Core Laboratories N : Lab Announces Results of its 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting

______________________________________________________________

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CORE LAB ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ITS 2020 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

AMSTERDAM (20 May 2020) - Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: "CLB US" and Euronext

Amsterdam: "CLB NA") announces it held its annual shareholder meeting on May 20, 2020 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. At that meeting, the shareholders elected Mr. Harvey Klingensmith and Ms. Monique van Dijken Eeuwijk to the supervisory board and approved all agenda items. The vote results for all matters voted upon at the annual meeting of shareholders on May 20, 2020 are as follows:

Proposal No. 1 - Election of Class I Directors: The election of the Class I supervisory director was approved as follows:

Nominee For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Harvey Klingensmith 32,348,638 150,577 4,728,264 Monique van Dijken Eeuwijk 32,341,062 158,153 4,728,264

Proposal No. 2 - Appointment of KPMG as Independent Registered Public Accountant:The

appointment of KPMG as the independent registered public accountant for the year ending December 31, 2020 was approved as follows:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 37,094,396 106,524 26,559 -

Proposal No. 3 - Confirm and Adopt the Dutch Statutory Annual Accounts: The confirmation

and adoption of the Company's Dutch Statutory Annual Accounts in the English language for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 was approved as follows:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 37,120,816 74,895 31,768 -

1