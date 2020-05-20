Core Laboratories N : Lab Announces Results of its 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting

CORE LAB ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ITS 2020 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING
AMSTERDAM (20 May 2020) - Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: "CLB US" and Euronext
Amsterdam: "CLB NA") announces it held its annual shareholder meeting on May 20, 2020 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. At that meeting, the shareholders elected Mr. Harvey Klingensmith and Ms. Monique van Dijken Eeuwijk to the supervisory board and approved all agenda items. The vote results for all matters voted upon at the annual meeting of shareholders on May 20, 2020 are as follows:
Proposal No. 1 - Election of Class I Directors: The election of the Class I supervisory director was approved as follows:
Nominee
For
Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Harvey Klingensmith
32,348,638
150,577
4,728,264
Monique van Dijken Eeuwijk
32,341,062
158,153
4,728,264
Proposal No. 2 - Appointment of KPMG as Independent Registered Public Accountant:The
appointment of KPMG as the independent registered public accountant for the year ending December 31, 2020 was approved as follows:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
37,094,396
106,524
26,559
-
Proposal No. 3 - Confirm and Adopt the Dutch Statutory Annual Accounts: The confirmation
and adoption of the Company's Dutch Statutory Annual Accounts in the English language for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 was approved as follows:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
37,120,816
74,895
31,768
-
Proposal No. 4 - Approve and Resolve the Cancellation of Repurchased Shares: The approval of the cancellation of the Company's repurchased shares held by the Company in its name at 12:01 a.m. CEST on May 20, 2020 was approved as follows:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
37,081,788
111,640
34,051
-
Proposal No. 5 - Approve Extension - Repurchase up to 10% of Issued Share Capital: The approval of the extension of the existing authority to repurchase up to 10% of the Company's issued share capital from until November 20, 2021 was approved as follows:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
36,512,522
662,734
52,223
-
Proposal No. 6 - Approve Extension to Issue Shares and/or Grant Rights: The approval of the extension of the authority to issue shares and/or to grant rights (including options to purchase) with respect to the Company's common and preference shares up to a maximum of 10% of outstanding shares per annum until November 20, 2021 was approved as follows:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
36,895,931
286,176
45,372
-
Proposal No. 7 - Approve Extension to Limit or Exclude Preemptive Rights: The approval of the extension of the authority to limit or exclude the preemptive rights of the holders of the Company's common shares and/or preference shares up to a maximum of 10% of outstanding shares per annum until November 20, 2021 was approved as follows:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
36,941,201
214,491
71,787
-
Proposal No. 8a - Approve the Compensation of the Company's Executive Officers: The compensation program regarding the Company's named executive officers was approved, on an advisory basis, as follows:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
30,489,269
1,909,539
100,407
4,728,264
Proposal No. 8b - Cast a favorable advisory vote on the Remuneration Report for the Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019: The remuneration report was approved, on an advisory basis, as follows:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
30,485,938
1,903,502
109,775
4,728,264
Proposal No. 8c - Adopt the Remuneration Policy for the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in line with new Dutch legal requirements: The remuneration policy was approved, as follows:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
30,895,503
1,560,974
42,738
4,728,264
Proposal No. 9 - Approve and Resolve the Amendment and Restatement of the Core Laboratories 2014Long-TermIncentive Plan ("LTIP"): The proposal regarding the LTIP was approved, as follows:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
30,980,658
1,480,684
37,873
4,728,264
For more information contact:
Gwen Y. Schreffler - SVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations, +1 713 328 6210 investor.relations@corelab.com