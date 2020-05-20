Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Core Laboratories N.V.    CLB   NL0000200384

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

(CLB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Core Laboratories N : Lab Announces Results of its 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 02:39pm EDT

______________________________________________________________

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CORE LAB ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ITS 2020 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

AMSTERDAM (20 May 2020) - Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: "CLB US" and Euronext

Amsterdam: "CLB NA") announces it held its annual shareholder meeting on May 20, 2020 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. At that meeting, the shareholders elected Mr. Harvey Klingensmith and Ms. Monique van Dijken Eeuwijk to the supervisory board and approved all agenda items. The vote results for all matters voted upon at the annual meeting of shareholders on May 20, 2020 are as follows:

Proposal No. 1 - Election of Class I Directors: The election of the Class I supervisory director was approved as follows:

Nominee

For

Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

Harvey Klingensmith

32,348,638

150,577

4,728,264

Monique van Dijken Eeuwijk

32,341,062

158,153

4,728,264

Proposal No. 2 - Appointment of KPMG as Independent Registered Public Accountant:The

appointment of KPMG as the independent registered public accountant for the year ending December 31, 2020 was approved as follows:

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

37,094,396

106,524

26,559

-

Proposal No. 3 - Confirm and Adopt the Dutch Statutory Annual Accounts: The confirmation

and adoption of the Company's Dutch Statutory Annual Accounts in the English language for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 was approved as follows:

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

37,120,816

74,895

31,768

-

1

Proposal No. 4 - Approve and Resolve the Cancellation of Repurchased Shares: The approval of the cancellation of the Company's repurchased shares held by the Company in its name at 12:01 a.m. CEST on May 20, 2020 was approved as follows:

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

37,081,788

111,640

34,051

-

Proposal No. 5 - Approve Extension - Repurchase up to 10% of Issued Share Capital: The approval of the extension of the existing authority to repurchase up to 10% of the Company's issued share capital from until November 20, 2021 was approved as follows:

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

36,512,522

662,734

52,223

-

Proposal No. 6 - Approve Extension to Issue Shares and/or Grant Rights: The approval of the extension of the authority to issue shares and/or to grant rights (including options to purchase) with respect to the Company's common and preference shares up to a maximum of 10% of outstanding shares per annum until November 20, 2021 was approved as follows:

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

36,895,931

286,176

45,372

-

Proposal No. 7 - Approve Extension to Limit or Exclude Preemptive Rights: The approval of the extension of the authority to limit or exclude the preemptive rights of the holders of the Company's common shares and/or preference shares up to a maximum of 10% of outstanding shares per annum until November 20, 2021 was approved as follows:

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

36,941,201

214,491

71,787

-

2

Proposal No. 8a - Approve the Compensation of the Company's Executive Officers: The compensation program regarding the Company's named executive officers was approved, on an advisory basis, as follows:

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

30,489,269

1,909,539

100,407

4,728,264

Proposal No. 8b - Cast a favorable advisory vote on the Remuneration Report for the Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019: The remuneration report was approved, on an advisory basis, as follows:

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

30,485,938

1,903,502

109,775

4,728,264

Proposal No. 8c - Adopt the Remuneration Policy for the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in line with new Dutch legal requirements: The remuneration policy was approved, as follows:

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

30,895,503

1,560,974

42,738

4,728,264

Proposal No. 9 - Approve and Resolve the Amendment and Restatement of the Core Laboratories 2014 Long-TermIncentive Plan ("LTIP"): The proposal regarding the LTIP was approved, as follows:

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

30,980,658

1,480,684

37,873

4,728,264

For more information contact:

Gwen Y. Schreffler - SVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations, +1 713 328 6210 investor.relations@corelab.com

# # # #

3

Disclaimer

Core Laboratories NV published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 18:38:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
02:39pCORE LABORATORIES N : Lab Announces Results of its 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeti..
PU
05/12CORE LABORATORIES N : Lab files supplemental proxy regarding agenda item no. 9 f..
PU
05/07CORE LABORATORIES N.V. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/29CORE LABORATORIES N : 1Q - 2020 Results
PU
04/28CORE LABORATORIES N : Lab Announces Q2 2020 Quarterly Dividend
PR
04/28CORE LABORATORIES N V : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
04/24CORE LABORATORIES N : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
04/23CORE LABORATORIES N : Lab Files Annual Report and Financial Statements Prepared ..
PU
04/22CORE LABORATORIES N : Lab Reports First-Quarter 2020 Results
PU
04/22CORE LABORATORIES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 505 M
EBIT 2020 50,8 M
Net income 2020 -62,0 M
Debt 2020 254 M
Yield 2020 1,46%
P/E ratio 2020 -10,7x
P/E ratio 2021 32,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,17x
EV / Sales2021 2,29x
Capitalization 842 M
Chart CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
Core Laboratories N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 17,23 $
Last Close Price 18,95 $
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target -9,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Demshur Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Lawrence V. Bruno President, COO & Member-Supervisory Board
Christopher S. Hill Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jan Willem Sodderland Lead Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Margaret Ann van Kempen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORE LABORATORIES N.V.-45.34%842
SCHLUMBERGER NV-57.44%23 745
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-54.43%9 782
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-43.39%9 505
DIALOG GROUP5.51%4 732
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-48.98%4 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group