal amount of notes that bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.01% and are due in full on September 30, 2021. Series B consists of $75 million in aggregate principal amount of notes that bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.11% and are due in full on September 30, 2023. Interest on each series of the Senior Notes is payable semi-annually on March 30 and September 30. On June 22, 2020, we entered into the Amendment to the Seventh Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of June 19, 2018. The Amendment increases the maximum leverage ratio permitted under the Credit Facility for certain periods. Pursuant to the terms of the Amendment, the maximum leverage ratio permitted under the Credit Facility is equal to (a) 3.00 to from the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2020 through and including the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021; (b) 2.75 to for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021; and (c) 2.50 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2021 and thereafter. Moreover, the Amendment modified the range of variable interest rates that the Credit Facility may bear to be a range from LIBOR plus 1.500% to LIBOR plus 2.875%, and included the addition of a LIBOR floor of 0.50%. In addition, pursuant to the Amendment, the aggregate borrowing commitment under the Credit Facility was reduced to $225 million and the amount by which we may elect to increase the facility size was reduced from $100 million to $50 million, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Any outstanding balance under the Credit Facility is due on maturity on June 19, 2023. Our available capacity at any point in time is reduced by outstanding borrowings and letters of credit which totaled $14.2 million at June 30, 2020, resulting in an available borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility of $72.8 million. In addition to indebtedness under the Credit Facility, we had $5.8 million of outstanding letters of credit and performance guarantees and bonds from other sources as of June 30, 2020. The Credit Facility remains unsecured, and contains customary representations, warranties, terms and conditions for similar types of facilities. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, in connection with our entry into the Amendment, we recorded an additional expense of $0.3 million associated with unamortized debt issuance cost. The terms of the Credit Facility and Senior Notes require us to meet certain covenants, including, but not limited to, an interest coverage ratio (calculated as consolidated EBITDA divided by interest expense) and a leverage ratio (calculated as consolidated net indebtedness divided by consolidated EBITDA), where consolidated EBITDA (as defined in each agreement) and interest expense are calculated using the most recent four fiscal quarters. The Credit Facility and Senior Notes include a cross-default provision, which means that a default under one agreement may result in the default of the other agreement. The Credit Facility has more restrictive covenants with a minimum interest coverage ratio of 3.0 to 1.0 and permits a maximum leverage ratio as described above. The Credit Facility agreement allows non-cash charges such as impairment of assets, stock compensation and other non-cash charges to be added back in the calculation of EBITDA. The terms of our Credit Facility also allow us to negotiate in good faith to amend any ratio or requirement to preserve the original intent of the agreement if any change in accounting principles would affect the computation of any financial ratio or requirement of the Credit Facility. 34 Return to Index Pursuant to the terms of our Credit Facility, our leverage ratio is 2.21, and our interest coverage ratio is 6.74 for the period ended June 30, 2020. We believe that we are in compliance with all covenants contained in our credit agreements. Certain of our material, wholly-owned subsidiaries are guarantors or co-borrowers under the Credit Facility and Senior Notes. We entered into two interest rate swap agreements for a total notional amount of $50 million to hedge changes in the variable rate interest expense on $50 million of our existing or replacement LIBOR-priced debt. Under the first swap agreement of $25 million, we have fixed the LIBOR portion of the interest rate at 2.5% through August 29, 2024, and under the second swap agreement of $25 million, we have fixed the LIBOR portion of the interest rate at 1.30% through February 28, 2025. See Note 16 - Derivative Instruments and Hedging Activities. Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk There have been no material changes in market risk from the information provided in Item 7A. "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in our 2019 Annual Report. Item 4. Controls and Procedures A complete discussion of our controls and procedures is included in our 2019 Annual Report. Disclosure Controls and Procedures Our management, under the supervision of and with the participation of our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, has evaluated the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures, as such term is defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), as of the end of the period covered by this report. Our disclosure controls and procedures are designed to provide reasonable assurance that the information required to be disclosed by us in our reports filed or submitted under the Exchange Act is accumulated and communicated to management, including our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as appropriate, to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure and is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in the rules and forms of the SEC. Based on such evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer have concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures were effective as of June 30, 2020 at the reasonable assurance level. Our management does not expect that our disclosure controls and procedures or our internal control over financial reporting will prevent all errors and all fraud. Further, the design of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting must reflect the fact that there are resource constraints, and the benefits of controls must be considered relative to their costs. Because of the inherent limitations in all control systems, no evaluation of controls can provide absolute assurance that all control issues and instances of fraud, if any, within a company have been detected. Changes in Internal Control Over Financial Reporting There have been no changes in our system of internal control over financial reporting, as such term is defined in Rules 13a- 15(f) and 15d-15(f) under the Exchange Act, during the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020, that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. 35 Return to Index CORE LABORATORIES N.V. PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings See Note 8 to our Consolidated Interim Financial Statements in Part I, Item 1 of this Quarterly Report. Item 1A. Risk Factors Our business faces many risks. Any of the risks discussed in this Quarterly Report or our other SEC filings could have a material impact on our business, financial position or results of operations. As of June 2020, the vast and accelerated spread of the COVID-19 virus has resulted in significant disruptions to the global economy. The retraction and, in some instances shutting-down of certain countries or regions has and will continue to have a very significant impact to both international and domestic organizations. Core Laboratories is considered an essential business associated with the energy industry, and thus operations have continued throughout the pandemic mitigation actions across the globe. The recent events and impact to the global economy associated with COVID-19 have resulted in an elevated level of risk for several of the topics described in the "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our 2019 Annual Report. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial may also impair our business operations. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that should be understood by any investor contemplating investment in our securities, please refer to "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our 2019 Annual Report and "Item 8.01 - Other Events" in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 23, 2020. Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities None. Issuer Repurchases of Equity Securities The following table provides information about purchases of equity securities that are registered by us pursuant to Section 12 of the Exchange Act: Total Number of Shares Maximum Number of Total Number Average Price Purchased as Part of a Shares That May Yet be of Shares Paid Per Publicly Announced Purchased Under the Period Purchased Share Program Program (2)(3) April 1 - 30, 2020 (1) 5,304 $ 9.49 - 4,140,090 May 1 - 31, 2020 (1) 8,455 $ 17.51 - 4,160,640 June 1 - 30, 2020 (1) - $ - - 4,160,640 Total 13,759 $ 14.42 - During the quarter 3,741 shares were surrendered to us by participants in a stock-based compensation plan to settle any personal tax liabilities which may result from the award. In connection with our initial public offering in September 1995, our shareholders authorized our Management Board to repurchase up to 10% of our issued share capital for a period of 18 months. This authorization was renewed at subsequent annual or special shareholder meetings. The repurchase of shares in the open market is at the discretion of management pursuant to this shareholder authorization. We distributed 46,849 treasury shares upon vesting of stock-based awards during the three months ended June 30, 2020. 36 Return to Index Item 6. 